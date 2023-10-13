Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sustainable Investment Insights - Quarterly Report: October 2023

Oct. 13, 2023 9:30 AM ET
  • After a strong SI performance during the H1 2023 risk rally, the macro backdrop was tougher in Q3, with "higher for longer" interest rate expectations becoming the dominant narrative. This led to a broad-based underperformance across SI equity indices.
  • Green equities, as captured by the Environmental Opportunities index, were 2.8% behind the market in Q3. This ended a strong run, after all of the underperformance in 2022 had been recovered in H1 2023.
  • The outperformance of Energy, driven by rising oil prices, was a notable headwind for the global SI strategies, which are underweight the industry.
  • Like in 2022, ESG-focused indices, such as FTSE4Good, were the best-performing SI indices. A lower valuation, higher yield and smaller Energy underweight all helped the index.

After a strong SI performance during the H1 2023 risk rally, the macro backdrop was tougher in Q3, with “higher for longer” interest rate

Sustainable Investment Insights
