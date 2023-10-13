Webinar Replay: All About Seeking Alpha's Quant Stock Ratings

Get started using Seeking Alpha Premium now!

Daniel Snyder: Hey, everyone. Welcome to another Seeking Alpha Webinar. I'm Daniel Snyder. Thank you so much for joining us today. And for everybody watching the replay, we thank you for joining and watching the replay as well. Sorry, you couldn't be here with us live, but we are very thankful for everyone that is joining us here live today.

I am joined with a very, very special guest, maybe some of you have met him before, maybe some of you have read his articles on Seeking Alpha. I know you have tens of thousands of followers. Mr. Steven Cress, thank you for joining us today.

Steven Cress: Daniel, thank you so much for having me. I really appreciate it.

DS: So, Steve, I can't kick this thing off any other way because I'm sure we're going to have people joining today that are like, who is this guy, right? Like, I see him on Seeking Alpha. I hear he's done this thing about a quant. We want to break it all down from A to Z, but I don't think we can really dive into the actual quant system, until we dive into your history and your past.

So can you just take a second to give everybody a little bit of your background of how you got into finance, how long you've been doing this, and where the quant system came from?

SC: Yeah, absolutely. Well, I don't want to date myself, but I've been in finance for over 30 years, Daniel. And a good portion of that career has been focused on quant. Most of my career was spent at Morgan Stanley. I worked there for about 13 of those years.

And when I was at Morgan Stanley, I was running an international quantitative prop desk. And that's really when my prop experience started. Needed a better way to identify securities that would perform well than the conventional research. And I had a conventional research background before Morgan Stanley. I worked at what is now Wells Fargo as a research analyst.

And just to give you a little bit of an understanding of what a research analyst does. They research equities and they try to identify what stocks are going to go up, what stocks are going to go down, and they look at cash flow statements, balance sheets, income statements, and then they try to compare companies' financial metrics to similar stocks. A good financial analyst maybe with a lot of experience can cover 15 to 20 companies. So your universe is pretty limited. And when I was covering stocks, especially from a trading standpoint, I needed to have a better way to go through almost all stocks possible and identify out of a universe of 4,000 or 5,000 stocks, which were the best ones, not just 15 to 20.

So my career really started in investment research at Wells Fargo as an analyst. And then when I moved to Morgan Stanley, I was running a prop trading desk and quantitative strategies. After that, I actually founded my own hedge fund, which was based on quantitative strategies.

And shortly after running the hedge fund, I started a fintech company, which for lack of a better description, was devising a platform that was a robo analyst. And it gave individuals the ability to put the name of any company in and get a directional recommendation and simultaneously have a transparent system that led them to understand why we had that directional recommendation, what were the underlying factors that led to it. And we created this system, it was CressCap Investment Research, and Seeking Alpha liked it so much they bought the company. So about four years ago, I joined Seeking Alpha as the Head of Quantitative Strategies, and I integrated that platform into Seeking Alpha's platform, which, I might be a little biased, but I think it's one of the best investment platforms hands down.

What I really love about the platform is not only the quant aspect, but the fact that you have crowdsourced research, you have news, and quant, it's all in one place. So when you're looking at any one stock, you're getting qualitative analysis, you're getting updated news, and then, of course, you get the quant, which gets refreshed every day. So I happen to be biased. I think it's a great platform.

DS: Yeah. I was going to say we should all be saying thank you, obviously, for even being open to the acquisition from Seeking Alpha to CressCap, so that we all have access to this quant system. And now there's a lot to unpack here, which kind of lines up to what the quant system is, mentioning that you started as the research analyst, you know fundamentals, you know how to analyze stocks, you get in, compare them against their sector peers, for instance.

But why is there such a negative connotation to quant systems when really it's just an additional tool for investors that can actually benefit us? Could you just dive into how that quant system has turned into, like, this negative view from maybe Main Street? And even people on Wall Street that don't even – they talk about the quants, the – all the algos on TV all the time, right? So why is this negative connotation? Why should that not be there?

SC: Well, I will tell you why it's there. Our largest asset management institutions, our largest hedge funds happen to be quant-oriented. And most people have no idea what they do with these hedge funds. They have black boxes that run these algos, and they sift through data in a way that most people are not familiar with.

So that uncertainty puts people off a little bit. And the word quant is often associated with some of these large hedge funds. So it's something that people have a hard time getting their head around. What I did at CressCap was basically try to open up the black box and show everyone that people have the ability to use quant in a very user-friendly format.

Now it took a while to create that platform, but we were able to put it together. And now individuals, who are Seeking Alpha clients, have the ability to use quant on their own, and it's really a very user-friendly process. And let me take a step back and just sort of describe what quant is.

Quant is using mathematical models in combination with algorithms to process a lot of data. And that data is financial history from thousands and thousands of stocks. And what we do, which is a little bit different than a lot of other quant models, is we actually also incorporate analyst estimates in. So we have a forward-looking bias to the model and a historical bias, and we combine it together.

Now that might sound complex, but at the end of the day, we're doing the same thing I did 30 years ago. We're taking a look at companies and we're looking at the income statements, we're looking at the balance sheets, and we're looking at the financial metrics and we're comparing it to other stocks in the sectors.

The only difference is instead of me doing it on a notepad and doing it, like, one digit at a time, we're using the power of processing through computers to get to all that data in a very quick manner. And that's the beauty of the system. We run it every day. We update our models every day. So every day that you come to it, you're getting a fresh directional recommendation. And it's really a matter of just taking an individual and turning them into a computer to analyze stocks. It's not that difficult. And when you see it on our platform, it just comes to you instantaneously. You could see how we have our underlying metrics. It's very transparent. You get an instant characterization. When you look at the firm's – a firm's value or growth or profitability, you could tell instantly how it compares versus the sector, and that's what quant is.

