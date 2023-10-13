Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Yangarra Resources: Back To Normal

Oct. 13, 2023 11:54 AM ETYangarra Resources Ltd. (YGRAF), YGR:CA3 Comments
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Yangarra Resources Ltd. faces delays in growth due to weather interruptions and wildfires.  This El Nino winter promises to be far less challenging.
  • Despite challenges, the company has made progress in reducing debt and growing low-cost production.
  • Management's experience and ownership of shares mitigate some of the risks associated with investing in a small company.
  • The company is unusually profitable.
  • A company like this just needs to grow to attract more investment attention.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

Oil pump, oil industry equipment

bjdlzx

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCPK:YGRAF)(TSX:YGR:CA) wanted to repay debt while accelerating growth in the current fiscal year. Mother Nature had other ideas. The second quarter report listed the latest delays in a very frustrating year

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA. He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
19.93K Followers

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of YGRAF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualification.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

JF1970 profile picture
JF1970
Today, 12:32 PM
Premium
Comments (636)
"Therefore, the stock likely has an asymmetrical return to the upside at the current price."

Very much so. Thank you.
Mission Impossible profile picture
Mission Impossible
Today, 12:29 PM
Investing Group
Comments (104)
EXCELLENT!!!! 2
a
anpere
Today, 12:06 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (662)
EXCELLENT!!!!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About YGRAF

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on YGRAF

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.