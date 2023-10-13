Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stryker: Don't Buy This Dividend Champion (Yet)

Oct. 13, 2023 10:32 AM ETStryker Corporation (SYK)
Kody's Dividends
Kody's Dividends
7K Followers

Summary

  • Stryker's dividend is covered by both adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow, which should bode well for future dividend growth.
  • The company's dedication to research and development supports its strong operating fundamentals.
  • Stryker's interest coverage was nearly 14 in the first half of 2023, which explains why it enjoys a BBB+ credit rating from S&P.
  • Shares of the medical device company are trading at a 5% premium to fair value.
  • Adjusting for valuation multiple contraction, Stryker's 1.2% dividend yield and midpoint annual earnings growth forecast of 9% will fall short of 10% annual total returns.

Team of surgeon doctors are performing heart surgery operation for patient from organ donor to save more life in emergency surgical room

A surgical team works in the operating room.

Akarawut Lohacharoenvanich

As a dividend growth investor, I prefer that my investments have both the means and the desire to reward me with rising dividend income. By this, I mean that I want the businesses

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends
Kody's Dividends
7K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being an analyst for The Motley Fool back in June 2021 under my real name of Kody Kester. As a display of my gratitude, I will still be writing one article a month for SA starting in July 2022.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JNJ, MDT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

