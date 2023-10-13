Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dollar General Appoints A New CEO, Are Shares A Buy?

Oct. 13, 2023 12:58 PM ETDollar General Corporation (DG)DLTR
Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
2K Followers

Summary

  • On Thursday, Dollar General announced that current Board member, Todd Vasos, has been appointed CEO.
  • Vasos’ return marks his second stint as CEO following a past tenure that began in 2015.
  • During that time, DG shares outperformed and reported outsized revenue growth.
  • While his return can be viewed as a positive, I believe it comes at a challenging time for the company.
  • Any resulting turnaround effort may set the company further behind peer, Dollar Tree, who is further along in their own transformation.

Dollar General Misses Analysts" Expectations On Their Quarterly Earnings

Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) received a much-needed uplift on Friday following news that it was bringing back current Board member, Todd Vasos, back to his role as CEO. The announcement sent shares up nearly 8% in extended trading

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
2K Followers
Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DG

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DG

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.