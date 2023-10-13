Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Where's The Fed?

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Fiscal dominance may drive the economy and inflation more than monetary policy.
  • Concerns over higher rates and inflation are growing among investors may be misplaced.
  • Higher rates and inflation could be a sign of economic strength and may not be all bad for the economy.
  • Ultimately, stocks and other assets are the only real hedge against the fiscal led inflation that is coming.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Pragmatic Investor. Learn More »

Beautiful black woman practicing skydiving.

Mauricio Graiki/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

A lot of investors are very concerned with the fact that rates are moving higher and could stay higher for longer.

It would appear that we are entering a period of fiscal dominance. Monetary

This article was written by

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
17.96K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DJI

52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DJI

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.