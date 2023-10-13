Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Done Well With Recent Winners? You Are More Likely To Outperform With These Investments

Oct. 13, 2023 11:08 AM ETAAPL, AMZN, NVDA, POSKX, XLU, MSFT, VFFSX, VFIAX, VFINX, VIGAX, VIGIX, VIGRX, VITSX, VOO, VSMPX, VSTSX, VTI, VTSAX, VTSMX, VUG
Tom Madell profile picture
Tom Madell
1.9K Followers

Summary

  • Contrarian investing involves going against the majority and choosing less popular or beaten down investments.
  • Large growth funds holding stocks such as Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon have seen significant gains as have highly popular S&P 500 funds.
  • Consider actively managed mutual funds like PrimeCap Odyssey Stock Fund and/or the utility sector for contrarian bets.
  • Going against the majority can often lead to better results than funds that have already shined.

Contrarian Investor

wildpixel

Have you ever heard the term "contrarian," especially as applied to investing? It means going against what the majority of investors have come to believe. So, a contrarian investor opposes or rejects what his or her fellow investors seem to believe as to

This article was written by

Tom Madell profile picture
Tom Madell
1.9K Followers
Tom Madell, Ph.D., is the publisher of Mutual Fund/ETF Research Newsletter, a free newsletter which began publication in 1999 with thousands of readers. It has become one of the most popular mutual fund/ETF newsletters on the internet, as shown here. His site has been named as one of the "Top 12 Investment Newsletters Focusing on Mutual Funds" at mutualfunds.com , an important fund information provider, under "Fund Newsletter". Also, recently his Newsletter was recognized as one of 5 expert mutual fund resources worth following offering free, and, in its case, particularly "unbiased, useful, and original advice" at http://funds-newsletter.com/fundreference-art.htm .He is also a researcher/writer/investor whose articles have appeared on hundreds of websites, including the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Morningstar and in the international media.His articles have been among the most popular among those posted on the Morningstar.com website by non-Morningstar employed contributors.His recommendations have an outstanding, long-standing record of success . His complete list of former articles can be accessed at http://funds-newsletter.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XLU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL179.15-0.87%
Apple Inc.
AMZN130.59-1.34%
Amazon.com, Inc.
NVDA462.30-1.52%
NVIDIA Corporation
POSKX35.58-0.59%
PrimeCap Odyssey Stock Fund No Load
XLU59.170.90%
Utilities Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.