DS: Amazing. I think you answered some of the questions that we already had since and before the webinar here. So we have over 1,200 people joining us live right now. They're all wanting us to dive deep into this system, help them understand how to read it better, how to analyze what the rating means. If it flips to a hold from a buy or the Factor Grades, what does that mean? Dividend Grades, ETF Grades, regrades, we're going to cover it all. So everybody hang tight with us here.

And, Steve, why don't we go ahead and dive in? Why don't you go ahead and share your screen, and we can start looking at the quant rating system and really just go from A to Z and help everybody today.

SC: Yeah, Daniel. A picture is worth a thousand words. And yeah, that's the beauty of what we created is a really user-friendly format for quant. So what I've selected here and people will see is a stock page for Meta Platforms. It's a stock that we have a strong buy on from quant. And it also happens to have a buy on it from Wall Street analysts, which is a consensus rating. And our Seeking Alpha contributors also have a buy on the stock, too, and that is their consensus.

So what we're looking at on this page on the left-hand rail, you'll see a lot of portfolios. I happen to have a lot of portfolios that I look at. Some of them are thematic, some of them are sector-related. I'm going to show less. And that's what you see on the left-hand side. And I'll go over a couple more of those categories on the left side, too. In the center, you're looking at Meta stocks. You're seeing a chart on it.

And when I scroll down a little bit, this is really the beauty of the platform. This is the sweet spot on this stock page. You see the analysis on the left-hand side, and that analysis are Seeking Alpha contributors that write stories. And if it's a big stock like Meta, you could see articles come out almost every day, but from different individuals. And that's sort of the beauty of our system is you're getting different opinions where when I worked at Morgan Stanley or Wells Fargo, you're sort of beholden to the analyst that covers the technology sector, and you're just getting their opinion.

On Seeking Alpha, you have thousands of contributors. So on a big company, as I said with this, you can get different opinions every day. Of course, towards the center, you see the news, and we have an incredible news team that doesn't miss a beat. So if there's any news that's going to come out on Meta or any one of the other 5,000 stocks, chances are our news team is going to cover it.

And then on the right rail is what we brought to the platform, the quant side. And when you're looking at it on the top right-hand side, you'll see that rating summary and you'll see the quant with a strong buy and next to it is a 4.99. That's a score. We score out of five. So you're looking from one to five. Five would be the best.

So you could see at 4.99 that Meta is really amongst some of the top stocks that we cover. Underneath that, you'll see the Factor Grades. And when I was referring to being able to get sort of an instant characterization on a company's strength or weakness, it comes down to those Factor Grades.

So some of the most important investment characteristics that people will look at are Valuation, Growth, Profitability, Momentum, and Revisions. This gives you the ability to see how Meta compares to its competitors in the communication services sector.

If I scroll down a little bit more, you could actually see where the stock ranks. And we look at it on a sector basis, and we also look at it on an industry basis. And for the matter, we cover 4,657 stocks, and you could see where Meta stands compared to all the stocks that we cover, and it actually ranks really high at number 4. And, of course, it's number one in its sector and number one in its industry.

So, again, what's really important about this, when you look at these Factor Grades, they're sector relative. So we're not just grading Meta on an absolute basis. You're getting that instant characterization of how it compares to the rest of the communication services sector.

Now the underlying metrics are a click away. If I want to see the valuation framework and this could get pretty red quickly, so I'm going to click on that. And now you're going to see the Valuation page.

So the beauty of this is, unfortunately, it is a D rating. It still qualifies as a strong buy. If a stock were to have a Valuation Grade of a D-, it would default to a hold. There's only so much room will allow in the valuation camp. And you could see that Meta on a P/E basis, whether you're looking at a forward GAAP or historical trailing 12-month, it gets a D, and that means that it's slightly overvalued to the sector.

But, again, the system's really transparent. The greatest give you that instant characterization of where it stands versus the sector. But if you want to see the absolute data, you just look to the right and you could actually see what the P/E ratio is. So for Meta, the trailing P/E is 37 times, and the forward P/E is 24 times. You could see, it's – what the sector is at 16 times. So Meta is at a 127% premium on a P/E basis.

So there's more than one Valuation metric, and this is what's really nice about our system. We look at PEG. We look at EV to sales, we look at EV to EBITDA, we look at price to sales. So we're looking at a wide range of Valuation metrics, so that we're not going to put all our eggs in one basket. We want to see Valuation metrics across the board, and that's what gives us a well-rounded Valuation framework.

You could see the PEG ratio, which is a really important ratio, has a grade of a B. What I love about the PEG ratio is it marries together the conventional P/E with the growth rate of the company. Typically, if you want to see the growth rate, you have to go to the growth page. But this does a great job of marrying two really important metrics together. And when you combine the growth with the valuation, that actually looks attractive to the communication service sector. So the multiple is about a little over 1 times versus the sector at 1.56. So on a PEG basis, it's at a 30% discount, and that actually makes Meta pretty attractive. I'm going to go back to the summary page.

DS: Steve, real quick. I feel like there's probably some questions out there from the people who are watching. They are saying, how is this stock a strong buy if the Valuation is a D score? Can you maybe provide a little clarity there for them?

SC: Yeah, absolutely. So the grades go from A+ to F, which if you are a student in any school in the United States, you're probably pretty familiar with that academic scoring system. And we've decided to use that to really help give that instant characterization on a company.

So in our book, a D is a passing grade, and that's how you can still have a strong buy. The – an important aspect is when you're looking at some of the other metrics, so we're not looking just at Valuation, we're looking at Growth, we're looking at Profitability, we're looking at Momentum, and you could see those other grades are B+, A+, A+ and B+. So we score all those underlying metrics, and that's how we get the total Quant Strong Buy.

