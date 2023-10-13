South_agency/E+ via Getty Images

The proposed acquisition of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) by Amazon (AMZN) has garnered significant attention. Thus, I'll analyze IRBT's business model, its pioneering role in the consumer robotics niche, and the potential implications of its acquisition by Amazon. Indeed, IRBT has carved a niche with its innovative product line, notably the Roomba robot vacuum. Yet, with the backdrop of regulatory scrutiny from the European Union and the FTC, the acquisition's fate hangs in the balance. From a valuation perspective, the U.S. robotic vacuum cleaner market's projected growth and IRBT's historical performance offer insights into its potential trajectory. I believe the alignment with Amazon could be a game-changer for IRBT, potentially unlocking significant shareholder value. Thus, I valued IRBT based on two scenarios: assuming the deal goes through and assuming IRBT remains a standalone company. IRBT looks cheap at these levels and should be a good buy, up to $40.63 per share.

Business Overview and Amazon-iRobot Deal

IRBT, a U.S.-based technology firm, excels in crafting consumer robots with a notable product line, including the Roomba robot vacuum. This innovation pioneered the home robot cleaning niche after its 2002 debut. IRBT has a product portfolio that spans from vacuum cleaners to floor moppers and sells in the U.S., Europe, and Japan. The company's revenue streams are chiefly anchored in the sales of these autonomous cleaning gadgets, marketed under strong brand umbrellas like IRBT, Roomba, and Braava. For context, the Roomba robotic vacuum cleaner, IRBT's flagship product introduced in 2002, has sold over 50 million units worldwide.

TradingView.

In hindsight, it's evident that IRBT's strategic decision to transition from space and military robotics to consumer-focused products was a well-calculated move. This shift expanded its market reach and established a lucrative niche in home cleaning robotics. The company's unwavering commitment to innovation has been a significant driver of its revenue. This dedication ensures that their product offerings align closely with consumer preferences. For context, IRBT's products accounted for roughly 46% of global robotic vacuum cleaner sales in 2020. While there are indications that this percentage was declining, I believe that even if it dropped to about a third of global sales by 2023, it remains a commendable market share.

Statista: Robotic vacuum cleaner market share worldwide from 2014 to 2020 by brand

Amazon initially unveiled its intentions to acquire IRBT for $1.7 billion in August 2022, aiming to finalize the transaction contingent upon customary closing conditions. Initially, the acquisition was set for $61 per share, later renegotiated to $51.75 per share due to a new arrangement to settle debt and finance continuous operations. It was mentioned that IRBT is entering into a new $200 million financing facility to fund its ongoing operations.

Regulators Could Derail the Deal

However, this acquisition attracted scrutiny from the European Union's antitrust regulators, leading to a pause in examining the transaction. The European Commission (E.C.), responsible for upholding competition laws within the E.U., postponed its decision on the deal due to a lack of crucial information from both companies involved. A report from Reuters highlighted that E.U. antitrust regulators delayed their investigation as they awaited the requested information from Amazon and IRBT. Although a deadline of December 13 had been established for a decision on the merger, the investigation was put on hold as the necessary information was not provided on time. This procedural delay is common when merging parties fail to satisfy the Commission's information requisites. The inquiry was initiated on July 6, pinpointing initial competition concerns that warranted further investigation. Particularly, the E.C. expressed apprehensions that post-acquisition, Amazon could potentially leverage its dual role as an online marketplace and retailer to impede IRBT's rivals' access to its marketplace or use data collected by IRBT to fortify its stance as an online marketplace provider.

Seeking Alpha.

The exact crucial information lacking from Amazon and IRBT, leading to the pause in examining the European Commission (E.C.) acquisition, has yet to be explicitly disclosed in the sources accessed. The E.C.'s primary concern revolves around antitrust issues, particularly how the acquisition could potentially reduce competition in the market for robot vacuum cleaners and possibly reinforce Amazon's dominant position as an online marketplace provider. The in-depth investigation by the E.C. is a standard procedure when there are concerns over possible antitrust violations. As for the chances of approval, while Amazon has an opportunity to convince the E.C. that the deal wouldn't interfere with antitrust laws, sources have mentioned that the odds against approval are high, given the potential antitrust concerns associated with the deal.

Additionally, the FTC's antitrust investigation into Amazon's proposed acquisition of iRobot, disclosed on September 20, 2022, underscores a meticulous regulatory scrutiny to preserve market competition in the tech sector. The request for additional information from both companies signifies a thorough evaluation to ascertain the deal's alignment with antitrust laws, reflecting a broader regulatory ethos against potential market monopolization. The inclination among FTC's staff attorneys towards challenging the acquisition hints at serious antitrust concerns, possibly stemming from fears of Amazon leveraging iRobot's technological assets to fortify its market position, potentially stifling competition in the consumer robotics sector.

