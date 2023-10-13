Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rocket Lab: Reaching For The Stars

Oct. 13, 2023 1:02 PM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)SPACE
Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Rocket Lab USA, Inc. is highly successful as a fast follower in its launch segment, second only to SpaceX in the U.S.
  • In addition, Neutron is expected to add to its product portfolio and bring margin upside to the company as it meets the different needs of its customers.
  • Rocket Lab has strong competitive advantages including its two launch complexes, deep vertical integration, innovation in new technologies, and an end-to-end space solution for customers.
  • Rocket Lab's Neutron looks good and able to compete meaningfully with SpaceX's Falcon 9 when released.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Outperforming the Market get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Small space ships takes off and flys away

mikkelwilliam

Private sector investments into the space industry have been growing, and SpaceX (SPACE) has been one of the most prominent names in the industry.

However, there is another little-known company called Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) that

Outperforming the Market

Outperforming the Market is focused on helping you outperform the market while having downside protection during volatile markets by providing you with comprehensive deep dive analysis articles, as well as access to The Barbell Portfolio.

The Barbell Portfolio has outperformed the S&P 500 by 34% in the past year through owning high conviction growth, value and contrarian stocks.

Apart from focusing on bottom-up fundamental research, we also provide you with intrinsic value, 1-year and 3-year price targets in The Price Target report

Join us for the 2-week free trial to get access to The Barbell Portfolio today!

This article was written by

Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
5.7K Followers
Simple Investing is a former hedge fund and long-only portfolio manager with a track record for outperformance. He managed more than $1 billion in AUM, and is a CFA charter holder who holds degrees in Finance and Accounting. He runs the Investing Group Outperforming the Market. While having a pure growth or pure value portfolio may do well in certain markets, it leaves investors vulnerable to certain investment styles going out of favor. The objective of Outperforming the Market is to outperform the S&P 500 across market cycles. This is achieved through The Barbell Portfolio, which is comprised of high conviction growth and contrarian/value stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RKLB

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RKLB

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.