So we're not looking at Valuation alone. We're looking at five different investment characteristics, and they're all getting a score. So that's how when we take those scores and we put it together, it has the ability to sort of wash out that D Valuation Grade, but D is still passing in our book.

DS: Thanks for clarifying.

SC: Sure.

DS: Do you want to go ahead to what's next, growth?

SC: Yeah, let's go to Growth, so we could see where Meta stands in Growth. And this is kind of telling because when you're looking at, like, year-over-year, you could see it's a C. It's in line, but the revenue growth is B-. And we see this with Meta. It's sort of – the forward picture looks a little bit better than the historical picture. And that's something that's really unique about our quantitative system is that, we're looking at forward growth rates for revenue, for earnings, for EBITDA, and we're looking at historical.

A lot of models will just sort of look at everything that's been reported and not really look at what's coming down the pike. And, again, the way we do that is we look at the consensus forecast from professional analysts, and we bring that consensus forecast into our model.

So you could see, one of the metrics that really stands out to give us a B+, and I will say, Daniel, not all the metrics are equal weighted. We back tested these. For the Seeking Alpha model, it goes back to 2010. But being that I've done this for a long time, I back tested models all the way back to the 1990s. And I have learned through that process that not all the investment characteristics can be equal weighted. Some have greater predictability in terms of being a forward leaning metric than others.

So we overweight certain metrics and we underweight other metrics. One of the metrics that we do overweight is EPS forward long-term growth three to five years out, that's a CAGR. And you could see for Meta, it comes in at A-. So that long-term growth rate for Meta is 22% for the sector – for the - for Meta versus 9% for the sector, putting it at a 147% premium. That's one of the more important metrics for growth that we look at. Hence, when we take that score, you can see it comes in as a B+. But, again, we're not looking at just one metric for growth, we're looking at a lot of different metrics. We're looking at revenue growth. We're looking at EBIT growth, EBITDA, earnings per share, free cash flow.

So the model is not dependent on one metric for those overall investment characteristics. And certainly, for the investment characteristics overall, we're not relying on one metric. And there are – there's a lot of investors who could just be growth investors or value investors. And we're really a big believer in our system where we're looking at five different investment characteristics, which are core to us, core to the system, Value, Growth, Profitability, Momentum, and analysts EPS Revisions. So we're not pegging just one ratio like many other funds do.

DS: Amazing.

SC: I meant to say firms, it's not funds.

DS: But out of these five Factor Grades, I mean, so you said the metrics underneath the Factor Grades are not equal weighted. But…

SC: That's correct.

DS: are the five Factor Grades equal weighted or are they not?

SC: They are not. They are not. So there's a little bit of a proprietary aspect to our model, but I'll share the secret with you. We actually double weight value and we double weight momentum.

And the reason why we do that is we have found historically these offer a good balance. This model is not necessarily based for traders. Traders can use this model because we refresh our data every day. But what we're really doing is we're looking for securities that are mispriced. And when we take a look at those metrics, that leads us to finding securities that are mispriced.

So we're looking for what's collectively strong on Value, Growth, Profitability, Momentum, and EPS Revisions together. And when we could take what's collectively strong and it comes out as a strong buy, that's how we identify securities that we believe according to our model are mispriced.

DS: You just mentioned that this is updated every day. What time of day is the system updated?

SC: Before the market opens. So we're – it takes a couple of hours. The process is starting somewhere around 3 in the morning, and it's fully complete by 6 AM.

DS: Amazing. Now when it comes to the Revisions Grade, maybe I mean I'm looking here on the screen. You have the six-month, the three-month, and then now grades. You're kind of seeing a trend with Meta here. You said…

SC: Are you looking at the Momentum or EPS? What would you like to look at?

DS: I was looking at the EPS Revisions.

SC: Okay.

DS: But back on the symbol page, the main symbol page, and it kind of shows that the EPS Revisions six months ago, I think, it’s at A-, and then it’s at A-, and now, correct me if I'm wrong, it's down to B+. But you said that's a forward-looking grade for this quant system, correct? So is that something that somebody should be worried about, or is that still safe and clear?

SC: At a B+, it's pretty much safe and clear. So I'm on the Factor Grade card right now, and it's one click away. So what you are highlighting and what we like to do is, again, everything's relative to us, it's either relative to the sector or relative to the history. So we like to look at it where it was three months ago, where was it six months ago?

Going from an A- to B+, that's just like one grade away. So really nothing to be concerned about there. So I'm going to take a look at that revisions grade card. And what this means is we're looking for the fiscal year, and it means that 41 analysts in the last 90 days have revised their earnings estimate up, and only two have revised their earnings estimate down.

So these are professional analysts that are looking at Meta, and professional analysts constantly are revising their estimates. They're looking at the overall economy. They're looking at the sector. They're looking at how the company is doing in terms of their product growth. They're looking at cost.

So there's a lot of different characteristics that I’d also look at when they're trying to determine what their earnings per share estimate will be. This is looking at the fiscal year forward by one year. And to me, it's a very positive story for Meta. More analysts are taking up their estimates than are not. And you could see by a factor of, like, 41 analysts revising their estimates up and only two down. That is far greater than the sector.

So we show you could see next at 41 that 93% of the analysts covering the company are taking the rest of it up versus the sector where it's about a 50/50 split. And this is not only can we look at the sector to begin, we'll look at the last five years for Meta itself and compare that data point as well.

So 95% of analysts taking the estimate up is much higher than the five-year average of 72%. As you can see, the recent quarter on top, we have last quarter's earnings, and they beat nicely. It's a huge company. So to beat by, like, $0.09 for the normalized EPS number, that's good and the EPS beat as well. We also show not only for the fiscal year, but we show for the quarter as well what analysts are doing.

So for the upcoming quarter, over the last 90 days, 19 analysts have revised that quarterly estimate up and only two have revised down. So, again, there's a difference between the quarter and the year. The grade – that overall grade of B+ is based on the full year estimate.

