Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 13, 2023 1:05 PM ETOil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.73K Followers

Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 12, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dan Jaffee - President & CEO

Leslie Garber - Manager, IR

Wade Robey - VP of Ag & President of Amlan International

Chris Lamson - Group VP of Retail & Wholesale

Aaron Christiansen - VP of Operations

David Atkinson - VP Controller

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Oil-Dri Corporation of America Q4 and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Discussion. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session.

I would now like to hand the call over to Chairman, President, CEO, Dan Jaffee. Please go ahead.

Dan Jaffee

Thank you very much and welcome everybody. First, we're in virtual mode, so I want to introduce who's all on the various lines ready to answer your questions. Thank you for getting those into the portal. In advance, Susan Kreh, CFO and CIO; Aaron Christiansen, VP of Operations; Dr. Wade Robey, VP of Agriculture and President of Amlan International; Chris Lamson, Group VP of Retail and Wholesale. Laura Scheland, VP of Strategic Partnerships and General Counsel; David Atkinson, VP Corporate Controller, and last but not least, Leslie Garber, our Manager of Investor Relations, who will walk us through our Safe Harbor provision.

Leslie Garber

Thank you, Dan, and welcome everyone. On today's call comments may contain forward-looking statements regarding the company's performance in future periods. Actual results in those periods may materially differ. In our press release and in our SEC filings, we highlight a number of important risk factors, trends, and uncertainties that may affect our future performance. We ask that you review and consider those factors in evaluating the company's comments and in evaluating any investment in Oil-Dri stock.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ODC

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ODC

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.