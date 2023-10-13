Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The InMode Rollercoaster: Navigating The Revenue Adjustment

Oct. 13, 2023 10:40 AM ETInMode Ltd. (INMD)12 Comments
Alessandro Calvo profile picture
Alessandro Calvo
352 Followers

Summary

  • InMode shares experienced a significant drop of 20% in one trading day, but the decline is seen as excessively harsh.
  • InMode's unique product line bridges the gap between surgical procedures and standard laser treatments, making it stand out in the market.
  • Despite a downward revision of FY 2023 revenues, INMD stock remains undervalued and presents a buying opportunity.

Beauty treatment at professional dermatology clinic

miljko/E+ via Getty Images

InMode Overview:

After closely examining the InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) business model and financials last July, I recommended an investment in the company, believing it to be a solid BUY. On October 12th, InMode's shares plunged

This article was written by

Alessandro Calvo profile picture
Alessandro Calvo
352 Followers
Freelance analyst and financial journalist. Available for hire.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (12)

check-mate profile picture
check-mate
Today, 11:22 AM
Comments (753)
11%short !
BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Today, 10:58 AM
Comments (12.88K)
Should the weight loss drugs do what they are being purported to do people who lose a lot more weight will be inclined to firm up skin and improve their look. Otherwise why would you bother going thru the side effects-which differ by person but seem somewhat common- of the drugs.
I view this as a health and image stock in a 'selfie' Instagram world ever conscious of not only 'looks' but health. With no debt at all and lots of cash and FCF, with the selloff, $INMD seems worthy of a buy to me. Bea
R
Robin Heiderscheit
Today, 11:06 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.36K)
@BeaBaggage Very good comment bea. I would say spend the time to get very comfortable with their accounting before investing. As one example, take a look at what they say the R&D spend is. I find the reported spend hard to believe if they plan to maintain their technology edge.

But I haven't looked closely in a couple years I will readily admit.
BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Today, 11:09 AM
Comments (12.88K)
@Robin Heiderscheit Hi Robin boo.. well what I will say is this type of stock and biz is not in my wheelhouse or a place where I invest- someone mentioned it to me as an idea-- so I am following and so I will as always due DD and peek hard per your advice, always important!! take care. Bea
a
alphatraz
Today, 10:57 AM
Premium
Comments (3.29K)
Personally I totally understand the reaction; I see no reason for bewilderment here.

Stock price had been set based on expectations that the rate of revenue increasing would accelerate. And just WEEKS ago, Management re-affirmed the revenue projections they had set. And DAYS ago, they said the conflict wouldn't affect things, while saying NOTHING about revenue.

Then out of nowhere: a sucker-punch revelation: revenue is not accelerating like they told us it would. And they waited until just about the end of the fiscal year to tell us.

So which is it: did Management get caught completely off-guard?
OR were they withholding information all along?

Either way, the numbers aren't in line with expectations that had been set, and the narrative has taken a drastic turn for the worst.

This is all just Growth Stock 101 imo
Alessandro Calvo profile picture
Alessandro Calvo
Today, 11:00 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (67)
@alphatraz Obviously a stock should fall in case the revenue forecast gets tuned down. The point is not qualitative, but quantitative: how much the revenue will slow compared to how much the stock price has fallen.
a
alphatraz
Today, 11:06 AM
Premium
Comments (3.29K)
@Alessandro Calvo Except that now we can't trust what Management is saying about what revenue will do.
Oracle of NJ profile picture
Oracle of NJ
Today, 11:25 AM
Premium
Comments (1.82K)
@alphatraz True the street's confidence is very low with INMD management. Their say/do ratio is very low right now. It will take time and results to regain confidence. This lack of confidence is being reflected in the stock now.

On the plus side there is a large margin of safety on INMD. A lot can go wrong and the stock is either fair value here or quite undervalued. Mr. Market has done its thing and overshot to the downside. Things need to really fall off a cliff in terms of INMD sales for the next few years for today's price to make sense.
k
kevn1111
Today, 10:57 AM
Premium
Comments (11.09K)
👍
Oracle of NJ profile picture
Oracle of NJ
Today, 10:49 AM
Premium
Comments (1.82K)
Taken down another 5% today on top of yesterday. Now approaching $20/share. Not in my wildest dreams did I think this would trade for single-digit multiples, but the market appears not to trust management's guidance and executions. It is now a show-me story. Will be many quarters or years of waiting for this to regain investor confidence. I'm long but not a big position - at least small enough now after the drop it no longer matters in the scheme of my portfolio.

INMD has been one of the most epic wipeouts of 2023. If management was smart, they would boost their buyback authorization asap to show the market some confidence as well as pick up shares on the cheap. If they see the future as you (the author) and I do, then buying shares up here is really a no-brainer. Not buying is a breach of fiduciary duty (again if they have our confidence in the future)
Alessandro Calvo profile picture
Alessandro Calvo
Today, 10:57 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (67)
@Oracle of NJ This could very well be a move they could announce during the next earnings call!
ChrisForte profile picture
ChrisForte
Today, 11:04 AM
Premium
Comments (1K)
@Oracle of NJ I agree with your assessment, well said. If they are sitting on a cash hoard of over $600m a hefty buy back of shares is prudent and like you said, a show of confidence.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About INMD

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INMD

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.