DS: Amazing. Thank you for that. So thinking about investors in the world that may not be in Meta, but they want to be in the sector or the industry, I think, it'd be worthwhile if we just scroll down the symbol page a little bit and look at the quant ranking card and maybe tap into the sector and industry and kind of get people a closer look at that as well.

SC: Yeah. And this is a great tool to use. If you own another stock and you're looking at that card, and the company is, like, ranked 200, you could do better. So all you have to do is basically click on this. And within one click, you could see a ranking of all the top communication stocks. So there are 247 communication stocks that we cover.

And based on what that quant score is and, again, the quant score is made up of the scores for Valuation, Growth, Profitability. When we get that overall quant score, we could rank the company. So Meta ranks number one. But, say, by example, you – and you can actually reverse this if you were looking to short a stock in the sector. You could actually just click on the quant rating and see who's doing poorly.

So we have companies like BuzzFeed or Charge Enterprises that are ranked at the bottom of the 247. So if you own one of these stocks and you're an investor who just goes long, you can say you know what I could do better. So I'm going to click over here and I want to see what's ranked number one, and there you see it.

So Meta is number one, Comcast coming in number two, National coming in at number three, and we look at all market caps here, Daniel. We're not looking just at large cap or mega tech. We're looking at small-cap, mid-cap, large-cap, and mega tech as well. So everything comes down to what that score is of the underlying metrics.

And we're – we have no alignment towards small-cap or large-cap companies. We just take a look at the data. It's a data-driven process. We're not talking to management teams. We incorporate what analysts have to say, but we're not talking to analysts. So it's really a data-driven process that comes up with this ranking.

DS: Yeah. So we're taking the human bias out of it, and I love this. This is the screen review that we're looking at right here as well. And it's really cool how we have all the headings at the top. You have the Dividends, the Valuation, Growth performance, you can look at the metrics and compare them right here within this view as well.

Now we've kind of been analyzing one specific stock, but why don't we go ahead and kind of progress here to top stocks or stock screeners and show how the quant system is powering that as well?

SC: Yeah. So if you're new and you're looking for fresh ideas or even if you're an experienced portfolio manager working at the largest hedge fund in the world, you're always going to want to have some fresh ideas. So if you look on the left-hand rail, we make it really easy. You'll see, find and compare. So you can click on top stocks, top ETF, stock screener.

And I'm going to go over to the stock screener, and this is what pops up right away. And the great thing here is you can make your own screens, which I've done on top here. So I have my screens, and I'll look at stocks. I have one that's, like, quant, which is all quant or just U.S. quant or All REITs. So these are sort of the screens that I've made up, but Seeking Alpha has some pretty big ones, too.

So before you get to the point where you can make your own screens, we have a great area here which just allows you to look at Stocks by Quant, Top Rated Stocks, which is really cool. I call that the trifecta because this is looking at stocks that have a strong buy by quant, the Seeking Alpha authors and Wall Street analysts.

So if you're looking for something that has high conviction, you can just click on that top-rated stocks, and it shows you strong buys across all those different independent resources. And then if you're looking – if you're a growth player, you could click on Top Growth Stocks, and if you're a value player, Top Value Stocks, or you could just do it by sector, technology, healthcare, financials.

So, say, I want to see just fresh ideas. You can click on Top Stocks, select those, and then create your own portfolio. So that's what exactly what I'm going to do. And I'll let you know a secret.

What I do every January, I write an article, my favorite top stocks for the year. It's usually top 10 stocks. This year, I did top 10 stocks for 2023. But all I'm doing to find those stocks is I'm clicking on stocks by Quant. We have 4,656 companies that we're covering. And here, you could see what the quant ranking is.

So what I'll do this December is I'm going to take a look at this list. And I know that some people have a preference. They don't necessarily want, like, really small, small-cap stocks. So I'll put in maybe a couple of criteria and look for stocks that have a market cap of maybe over $500 million or $600 million, so I could change my criteria and come up with a list. And that's exactly what I did in the beginning of 2023 this year, and then I created a portfolio of my top 10 stocks.

So this was the top 10 stocks in January of this year. And I started a holding, so entered an amount of shares for each company was equally weighted at the time. And it was a pretty good year for me, Daniel. The portfolio of 10 stocks equal weighted is up 58% this year. So definitely a great year for my stock selection.

But, again, it's attributed to the quant system, and really anybody could have done it. They just had to go to that Top Stocks list, and they could have selected 10 stocks on their own. You could see, our best pick for the year was Super Micro Computer, up 268%; then you had Modine Manufacturing, up a 155%; you had MINISO Group, Chinese company, up a 137%; Hudson Technologies, which is a smaller cap company, up about 34%.

So we had a fairly good year for our top picks. And you could still click on the ratings for here, and not all of them have a strong buy anymore. Many of them are hold, but hold doesn't mean sell. So, hold is a hold. When you should sell a stock, you'll see that as red, and the directional recommendation will say sell or strong sell. That's when you know to sell a stock.

DS: I think that what you just said is something that I've heard people ask me time and time again of something dropping from a buy or a strong buy down to a hold. People go, “Oh, well, should I get out now?” And it doesn't necessarily mean get out now from what you're saying. It's when – sure, you may not time the top of the market, the bottom of the market, like, that's not what this quant system is designed for, as you mentioned earlier in this webinar, is for the longer-term and not necessarily the trader, right? So hold means hold. Obviously, you're still holding these stocks from the beginning of the year, and you've had a healthy return.

So that is amazing to see as well. If you don't mind…

SC: Yeah. Long-term portfolio one and knowing that this is – stocks are going to be from the year. And just as you said, the market runs in cycles. So, some of these are like, we have Jackson Financial over here. Jackson Financial is actually up about 10.5%.

