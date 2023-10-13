Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tenet Healthcare: A Compelling Opportunity Despite Lofty Debt

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tenet Healthcare operates 61 hospitals and has a growing ambulatory care business, with revenue increasing by 7.7% in the past year.
  • The company's net profits and operating cash flow have improved, although EBITDA has decreased.
  • Management forecasts increased revenue and profits for this year, but a decrease in EBITDA. The company's debt is a concern, but it has no debt coming due in the near term.
  • Shares are also cheap, which indicates some upside potential if nothing terrible arises.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Paramedics taking patient on stretcher from ambulance to hospital

JazzIRT

I have always had an appreciation for the medical industry. Even though I have no education or training in that space, perhaps that is why I have found myself interested in companies that operate in this realm. One company that I

Crude Value Insights is an exclusive community of investors who have a taste for oil and natural gas firms. Our main interest is on cash flow and the value and growth prospects that generate the strongest potential for investors. You get access to a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and a Live Chat where members can share their knowledge and experiences with one another. Sign up now and your first two weeks are free!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
28.86K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

The Quant Investor profile picture
The Quant Investor
Today, 12:03 PM
Investing Group
Comments (225)
Agree. Hard to argue against a company with a FCF yield of 25% based on the lower range of their FCF estimate. Their $1.25 billion in FCF fully funds their repurchase of >10% of outstanding shares at $600 million and $250 million in planned acquisitions with extra FCF left to retire debt if they choose.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About THC

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on THC

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.