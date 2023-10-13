A surgical team works in the operating room. Akarawut Lohacharoenvanich

As a dividend growth investor, I prefer that my investments have both the means and the desire to reward me with rising dividend income. By this, I mean that I want the businesses I own to continually grow sales and profits. That is because said businesses can then afford to reward shareholders with dividend hikes. But this will only happen if the companies I own also decide to share excess cash with shareholders.

The alignment of these two characteristics is a rare thing to encounter. Out of the thousands of publicly traded companies, there are just 134 that have upped their dividends for the 25 consecutive years needed to qualify as a Dividend Champion. Including fractional shares from my M1 Finance account, I own nearly three dozen of them within my dividend stock portfolio.

One of the stocks that I don't own, but would consider eventually buying is a medical devices industry leader, Stryker (NYSE:SYK). Let's dig deeper to learn why.

DK Research Terminal

Having raised its dividend for 31 consecutive years, Stryker has raised its dividend five years longer than I have been alive. There is also reason to believe the Dividend Champion has plenty of dividend growth left in the tank. Stryker's 30% EPS payout ratio comes in at just half of the 60% payout ratio that rating agencies think is safe for the medical devices industry.

In more good news, the company's balance sheet shouldn't get in the way of future dividend growth. This is because Stryker possesses a BBB+ credit rating from S&P, which puts it at just a 5% risk of becoming insolvent in the next 30 years. As illustrated above, this is why the company also is rated a perfect 5/5 for dividend and balance sheet safety.

Unfortunately, the valuation is currently too excessive to justify investment in Stryker. Shares of the medical device maker are about 5% overvalued. That is why Stryker looks set to slightly underperform the S&P 500 over the long run from the current valuation.

1.2% yield + 9% annual earnings growth + -0.5% annual valuation downside = 9.7% annual total returns vs. 10% S&P 500

A Well-Established Innovator With Healthy Growth Potential

Stryker 2022 Fact Sheet

Stryker has become one of the most well-known medical device companies on the planet since Dr. Homer Stryker founded the company eight decades ago. The medical device maker sells its products in over 75 countries and impacts more than 130 million patients each year.

Stryker operates the following two business segments:

1) MedSurg and Neurotechnology: The MedSurg business sells navigation systems or surgical instruments, endoscopic and communications systems, patient and caregiver safety technologies, and emergency medical equipment. Neurotechnology provides neurovascular, craniomaxillofacial, and neurosurgical implantable products used by surgeons. This segment accounted for approximately 58% of the company's $18.4 billion in total 2022 net sales.

2) Orthopaedics and Spine: The Orthopaedics business sells implants that are used in total joint replacements, including hips, shoulders, knees, and extremities surgeries. Spine offers spinal implants, including the cervical and thoracolumbar systems. This segment generated the remaining 42% of Stryker's net sales in 2022 (details according to pages 3-4 of 193 of Stryker 10-K filing).

The key to the company's success in the past and its success moving forward are the same. Stryker's corporate culture is dedicated to allocating ample capital to research and development, which is what has led it to secure 12,000-plus current patents to date. In 2022, the company spent almost $1.5 billion on R&D - - nearly 8% of its total net sales (info per Stryker 2022 fact sheet).

This R&D continues to pay off, with Stryker launching several products so far in 2023. This includes the Prime Connect smart hospital stretcher, PROstep MIS Lapidus minimally invasive surgical option for bunion patients, and the Mako Total Knee 2.0 knee replacement. Due to Stryker's innovation, analysts anticipate that adjusted diluted EPS will grow between 8% and 10% annually in the years ahead.

The company is also financially sturdy, which is proven by its interest coverage ratio of 13.9 through the first six months of 2023. That is why Stryker enjoys an investment-grade credit rating (calculation based on data sourced from page 2 of 42 of Stryker 10-Q filing).

Stryker Can Maintain Robust Dividend Hikes

To be clear, Stryker's 1.2% dividend yield will disqualify it as an investment for more income-oriented investors. But for those who appreciate dividend growth, this company has been delivering it in spades: Stryker's five-year compound annual dividend growth rate is 11%.

This growth probably won't be materially slowing for the foreseeable future, either: Stryker is expected to generate $10.36 in adjusted diluted EPS in 2023. Against the $3 in dividends per share that will be paid this year, this equates to a 29% adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio.

Stryker also can cover its dividend with free cash flow. The company posted just over $2 billion in free cash flow during 2022. Compared to the less than $1.1 billion in dividends paid for that time, this is a 51.6% free cash flow payout ratio (details according to page 28 of 193 of Stryker 10-K filing).

Risks To Consider

Stryker is a superior business. Of course, it still carries risk with it.

One risk is that in an industry worth hundreds of billions of dollars, Stryker faces immense competition from the likes of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Medtronic (MDT). If the company can't keep launching products that are in high demand, it could risk losing share to these competitors. That could put a damper on Stryker's long-term growth profile.

As much of a disruption as the COVID-19 pandemic has been to the company's business, this could pale in comparison if a super pandemic were to manifest. The company's operating results could be negatively impacted as elective procedures are deprioritized to treat infected patients. R&D could be delayed as well, which could have a lasting impact on Stryker's business.

Finally, the success of its industry has attracted attention from regulatory agencies in the past and could continue to do so. If any substantive legislation is passed aimed at curbing healthcare system costs, Stryker's profit margins could be impacted.

Summary: The Time Will Come To Buy But That Time Isn't Now

Zen Research Terminal

On the merits of its promising operating fundamentals, safe dividend, and excellent balance sheet, Stryker earns a 13/13 quality rating. However, the company is valued at a premium. For the best chance at success, investors must at a minimum pay fair value for a wonderful business - - or preferably below fair value for the coiled spring effect of valuation multiple expansion.

Stryker's 1.2% dividend yield and midpoint annual earnings growth of 9% would deliver annual total returns in line with the S&P 500 index. But considering the eventual 0.5% annual valuation multiple contraction, Stryker will probably underperform the S&P 500 due solely to its valuation in the next 10 years. I would suggest dividend growth investors wait for a sub-$240 share price on shares of Stryker. In the meantime, it's probably better to stay on the sidelines of this business for now.