Johnson & Johnson Q3 Earnings Preview: Don't Count On Different Proposition Post Kenvue Spin-Out

Oct. 13, 2023 11:56 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)KVUE3 Comments
Edmund Ingham
Summary

  • Johnson & Johnson will announce its Q3 earnings on October 17th, with analysts expecting total revenues of $21bn.
  • JNJ recently completed the spinout of its consumer health division, Kenvue, to focus on higher-margin drug development.
  • J&J faces challenges in its pharmaceutical division, including the patent expiry of its best-selling asset, Stelara.
  • Litigation is another major issue for the company - I would not be surprised to see an earnings miss followed by a selloff.

Johnson & Johnson Medical Products company in Markham, Ontario

JHVEPhoto

Investment Overview

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), the New Jersey based Pharma giant, will announce its third quarter earnings next week on Tuesday October 17th. In Q2 2023, JNJ beat analyst's estimates for revenue, achieving $25.53bn of total revenues, and for normalized EPS, which came

Edmund Ingham
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OGN, VTRS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (3)

J
JNJMAN
Today, 12:13 PM
Comments (225)
A very interesting in-depth review. Thank you. I might disagree with the 'sell' recommendation...when has JNJ ever been in that precarious a position?
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Today, 12:20 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (547)
@JNJMAN agree its a solid blue chip dividend payer, but its undergoing its biggest change in many many years and the litigation hanging over it is worrying - swapping you holding for a.n. other Pharma, arguably, may not be a bad strategy at this time
wam350 profile picture
wam350
Today, 12:52 PM
Comments (1.52K)
@Edmund Ingham
In JNJ for the long run.