But you probably remember in the beginning of the year, we had a regional bank crisis. This stock got crushed, but it traded down in sympathy with the rest of the group. The financials on this company were still far superior to the rest of the financial sector, and it eventually got rewarded as the markets calmed down and normalized, people started investing back in this stock again.

Earlier in the year small caps got crushed. So Hudson Technologies got hit really hard, and now that stock is up 34% for the year. There was a point where stocks in China got hit hard, and MINISO Group, which is, like, one of our top three performers here, up a 136%. It didn't feel that way at the beginning of the year.

DS: Yeah. It is really – I mean, this is testament to owning great stocks pays off, right, even when sectors get dragged down for whatever it is. But if you don't mind, can we go back to the screener a second? I just want to make sure that everybody notices this as well because you had mentioned it in passing about using the filters to kind of tailor in, say, the market cap, right?

So could you just maybe walk somebody through editing the filters, and then I want to make sure that we highlight as well in the top right there the plus portfolio button. So when that they create the screen of whatever is relative - relevant to them, they can add it to a portfolio right away and not have to plug it in manually.

SC: Absolutely. So, yeah, we'll start from the beginning. Say, we want communication stocks. But we don't want ones that have a market cap, like, number three, National has a market cap of $400 million. So for individual investors, that could be a really good buy. It ranks number three. But if you're at Fidelity and you're a portfolio manager at the Magellan Fund, that stock is way too small. And at Seeking Alpha, we have users that could be portfolio managers from big institutions like that to individuals like you and me.

So if you're, say, looking for something and you just really want a larger-cap company, you could click on advanced filters, and then you select market cap, you click done, and then you're going to have the ability to edit it. So this goes as low as $25 million. Say, I want to set that at maybe $1 billion or even $2 billion. I could go to $2 billion, hit done. I don't even have to hit done. It actually does it before I even hit done, which is the beauty of the system. And then you're not – you'll see that all the market caps here will be over $2 billion. You could even make it larger if you want.

So you want the communication sector with companies over $5 billion. And then all of a sudden that list goes down to just 84 stocks. But, again, you're focusing just on the large, large cap.

You know what's really, interesting? The small cap stocks have really underperformed this year. We've – basically, this year has been made up of the mega tech stocks. We've had the Magnificent Seven stocks, which have dominated. So the S&P 500 is up, say, 14%. I'll tell you exactly what it is. We could just click on SPY here. I'm going to click year-to-date. So there it is. It's up 14%.

But if you stripped out the Magnificent Seven, which are the largest seven market cap stocks in the S&P 500, that index is just barely above 0. So you've had seven stocks really driving it over the course of this year. Now that probably won't be sustained.

So if you were interested and saying, you know what, I think the timing is right for small-cap stocks. We could change this market cap here and say, you like the communication services sector, which we're in right now, let's change it to the market cap on the down – the minimum side is $25 million, and let's bring this top part down to a $1 billion.

Okay. Now we have – it's quite interesting that there's a 100 companies in this sector that have market caps that are just below $1 billion. But if you wanted to have a focus on this sector going forward, you have the ability to change that market cap, and you can check out the performance as well.

So you'll probably see, there are actually a couple of companies here year-to-date. And you could see I'm just clicking. You could sort really easy on any of these time periods. So I just clicked on year-to-date performance, and you could see many of these stocks have really done quite well within this sector.

So the chances could be that they – these are some of the favorites. And you know what? Let's actually change this a little bit further. We don't want to look at the strong sell. Obviously, we want to look at stocks that are a buy. So now I'm going to change it even further. I'm going to go 4.5, and I just want to look at the strong buys.

So all of a sudden, that list is now just five stocks. And I'm going to go back to the summary page, and you can see what the five stocks are. And we have NCMI here, the Yalla Group, Emerald Holdings, these are all small-cap companies, and let's see how the performance has been. These have very strong quant ratings. Fundamentals look really good across the board with Value, Growth, Profitability.

So if I were interested in small-cap stocks in the sector, we just did that within, like 30 seconds. And I'm quite curious on the performance, look at the performance on these stocks. So, Daniel, this was completely random, just pulling this off here, up 95% year-to-date, up 51%, up 49%, up 59%. Only one of the stocks has underperformed the S&P 500.

So here, we're looking at small-cap stocks in the communications sector, and we brought that up in no time at all. And, again, we're looking at just what the quant strong buys are. So super easy to sort of customize this list using our screen.

DS: Yeah. I think, I mean, you just made a great point about even focusing on small-cap stocks. The names that are not always talked about in the media, in the news that is talked about at companies or funds or wherever, right? So it's really cool that this system is designed to do that.

Before we move on, I would like to get to Dividend Grades next.

SC: Yeah.

DS: But before we do that, let's answer a quick question because I think people saw that there was 4,000, 5,000 stocks covered by the quant system. So two quick questions for you. One, what stocks are covered geographically? And then, two, how are IPO stocks handled by the quant system?

SC: Okay. Two really good questions. So we focus on stocks that are trading in the U.S. But having said that there are ADRs. ADRs are American Depository Receipts, and there are many, many companies, as you saw before, I was highlighting a company in China. There are companies in Japan and Singapore and the United Kingdom and Switzerland, all over Europe that have ADRs. So many of the companies, whether they're mid-cap in size or large-cap across the globe want to trade in the United States, and they do it through the form of an ADR.

So, really, our geographic scale is global. We're identifying stocks that trade in the United States, but there are foreign companies that through these ADRs trade in the United States. So Seeking Alpha system is really covering companies throughout the world. And that's why, when I went to the screener, and I'm going to take us back to that. You could see I actually created a system that's top stocks, which are U.S. plus ADRs and then just U.S. only. Because a lot of times, people will say, I just want a stock, where there's no currency risk, just U.S. focus, pure U.S., so it makes it easy for me to bring that up, or I have the whole world as my oyster.