AMZN-IRBT Deal Outlook

This narrative, revealing a readiness for legal action to uphold competitive equilibrium, not only exemplifies the inherent challenges in tech acquisitions but also possibly sets a precedent for future regulatory evaluations in the rapidly evolving digital economy. Through this lens, the unfolding FTC investigation isn't merely a procedural hurdle but a critical examination of the dynamic interplay between market ambitions, legal frameworks, and the overarching goal of fostering a competitive, innovative market landscape.

While Amazon has secured the green light for the acquisition in the U.K., the investigative processes with the FTC and E.U. are still underway, and it might take several months before the regulatory bodies arrive at a verdict on whether the transaction can progress. In a speculative vein, the odds could be slightly more favorable in the U.S., given its historically more lenient stance on tech acquisitions than in the E.U.

IRBT's Investor Presentation, March 2022

The landscape of regulatory frameworks and market conditions undeniably influences the odds of this deal being greenlit. Given that the U.K. has already approved the deal, I'd argue there's a reasonable chance that the FTC and E.U. might eventually approve the acquisition too. After all, the precedent set by the U.K.'s decision provides a positive indication for IRBT. If this were to happen, it would serve as a significant catalyst, bridging the gap between the current market price of $37.88 and Amazon's bid price.

Valuation Perspective and Analysis

From a business standpoint, the U.S. robotic vacuum cleaner market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 23.2% through 2030. In my view, this consistent growth serves as a significant underlying support for IRBT's fundamentals. This is because such a growth trajectory in the market can provide a conducive environment for companies within the sector to thrive. Based on the data, I infer that IRBT has the potential to resume its growth trajectory, particularly if it operates under AMZN's influence and benefits from the deal's potential synergies. This alignment with AMZN could enable IRBT to eventually match, if not surpass, the sector's overall CAGR.

Source: Grand View Research.

In the first half of 2023, IRBT experienced a notable revenue decline of 27.5% to $396.9 million compared to the prior year. This downturn can be attributed to several factors, including reduced retailer orders, waning consumer sentiment, and intensifying market competition. I think IRBT's decision to adopt cost-saving measures, such as workforce reductions and subleasing portions of their headquarters, is a rational response to these challenges. While these actions are projected to save around $42.0 million in 2023, they might fall short if revenue doesn't rebound. Furthermore, the rise in the cost of product revenues to 77.2%, up from 65.3% during 1H2023, suggests potential inflationary pressures or a strategic shift towards premium robots. This has eroded their gross profit margins from 34.4% to 22.7%. But, on a brighter note, with $58.0 million in cash and a mere $35.9 million in debt, IRBT maintains a robust balance sheet. Plus, IRBT's business model emphasizes contract manufacturing and third-party logistics, so it's relatively asset-light and has production flexibility. However, the recent revenue drop and external economic pressures might strain their future cash flows. Thus, IRBT must regain its growth momentum, which might materialize once the broader economic climate becomes conducive to consumer spending. Until then, iRobot's financial performance could remain under pressure, which is the main risk to the stock's intrinsic value.

Still, for my valuation, I'll consider IRBT's historical margins. I believe that with AMZN's backing, IRBT can regain its top-line growth and historical margins. Accordingly, I model IRBT's revenues will begin recovering by the end of 2024. Notably, since 2013, the company has maintained a commendable revenue CAGR of 10.4%. This figure serves as my baseline for the 2024 projections. In my opinion, this growth rate reflects the company's historical strength and potential if the recovery is successful.

Author's elaboration.

Consequently, I've projected a conservative EBIT margin expansion, targeting 5.0% of total sales. This is reasonable if IRBT's cost-cutting measures improve margins and revenues bounce, so the combined effect should restore IRBT to its previous EBIT margins. This is set against IRBT's commendable average EBIT margin of 8.9% from 2013 to 2021. Hypothetically, if Amazon were to acquire IRBT, I believe the combined synergies and operational efficiencies could bolster IRBT's margins. While an immediate return to historical highs might be ambitious, a 5% target seems plausible, especially given the potential advantages of such an acquisition. The pooled expertise of both entities could drive enhanced operational efficiencies. Furthermore, I've adjusted the resulting NPV for its net debt and added a 25% premium. The current deal incorporates a 25% premium, a testament to IRBT's perceived value. It is a reasonable benchmark in any potential acquisition scenario, whether with Amazon or another industry player. Thus, it's appropriate to include it in my valuation model.

