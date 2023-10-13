Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BANX: Diving Further Into This Fund

Oct. 13, 2023 11:48 AM ETArrowMark Financial Corp (BANX)5 Comments
Nick Ackerman
Summary

  • ArrowMark Financial Corp. offers investors a portfolio of floating rate exposure that has been benefiting from the rise in interest rates.
  • The fund's distribution rate based on the regular dividend and share price puts the yield at 10.5%, which could reflect the returns going forward.
  • The fund's share price is at a discount of ~20% to its last reported NAV, making it an attractive investment opportunity.
Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

Earlier last month, we gave ArrowMark Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) a full review. We had noted the strong and growing income the fund was throwing off and that a raise

Nick Ackerman
Nick Ackerman is a former financial advisor using his experience to provide coverage on closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. Nick has previously held Series 7 and Series 66 licenses and has been investing personally for over 14 years.

He contributes to the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BANX, JPM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

Today, 12:47 PM
Solid article update that shines more light on BANX. Bought after your previous article, and have owned BANX in the distant past under previous management.
Today, 12:52 PM
@gilja61 thank you for reading! I'm glad you liked the update.
Today, 12:33 PM
I am grateful you continue to share the benefits of your labors with the general SA community.
If they are in fact capable of maintaining a fairly stable NAV, then the nearly equity- level return is quite attractive.
Keeping position sizes small should help with any anxiety over opacity or trust issues.
Today, 12:54 PM
@KBGuy agreed! That's always a big "if" but we are currently in an environment with higher rates that should bode well for them. A small position seems appropriate. It seems it is usually these more 'murky' areas of the market that you hear about blowing up when things start going sideways. Thank you for the comment!
Today, 12:20 PM
You've outdone yourself on this one, Nick.. Very informative. I've owned this since before current managers took over and have felt these guys have yet to figure out just how much or little they can get away with in reporting to investors. They probably err on the side of too little but that's advantageous for those willing to trust ... Imho it seems especially difficult to understand their product due to the complexity and obscurity of the field they are concentrating on. But in a way, that's their edge - they are experts in an obscure field so why give away the farm by saying too much? This then comes down to how much do you trust your portfolio managers? You've brought up some great new insight on this one and kudos for arranging or participating in the private video conference...

One thing I didn't see (or missed) you mention was that they do come out with a reported month end estimate of NAV each month. We should see that early next week based on normal reporting timetable...

Thanks for the great post.
About BANX

Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
