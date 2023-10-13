Mauricio Graiki/iStock via Getty Images

A lot of investors are very concerned with the fact that rates are moving higher and could stay higher for longer.

It would appear that we are entering a period of fiscal dominance. Monetary policy may no longer drive inflation, meaning higher inflation and rates could be in the cards.

However, higher rates and inflation may not be all bad for the economy and could, in fact, be a sign of economic strength.

Higher average rates and inflation might spook investors for some time, but stocks will ultimately respond to earnings, and these could be quite good.

Where's the Fed?

Fiscal dominance is a term that has been mentioned before by prominent macro analysts like Lyn Alden. The main thesis here is that fiscal spending will be a much larger driver of the economy and inflation than monetary policy.

This happens when fiscal deficits begin to outpace private credit.

Loan creation has declined in the last year while fiscal deficits have increased. In fact, never before has the deficit been so high in the face of such low unemployment.

In a world where most of the credit creation comes from the fiscal side, it's likely that interest rate manipulation will yield little effect on inflation, and we could, therefore, see a combination of persistently higher yields and inflation.

The bottom line here is that higher interest rates will not stem inflation since the inflation will be created from the fiscal side. More likely, we will get a loop of higher inflation driving higher rates and so on.

Higher for Longer

The narrative around stocks and the economy seems to have become very narrow in the last few years. Perhaps today's fast-paced world makes us quickly forget about the past. Or perhaps it is just plain old recency bias.

In any case, investors today seem to be hyper-focused on inflation and rates. More specifically, the idea is that higher inflation will inevitably be bad for stocks. While this was certainly the case in 2022, the stock market has a much longer and colourful history.

The chart above shows 10-year yields over the past 50 years and the S&P 500. While there are periods when higher inflation and rates were accompanied by lower equity valuations (70s-80s), yields and stocks have also moved up together.

Furthermore, it's worth pointing out that today's yields are, from a historical perspective, quite low and therefore not particularly "restrictive".

In fact:

Since 1995, in months when the U.S. 10-year treasury yield rose by more than 50 basis points (bps), over the following three months the S&P 500 posted a price gain of 3.2%, roughly 100 bps higher than a typical month.

The correlation between higher rates and equity valuations is even clearer if we look at TIPS and the S&P 500 P/E since 1997.

It's not all bad

But why are we so afraid of higher rates?

Arguably, a lot of companies, and perhaps some consumers, have become "addicted" to cheap credit. Take the credit away, and the US might suffer from severe withdrawal symptoms. However, there are a couple of issues with this theory.

First off, the US economy was already overdosed with cheaper credit after the COVID pandemic. Both companies and consumers took out credit at lower rates and longer durations than they arguably needed. As I have explained before, this has contributed to companies and consumers showing a lot more resilience in the face of one of the most aggressive tightening cycles in history.

On the other hand, making broad statements such as the economy might be necessary when talking about the macro, but it may not be so helpful when we are investing in specific companies, which have all reacted very differently.

Perhaps this is one explanation as to why we have seen small-cap stocks (IWM) perform so badly while the larger mega-caps have been outperforming.

Many of the smaller companies in the Russell 2000 are indeed addicted to cheap credit and will struggle to function without it.

Well, I say bring it on; their restructuring will allow capital to be freed up for more profitable pursuits, which will contribute to healthier growth in the economy.

What comes next?

In other words, higher rates and inflation may change what works, but it certainly doesn't mean you shouldn't own stocks, and more so, it probably means you don't want to own cash.

Higher rates on the longer end of the yield are also probably reflective of higher inflation in the future and likely a higher nominal growth rate. I still think inflation could persist in the coming years, even with tighter monetary policy.

The way I see it, as many others do, the coming wave of inflation will not be led through monetary policy but rather through fiscal policy. We are entering a period of fiscal dominance-

The US is continuing to rely more on debt every year, and the current administration is no exception. For now, fiscal spending will translate into a stronger economy, but it will also translate into higher inflation.

Companies report earnings in nominal terms, and your cash will be trash when prices keep rising. In nominal terms, GDP will rise, and in nominal terms, so will the S&P 500. (SPX).

The only real way to protect yourself from the not-so-hidden tax of inflation is by owning assets. But probably not the assets that you owned during the previous 20 years of low inflation and rates.

No, the assets you want to own are strong, resilient companies. Also, diversifying into real assets could be a good bet. I think there's definitely room for real estate, gold, and other commodities in your portfolio. And I would strongly advise you to make some room for "alternative assets". Private credit is back in fashion. Someone has to pick up the Fed's slack, and I'm personally holding some Bitcoin.

The jury is still out on bonds, but one thing is certain: The 60/40 portfolio may no longer work, and neither will sitting on cash. It's time to position ourselves for a different future. Better or worse? The jury is also out.