Based on my valuation model, IRBT is trading near its intrinsic value. Hence, the proposed acquisition by Amazon indeed presents favorable terms for IRBT shareholders. The U.K.'s approval of the deal is an encouraging sign, leading me to infer that there's a slightly higher probability of the deal being greenlit than not. However, despite this optimistic outlook, the acquisition's completion might not materialize until the latter half of 2024.

Calculating IRBT's implied probabilities of being acquired. (Yahoo Finance. University of Iowa.)

Moreover, if this deal happens, IRBT's shareholders will receive $51.75 per share in cash, marking a significant increase from the current trading price of $37.88. This translates to a potential gain of 36.6%. However, it's prudent to approach this with measured optimism. Delving into the options market offers a glimpse into the collective market sentiment regarding the likelihood of this deal materializing. Given that AMZN's offer stands at $51.75, we can, through a combination of IRBT's implied volatility and standard statistical calculations, deduce the probability of the stock surpassing this price by January 2025. Hence, the options market estimates this probability at around 27.0%. While I believe the chances are higher, for the sake of this analysis, I'll lean on the market's estimation in evaluating IRBT's value.

IRBT's expected value suggests it's a good buy below $40.63 per share. (Author's elaboration.)

Consequently, IRBT might be undervalued at its current market position. There appears to be a potential upside of 7.27% from its current price, leading me to a price target of $40.63 per share. However, this projection hinges on the assumption that the likelihood of the deal materializing stands at 27.0%. In my view, this percentage seems somewhat conservative, especially considering the U.K.'s recent nod of approval. Given these factors, I think it is justified to rate IRBT as a "Buy."

Valuing iRobot as a Standalone Entity

IRBT's cost-saving initiatives, mainly through workforce reductions and leases, are projected to save $42.0 million in 2023, likely trimming the operating expenses. Averaging the yearly operating expenses for 2021, 2022, 2023, and the trailing twelve months yields a current annual expense of about $540.35 million, which could be reduced to around $500 million annually with the projected savings.

Furthermore, IRBT's latest 10-Q reveals a gross margin dip from 31.7% in Q2 2022 to 22.6% in Q2 2023 due to operational hurdles like higher rework costs on inventory and extra charges from contract manufacturers. However, they forecast an uptick in gross margins for the remainder of fiscal 2023, spurred by better leverage on fixed costs and reduced logistics costs after substantial inventory turnover with higher landed costs last year. Besides, IRBT's ongoing product cost optimization and refining manufacturing and supply chain strategies aim to enhance gross margin. Yet, IRBT's latest 10-Q also underscores the necessity of revenue growth for substantial gross margin recovery. Given the sector's forecasted 23.2% CAGR, it's plausible to project around $1929.80 million in annual revenues for IRBT within three years, aligning with sector growth and aiding in fully leveraging economies of scale, which in turn could lead to gross margin improvement.

Author's elaboration.

Historically, IRBT's gross margins hovered around 44.9%, ranging from 35% to 50%. A 44.9% gross margin, spurred by IRBT's initiatives, could justify its current valuation. Above, I've projected a three-year scenario where IRBT, as a standalone entity, aligns with the sector's CAGR, achieves economies of scale, and completes operational cost and inventory optimizations with a yearly revenue of roughly $1.9 billion. Assuming the operating expenses rise to about $725 million due to the revenue increase, based on IRBT's OpEx CAGR of 13.1%, and applying the sector's current EV/EBIT multiple of 13 to the resulting EBIT, presents a plausible base case for IRBT's standalone valuation, as detailed in the table above.

Conclusion

IRBT's operational challenges faced in 2023 cannot be overlooked. While the proposed partnership with Amazon offers a significant boost, it's imperative to understand that a substantial portion of the projected value is anchored to this acquisition. Without Amazon's potential parenting advantages, IRBT would be tasked with navigating its operational headwinds independently. The added regulatory scrutiny from the European Union and the FTC further muddies the waters. It's also worth noting that IRBT would need significant operational turnarounds to reassert itself as a compelling standalone investment if the deal fell through. Considering all these factors, while there's a case to be made for investing in IRBT, especially with the Amazon deal on the horizon, it's a nuanced one. The "Buy" rating of up to $40.63 per share reflects this potential upside, but investors should be aware of the risks and the company's current operational challenges. In my view, the investment thesis for IRBT is balanced, hinging on both the promise of the Amazon acquisition and the potential for operational improvements.