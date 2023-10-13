Sundry Photography

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is a leading solar photovoltaic solutions provider in the U.S. and internationally. Enphase's microinverters offer the most advanced inverter technology, providing a significant competitive advantage for the company. Enphase's suite of products and energy solutions offers a highly efficient and user-friendly experience, making Enphase a dominant market-leading force in the home energy solutions industry.

Due to Enphase's revolutionary products and solid market position, the alternative energy giant's revenues have skyrocketed by over tenfold in the last decade. However, due to the broad economic slowdown, high interest rates, skyrocketing mortgages, a general downturn in housing, and other transitory factors, Enphase's stock has cratered by nearly 70% from its ATH late last year.

However, the downturn in housing is temporary, and interest rates should decline soon. Therefore, Enphase should experience increased demand, leading to increased revenue growth and improved profitability. Moreover, Enphase is dirt cheap, trading at a forward P/E ratio below 20 now.

Enphase has the tenacity to surpass analysts' estimates, and the trend for higher-than-expected results should continue as we advance. Finally, Enphase should continue generating double-digit revenue and EPS growth for years, enabling its stock price to go much higher in the coming years and over the next decade.

Technically Speaking - The Bottom Is Near

ENPH (StockCharts.com )

Enphase's stock has declined nearly 70% since reaching its ATH late last year. Enphase has been in a bear market for about a year and recently hit a low around the critical $100-$110 support level. The last time Enphase visited the sub $100 range was in 2020, when the company's revenues were just $774 million. Enphase's TTM revenues were around $2.8 billion.

Enphase's stock is now in a different universe, earnings and profitability-wise. Moreover, its growth story is alive, and the growth image could improve from here. Therefore, the downside is minimal in Enphase's stock, while the long-term upside potential is exceptional. Enphase's stock should consolidate around the $120-$150 zone before proceeding to $200 and higher in 2024. After this initial advance, Enphase has considerable room to appreciate in the coming years.

Interest Rates To Drop Soon

Enphase's stock collapsed for several reasons. However, one of the primary concerns was the downturn in the U.S. housing market. Mortgage rates surged to multidecade highs, decreasing house demand and impacting Enphase's growth prospects. On the other side of the equation, a high interest rate environment affects consumer credit, making financing more expensive and complicated.

U.S. 30-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage Average

30-year mortgage (fred.stlouisfed.org)

However, the economic downturn is a transitory phenomenon that should pass, and the economy may return to more robust growth early next year. Additionally, the ultra-high interest environment is unsustainable, and we should see a return to a more accessible monetary policy soon.

Mortgage rates should return to a moderate level of 5% or lower, and consumer credit should loosen, making loans more accessible and affordable to consumers. Therefore, Enphase should benefit from normalization in housing and a return to more accessible credit standards.

Enphase Earnings - A Stellar Track Record

Despite the downturn in the global economy, Enphase earnings have been excellent, and the company consistently beats consensus EPS and revenue estimates.

EPS results vs. estimates (SeekingAlpha.com )

Enphase is accustomed to surpassing consensus EPS and revenue estimates. Enphase has only had one minor EPS miss and two slight revenue misses in its last twenty quarters. Enphase's TTM consensus EPS estimate was $4.84, yet it reported $5.60 instead. This outperformance represents a beat rate of about 16%.

Consensus EPS estimates suggest Enphase should earn approximately $4 in its next four quarters; yet, if we apply a similar beat rate, Enphase could earn approximately $4.64. Also, consensus EPS estimates suggest Enphase should earn about $6.42 in 2024. Using a slightly more modest 15% beat rate to this estimate means Enphase could achieve EPS of about $7.40 next year. $7.40 in EPS next year implies that Enphase is trading below 17 next year's earnings, which is exceptionally cheap.

Revenues to Continue Expanding

Revenue growth (SeekingAlpha.com )

Despite the economic downturn, Enphase's revenues should increase by about 13% this year. Moreover, revenue growth should accelerate as the economy rebounds from its downturn. We could see 20-30% revenue growth in 2025 and 2026, with double-digit growth continuing in the following years.

EPS Expansion to Continue for Many Years

EPS growth (SeekingAlpha.com )

Due to Enphase's exceptionally long growth runway and market-leading technology, its EPS should continue expanding for many years. Moreover, EPS expansion could be better than anticipated, enabling Enphase's P/E multiple to expand. Enphase continues increasing revenue growth and EPS during this highly challenging slowdown phase.

What Wall St. Thinks

Wall St. estimates (SeekingAlpha.com )

Wall St. analysts have a buy rating on Enphase, with 14 strong buy ratings, eight buys, and 11 holds (only one sell rating). The average one-year price target is around $178, roughly 42% higher than Enphase's current price. Moreover, the lowest estimate is above $100, implying minimal downside if the worst-case scenario materializes. Also, higher-end price targets go up to $262, suggesting Enphase could appreciate over 100% over the next year.

Where Enphase's stock could be in future years:

Year 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Revenue Bs $3.5 $4.6 $5.7 $7 $8.6 $10.4 $12.2 Revenue growth 30% 31% 25% 23% 22% 20% 18% EPS $7.40 $10.40 $14 $18 $21 $28 $33 EPS growth 41% 40% 35% 30% 25% 22% 20% Forward P/E 25 26 27 28 27 26 25 Stock price $260 $364 $486 $588 $756 $858 $950 Click to enlarge

Source: The Financial Prophet

Risks to Enphase

While I am bullish on Enphase, there are certain risks that we should consider. Despite its stellar growth, Enphase operates in a cyclical industry, and if the housing market crashes, Enphase's earnings and revenues could decline. Additionally, we may see interest rates higher-for-longer, resulting in a challenging operating environment for Enphase. Also, increased competition could impact Enphase's growth, margins, and profitability, negatively impacting its stock in the coming years. Investors should examine these and other risks associated with Enphase before investing in its stock.