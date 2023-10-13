Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FOF: Narrowing Premium Helps, But Distribution Could Be Under Pressure

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund allows investors to easily assemble a portfolio consisting of other closed-end funds.
  • The FOF closed-end fund has underperformed a similar exchange-traded fund recently, which could partly be due to a narrowing price premium.
  • The FOF fund offers a high yield of 10.31% but may face challenges in covering its distribution if unrealized gains have been eroded.
  • The fund's price has been improving, as investors become less willing to overpay for assets in the rising rate environment.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Collection of flying 100 American dollars banknotes, on white

Marat Musabirov

The Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF) is a closed-end fund aka CEF with a rather interesting premise. Rather than requiring investors to go through all the work of finding their own funds to invest in

This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
14.34K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PHYS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

J
JANFA
Today, 2:25 PM
Premium
Comments (2.07K)
I think CEFS is better right now.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FOF

Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on FOF

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.