DS: Amazing. And real quick, again. Sorry, one more question popped up in my head. When somebody sees the Factor Grades and it says that it's an A or an A+ or an F. Obviously, you said A through F, F being that it should be not looked at - so let's just break it down really simple. A means undervalued for valuation, right?

SC: Right. So it's all sector relative. So compared to the sector on a valuation basis, it looks great, which means in valuation terms, you want cheap. So I'm going to actually – let me go back to sort of Meta as an example because we know there's plenty of data there, and that's always a great example because people know the stock.

So when we click on valuation, you could see at 37 times versus the sector at 13 times, it's expensive. It's at a 187% premium, so that's why it's a D-. On the other hand, if you were…

DS: Overvalued.

SC: Right. If you look at PEG, the PEG is at a 30% discount to the group, so it gets a grade of a B. So in terms of Valuation, the cheaper, the better. And that means, something that's at a discount to the sector and the stocks that are the biggest discount for the sector would have an A+ grade. The stocks that are very expensive versus the sector would have an F.

So, for example, Meta on a EV to sales basis, that has an F. It really is expensive on that particular metric, which is 6 times versus the sector at 1.8 times. So it's at a 226% premium. So you know that particular metric is not attractive from a Valuation standpoint. But, again, when we look at value, we're not looking just at one metric. As you can see, we're looking at a lot of different metrics here, and D gets you past this class.

DS: Amazing. I just wanted to make sure we really drove that point home. Thank you for that.

SC: Absolutely.

DS: Why don't we take the rest of the time we have here. We have dividend grades, ETF, and REITs to still dive into. So let's kick into Dividend Grades. Obviously, we have a lot of dividend investors everywhere that love their dividends, and who can blame them, right, but we have the dividend grades. Can you just walk us through the product, how it's run by the quant system, and the different grades you have?

SC: Absolutely. What I'm going to do – this is, what I'm showing you is a history that we built up. We've back tested. We have created at Seeking Alpha very specific Dividend Grades. So what I'm going to do is I'm going to identify a stock actually.

Let's take, Exxon, as an example. So I'm going to click on Exxon. We know that Exxon has a dividend, and Exxon had a tough day, but they made an acquisition. So the stock came off about 4%. Fortunately, we have a hold rating on Exxon right now, but it is a stock that we like, and we actually have it in our Alpha Picks system, which I'll tell you a little bit later, but let's go down to the Dividend Grades.

So one of the things that I devised at Seeking Alpha, and this was something that the Founder of Seeking Alpha wanted. His name is David Jackson. Seeking Alpha has a lot of subscribers that look for dividend yield. And what David wanted and something that I was really supportive of was creating this Dividend Grade system, so people knew if the dividend was safe. There are not many platforms out there that will actually tell you if the dividend is safe. They will tell you if a stock has a high yield, but chasing a high yield is one of the worst things that you could do because that implies higher risk.

So what we wanted to do is develop a system that gave you an instant characterization on Dividend Safety, Dividend Growth, Yield, and Consistency. So for Exxon, I'm going to click into Dividend Safety, and you'll be able to see, it's a very transparent system. You're going to look at the grades that all investors should be looking at when they consider how safe a dividend is.

So we're looking at cash payout ratios. We're looking at dividend payout ratios. And, again, as I mentioned, our system incorporates historical financial data points as well as forward. So, you'll see here for dividend payout ratio, this is where we incorporate, this is a forward number we're looking at analyst estimates for the dividend in the future. And, again, that's a payout ratio, that's a forward number, or you could look at a trailing.

So there's cash flow payout, there's free cash flow payout, there's dividend coverage, there's interest rate coverage, then we look at a couple of the traditional debt metrics. So you have a net long debt to assets. You have debt-to-EBITDA, and you have debt-to-equity.

Scroll down a little bit more. We're looking at return on common equity, cash from operations, cash per share, and some things that are really unique that I haven't seen on other platforms. And, again, we back tested this, so we know what metrics are important.

And the metrics that I'm going to mention here are very important for Dividend Safety. We're looking at 60-month capital asset pricing. We're looking at the percent of the security owned by active institutional managers. And the reason why this metric is, it's unique to what we do at Seeking Alpha. But this means, institutional managers have really like, they've going into the stock, they've looked at the financials, and they're determining if they want to own the stock or not.

So that's what this grade shows you. And when you're looking at stocks that have a dividend, it's an important consideration. You want something that's owned by institutions. Big institutions are staying away from it, chances are there could be a risk with that company.

Another metric is sustainable growth rate, dividend growth rate, dividend coverage. And then we look at revisions, percent of total downward DPS, that's dividend per share revisions, and you can see, this ranks as an A. The number comes in 0 right now, but that's a fairly good ranking. So these are important metrics that we're looking at for the dividend safety grade.

Another important aspect for dividends is dividend growth. So, Exxon gets an A+ for dividend growth, and you're going to scroll down, and remember, this is sector relative. So when you're seeing some of these grades, we're taking the total score. We look at the one-year trailing 12-month dividend growth rate, really not that great. It's at 2.85%. But if we look at the three-year CAGR, it's a little bit better than the group. Then when we scroll down, here are some important – again, I mentioned these metrics with Dividend Safety, but we use these for Dividend Growth as well. So you could see A, B, B+. These are important metrics to look at for the Dividend Growth Grade. And, again, when it's all sector relative, they actually come in at an A+.

And then we look at a Dividend Yield. The Dividend Yield for Exxon, unfortunately, it's not really a high yield versus the energy sector, but there are some risky stocks in the energy sector that have very high yields. Really the most important aspect for the measurement from a dividend perspective is looking at that Dividend Growth and Dividend Safety.

