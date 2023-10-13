Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lenovo Still Undervalued With A PC And Server Rebound Ahead, As Well As AI Leverage

Oct. 13, 2023 1:23 PM ETLenovo Group Limited (LNVGF), LNVGYDELL, ASUUY, ACEYY, HPQ, HPE
Stephen Simpson
Summary

  • PC and server markets have faced challenges in 2023, but channel inventories are finally where they need to be and 2024 should see a return to growth.
  • An over-aged installed PC base in markets were Lenovo has even stronger share could be an underappreciated driver in 2024+.
  • Lenovo is showing that it's serious about wanting to leverage opportunities in AI; investing $1B into R&D and revamping its product portfolio to build its GPU server business.
  • Lenovo shares look undervalued below the high-$20's.

A keyboard with backlit keys

Jovana Kuzmanovic/iStock via Getty Images

The PC and server markets have continued to be challenging throughout 2023. A combination of weaker demand and companies being too slow to clear out inventories has dragged out the recovery in PCs, while servers have suffered

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

