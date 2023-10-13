Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Occidental Petroleum: Take Me Down To 45Q Funkytown

Oct. 13, 2023 11:35 AM ETOccidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)
Summary

  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock is trading sideways to down despite high oil prices and tepid analyst ratings.
  • The company has been working to repair its balance sheet and has raised its dividend and implemented a share repurchase plan.
  • Occidental's investment in carbon capture technology and potential revenue from carbon credits could be a catalyst for the company.
  • We think Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock is a Hold above $60, but would add to our position in the middle $50s.
Concept of sustainable energy solution in beautifull sunset backlight. Frameless solar panels, battery energy storage facility, wind turbines and big city with skycrapers in background. 3d rendering.

Petmal

Introduction

It's no secret. Shale companies are on a plateau, trading sideways to down from recent highs right now. Even with the price of WTI touching highs not seen in almost a year, many of the shale names are acting toppy. Our subject this

The Daily Drilling Report

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OXY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not advice to buy or sell this stock or ETF in spite of the particular rating I am required to select in the SA template. I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

bluescorpion0 profile picture
bluescorpion0
Today, 12:44 PM
Comments (20.35K)
You do realize Pioneer was just bought for 60b? And it makes far less money than Oxy. Mid 50s is a pure gamble.
Fluidsdoc profile picture
Fluidsdoc
Today, 12:57 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (5.31K)
@bluescorpion0 no argument. I'm just conservative where I add. It doesn't bother me if I miss the train. I've been in this game a while and know it will come around again. Thanks for reading and commenting. Cheers
D
DeeDad
Today, 12:18 PM
Premium
Comments (88)
@Fluidsdoc, always like your articles. OXY has a pretty meager dividend, unless they are on a variable policy.
t
thetazbull
Today, 12:35 PM
Investing Group
Comments (994)
@DeeDad it’s a cap appreciation story IMO