And then if you're looking at Dividend History, you could see, this is what I think many people would consider a dividend aristocrat or dividend champion. It has consistently paid a dividend. You could see consecutive years of Dividend Growth, A+ 24 years for Dividend Growth. So that's some actually growing their dividend. And then consecutive years of Dividend Payments, A+ at 40 years.

But, again, really, what we're looking at, we've honed it into sort of Dividend Safety and Dividend Growth. And you just go to the stock page, the symbol page, and everything is right there. I won't make this point. You can look at a stock. Not all stocks have dividends, so that's why we separate the Factor Grades.

So we will have situations where you could see a company has fairly strong Factor Grades and is a strong buy, and the Dividend Grades might be a little bit lower. When we determine if a stock is going to be going up, if it's going to be appreciating and that directional recommendation, that really comes from the Factor Grades. But when we want to see if a company has a safe dividend or not, we look at Dividend Grades. So it's separate than the overall Factor Grades.

Now I want to give you a little bit of history. We did do a back test when selecting this. It's not random. It's not Steve Cress or anybody else from Seeking Alpha say, Oh, I like this metric over another metric. We back tested these a long time, and this is what I want to showcase here.

Going back to 2010, so it's a 13-year period, and this should give people a lot of confidence. 99% of Dividend Cuts were averted if you owned a stock that had a Dividend Safety Grade of A+ to A-. 98% of Dividend Cuts were averted if that grade was from A+ to B-. So pretty much 98% of the time, as long as you had a company that had a Dividend Safety Grade that was a B- or higher, you were in really safe shape.

Conversely, I will highlight this, Daniel. 93% of all stocks that cut their dividend had a Dividend Safety Grade lower than a C+. So stocks that had a Dividend Safety Grade from C+ to F, 93% of them had cut their dividend.

And then if we look during sort of the pandemic era, just looking at that Dividend Safety Grade for companies that had a Dividend Safety Grade of F, 51.9% of the companies that had a Dividend Safety Grade of F during August of 2020, had cut their dividend over the next 12 months.

I think I'm really proud of this statistic, and people who focus on dividends should really be using these Dividend Safety Grades. If you can't risk having your dividend cut, you want to make sure that you have something that has a Dividend Safety Grade between B- and A+.

I was focused earlier on Dividend Growth, and that's really an important aspect to look at when it comes to dividends. It's – you don't want to chase yield. If you have yields that are 13%, 15%, 20%, that high yield usually indicates risk.

What is really important is how fast the dividend is growing, more so even than our Dividend Safety score. And you could see here when we back tested our stocks to 2010, just looking at the Dividend Growth rate, any company that was a strong buy that had an A+ Dividend Growth rate, you could see the return was 436% compared to benchmark that we use, which is a Vanguard benchmark for Dividend Grade for dividends, that was up 302%.

So you could see, compared to the Vanguard dividend appreciation ETF, VIG, it significantly outperformed it if you had just bought strong buys with a Dividend Grade of an A+. So that's a little bit on our Dividend Grades.

Let me open it up to other questions, ETFs, REITs, whatever you want.

DS: Yeah. I was going to say we've got about 11 minutes here on the webinar. So I want to make sure that we do touch on ETFs, and we do touch on the REIT grades. So I feel like we kind of covered the Dividend Grades pretty well. Let's go ahead and transition over to REIT and kind of pinpoint to people how these are measured differently than a traditional stock because of the underlying metrics?

SC: Yeah. So, there are 11 gig sectors, and one sector is really very different from all the rest are real estate companies and REITs. So we actually – when we're analyzing REITs, we separate this category from the other sectors because the metrics are uniquely different. And really, a picture's worth a thousand words. I'm going to go right to Valuation.

So what we're looking at here, Simon Property Group. It's currently a hold rating. Year-to-date, the stock is down 7%. So REITs are publicly traded stocks. I'm quite glad that we actually had a hold on this because it has underperformed, but it has performed better than many, many other REITs. Some REITs have actually really got destroyed this year.

So the hold rating has actually been good. And for many REIT investors if you’re down only 7% you're probably pretty thankful. But I'm going to go to the Valuation underlying metrics. So you're going to see that we have the conventional metrics of P/E and EV to EBITDA. But then as I scroll down, you're going to see some things that are pretty unique. You're going to see price to rental, you're going to see price to AFFO, and you're going to see price to FFO. These are metrics that you do not have with stocks. These are unique to REITs.

And you could see with Simon Property that it's actually fairly attractively valued using these metrics that are unique to REITs. So we're looking at a lot of metrics across the board, but when it comes to REITs, we want to make sure that we include the metrics that are centric to that sector.

I'm going to click on growth as well. And you could see that it's not really a great grower. It's a D+, which is you could say, it's just a tad. Its growth rate is a tad lower than many of the other real estate companies. But as we scroll down, you're going to see again, FFO growth for three-year CAGR, FFO growth for five-year CAGR.

So we're looking at some of those metrics that are important to REITs. On top – a lot of people look at AFFO right off the bat, but I'd say, FFO and AFFO are some of the metrics that are most commonly looked at. So REITs are a little bit different, and I want people to have confidence that when we are looking at REITs, we are looking at metrics that are unique to that sector.

DS: Yeah. And I just want to point out for everybody as well. I mean, this is where you can obviously go and use the top REIT screener that is also powered and ran by the quant system that is offered as well under the stock screener, so check that out, especially right now, right?

People are wondering how interest rate is rising. Is it affecting commercial real estate versus residential real estate? I mean, the REITs are definitely an asset class that people love when they have to pay out 90% of their profits to their shareholders. There's a lot to like, so make sure you go and use the quant system for that.

Steve, why don't we go ahead and jump into the ETF grades and how the assets under management and all those metrics are also incorporated for that?

SC: Absolutely. So I'm going to click on one here that's probably the most commonly owned ETF, which is SPY. This reflects the S&P 500. The quant grade on it is a buy, and we could see year-to-date, it is up 14.5%, so that's a good rating. But when we look at the underlying metrics, ETFs are very different than stocks and REITs. So this is a different grading system that we've created that is unique to ETFs.

