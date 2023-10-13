Bowman Consulting Group Sees Increased Organic Growth As Acquisitions Continue
Summary
- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides engineering and construction management services in the U.S.
- The company's recent financial trends show growth in revenue but negative earnings in the most recent quarter.
- The stock has seen significant appreciation but may have reached a plateau.
- I'm Neutral [Hold] on Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. for the near term.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On Bowman Consulting Group
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) provides engineering and related construction management services to companies and public entities located in the United States.
I previously wrote about Bowman's 2021 IPO with a Buy outlook.
The stock has seen significant appreciation in the past twelve months but may be reaching a plateau at its current level, absent a substantial organic or M&A catalyst.
I’m Neutral [Hold] on BWMN for the near term.
Bowman Consulting Overview And Market
Virginia-based Bowman was founded to provide various project planning, commissioning and engineering services to property owners of all types.
The firm is led by founder, Chairman and CEO Gary Bowman, who is a licensed engineer and has over 40 years of experience.
The company’s primary offerings include:
Planning
Engineering
Construction management
Commissioning
Environmental consulting
Geomatics
Surveys
Land procurement
Technical services.
According to a 2023 market research report by Grand View Research, the global civil engineering market size (as a proxy) was an estimated $8.6 trillion in 2022 and is expected to reach $13.6 trillion by 2030.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.
The primary reasons for this expected growth are continued rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging growth economies.
Also, in developed countries, there is an increasing need for the development of high-quality infrastructure, and that is expected to add demand over the coming years.
Below is a chart showing the historical and projected future size of the U.S. civil engineering market by service type:
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
WSP
Fluor Corp
AECOM
Arup
Jensen Hughes
KJWW/TTG
Vanderweil Engineers
Syska Hennessy Group
Henderson Engineers
Simpson Gumpertz & Heger
Walter P. Moore.
Bowman Consulting’s Recent Financial Trends
Total revenue by quarter has continued to grow, although operating income by quarter has dipped into negative territory in the most recent quarter.
Gross profit margin by quarter has varied within a narrow range; Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have produced no discernible trend.
Earnings per share (Diluted) have produced volatility, with the most recent quarter generating negative earnings.
(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)
In the past 12 months, BWMN’s stock price has risen 83.0%:
For balance sheet results, the firm ended the quarter with $9.7 million in cash and equivalents and $37.9 million in total debt, of which $21.2 million was categorized as the current portion due within 12 months.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was $5.8 million, during which capital expenditures were $1.2 million. The company paid $19.0 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters, the highest trailing twelve-month figure in the past eleven quarters.
Valuation And Other Metrics For Bowman Consulting
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
1.7
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
28.6
|
Price / Sales
|
1.1
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
55.6%
|
Net Income Margin
|
1.2%
|
EBITDA %
|
6.0%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$415,160,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$521,150,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$6,970,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
$0.28
|
Free Cash Flow Per Share
|
$0.49
|
SA Quant Score
|
2.86 - Hold
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:
Based on the DCF, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $23.56 versus the current price of $27.12, indicating they are potentially currently fully valued.
Sentiment Analysis
The chart below shows the frequency of various keywords in management’s most recent quarterly earnings conference call.
The chart indicates there were relatively few mentions of negative keywords.
Analysts asked management about synergies from acquisitions, revenue backlog dynamics and U.S. Federal infrastructure funding activity.
Management responded that revenue synergies from acquisitions are an important contributor to the firm’s growth.
Revenue backlog from the transportation vertical can be highly variable, but leadership sees significant opportunities in the second half of 2023.
Management is also anticipating closing new opportunities that are driven by federal funding.
Also, the company has been positively surprised by the rebound in the homebuilding industry.
Commentary On Bowman Consulting
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q2 2023’s results, management’s prepared remarks highlighted the completion of five acquisitions, adding $36 million of net service revenue in the process.
Also, the company's backlog grew independent of acquisitions and has achieved a book-to-burn ratio of more than 1.
Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the company has announced additional acquisitions.
Total revenue for Q2 2023 rose by 32.7% year-over-year, and gross profit margin increased by 0.2%.
Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue increased by 1.2% YoY while operating income fell to negative ($1.3 million) versus a positive $0.5 million in the year-ago period.
The company's financial position is moderate, with some liquidity, more debt and moderate free cash flow.
The firm will need to refinance a significant amount of its debt within the next 12 months at a likely higher interest rate.
Management has increased its revolving line of credit from $50 million to $70 million to give it more potential for acquisitions.
Bowman ended the quarter with a net leverage ratio of 1.5x on trailing four-quarter adjusted EBITDA.
Looking ahead, management increased its forward net service billing guidance to $307 million at the midpoint of the range.
Adjusted EBITDA guidance also rose to $49 million at the midpoint.
In the past twelve months, the firm's EV/EBITDA valuation multiple has risen by 80% but appears to have plateaued in recent quarters, as the chart from Seeking Alpha shows below:
A potential upside catalyst to the stock could include further project wins from U.S. Federal government infrastructure spending and continued growth in homebuilding-related projects.
However, the stock’s runup in the past 12 months appears to have stalled, and management will need to take the company to the next level to produce material upside from its current price of around $27.00
Until we see a significant catalyst, my outlook on Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is Neutral [Hold] in the near term.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
Donovan Jones is an IPO research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs. He focuses on high-growth technology, consumer, and life science companies.He leads the investing group IPO Edge which offers: actionable information on growth stocks through first look S-1 filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments