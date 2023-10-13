Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SP500: Five Days Later - I'm Short Again (Technical Analysis)

Oct. 13, 2023
Summary

  • I closed short position on S&P 500 futures profitably due to lack of imminent breakdown.
  • Re-shorted at key resistance level, betting that S&P 500 will not go much higher.
  • Recent bounce in stock market caused by a flight to safety to U.S. Treasuries after attack on Israel.

Closed the short last week

Just last week, I closed the short position the on S&P 500 (SP500) and went tactically neutral. Specifically, I closed the naked short call position on S&P 500 futures (

Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

B
BakkenPro
Today, 2:26 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.16K)
I don't disagree with your analysis, but I'm not a fan of this trade. You're going naked short into the seasonally most bullish period of the year. If the market crashes, VIX will explode, meaning you will have to buy back your short calls with pumped up IV's, unless you can expire them worthless.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