So one of the things that you'll see is we have momentum on top. When we were looking at stocks, I told you we had double weighted Value and Momentum. With ETFs, it's really heavily weighted towards Momentum. And I will click onto it right here, and you could see what we're looking at.

We're not looking at one specific period, but we're looking at one month; we're looking at six months; we're looking at one year, three-year, and five-year returns when we're looking at the Momentum grade. And Momentum is a very important metric whether you're looking at stocks, Daniel, or ETFs, and I will share this with you. People will often ask me, when you're looking at Momentum, a lot of times your stocks could be at a 52-week high or the ETF could be at a 52-week high. Why would you be buying a stock or an ETF that's at 52-week high. And I will tell you, you could go back and look at empirical studies over a 200-year period that will highlight momentum as a factor is one of the most important metrics that you can use.

But then when you sort of get to it, you can have stocks that are at a 52-week high, where the P/E ratio is still lower than the rest of the sector. So the Valuation framework for a company could still be incredibly attractive even if a stock is at a 52-week high.

So really, whether it's at a 52-week high or a 52-week low, that alone should not have a bearing. You really want to look at the Valuation framework and the Growth framework. So that – those are the important characteristics to look at. So if a stock is at a 52-week high and it has straight As across the board, that's a strong buy. On ETFs, Momentum is important as well, so we're looking at different time periods. But I'm going to go to the summary page again, so you could see what else we're looking at.

And let's take a look at expenses. So you're one click away from seeing how this ETF ranks on its expense ratio compared to all other ETFs. So you could see SPY at 0.09%. It's got one of the lowest expense ratios out there. If you took a look at all ETFs, that's about a 0.5%. So the expense ratio on this is really low, so it gets a greater than A. Something else that's important to look at is that big bid-ask percent spread. SPY gets an A+ there. You could see there's almost no spread to – some of the other ETFs, you could almost drive a truck through it. The median of the other ETFs that spread is 0.14. But believe me, some of them get a lot higher than that 0.14. But we'd like to look at expense ratios. We also like to look at risk. So when we're taking a look at ETFs and you click on the risk grade, you could see the overall risk grade here of B-. That's pretty attractive. You can take a look at the standard deviation. Again, these grades give you an instant characterization of where it is versus all other ETFs. And that's what we're doing with ETFs. We're comparing it to all the others. Where with stocks, we're really comparing it to the sector. You could see, it's very attractive on that risk grade.

We're looking at the Tracking Error, it's almost A+s across the board for that, Turnover is an A. Annualized Volatility, it's about the middle of the pack. And then we look at Liquidity. And with Liquidity, we're looking at assets under management. For SPDR, it's about almost $400 billion, which is huge. And then we look at the average daily volume over a three-month period and average dollar volume over a three-month period. So it's highly, highly liquid. So that takes you through our ETFs.

Daniel, any other questions before we come to a close?

DS: I just want to highlight, Drake just messaged us, said, “I'm killing my Morningstar subscription right now.” I think this is amazing. I think through this last hour, we've gone through so much of the platform, and we haven't even touched everything. We took everything around the quant system. And going back to the ETF grades real quick, though, I just want to make sure that everybody saw that the ETF grades are compared to all ETFs, correct?

SC: Yeah. And you do have the ability, though, like, there are different ETFs, and we have an ETF Screener. So you can compare it to just the other ETFs. So I'm going to go to top ETFs, and we do rank it. But there is a screen that you can go to for that. So let me go to the ETF Screener. And then we are in the ETF Screener. If you want to look at just Commodities or you want to look at just Municipal Bonds or Taxable Bonds or U.S. Equity ETFs or Alternatives, you can click on it.

So I'm going to click on Top Commodities ETFs right here. I think it was about five that qualify as a buy. But we could open that up and we could take a look at all the ETFs within the commodity sector. But what we try to do with these screens is we try to filter it down for you, so you can get the top answers right away. But you have the ability to sort of edit these filters, and I could change that to one. And then you can see all of a sudden it goes from 5 to 55 ETFs in the commodity sector.

And then if you want to short some of these, it shows you which ones are a strong sell and sell. And believe me, there are a lot of people that like to short ETFs, so this is a very helpful screen to have.

DS: Yeah. This has all been amazing. I know we're coming up on time. Steve, real quick before we jump off here, is there anything else you would like to share or say to everybody that's joining us right now?

SC: Yeah. I – Daniel, I'd say there – we're in a period right now where there's been some volatility in the markets with the crisis that's in the Middle East and, whether we're looking at a crisis that we see now or we look at a period where we had a pandemic or we look at a period where there's a regional banking crisis, what I would tell people to do and encourage them to do is keep their eye on the ball, stay consistent with your investing methodology, continue to look for top stocks on a monthly basis, measure your risk profile, but don't let that news get to you. Don't let it distract you.

I've mentioned to you before, if I had a superpower, it would be to not listen to some of the talking heads on CNBC and Bloomberg. I get too down about events or too pumped up on events. Just stay disciplined with your process. And that's what we try to do on the quant side here. It's a data-driven process, and we ignore a lot of that news.

So, I really appreciate you having me on today, and, hopefully, the people that were watching this were able to learn how we use our quant system.

DS: Yes. Amazing. Thank you so much for taking the time as well. Obviously, as you mentioned, there's opportunity always out there. Everyone, whether you are here with us live or watching the replay over on Seeking Alpha, we thank you for taking the time to read the transcript, watch the replay. If you have any questions, please reach out to our team here at Seeking Alpha. We are here to help you, and we can't wait to see you in our next webinar. Everybody, have a great day. Thank you so much.

SC: Thank you so much. Bye-bye.

