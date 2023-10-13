Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Zoom - Upgrading: Post-Pandemic Bleeding Stabilized

Oct. 13, 2023 2:29 PM ETZoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)CNXC, MSFT, TWLO
Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We’re upgrading Zoom Video Communications to a hold.
  • We now believe the post-pandemic bleeding has stabilized, but we don’t see enough near-term recovery in enterprise spending to drive material revenue growth in 2H23.
  • We’re seeing a deceleration in Zoom’s top-line growth but a stabilization in its customer base; a lack of ASP growth will hinder financial outperformance in the near term.
  • Additionally, we think Zoom faces stiff competition in the CCaaS market, especially from Microsoft Teams, which is strongly embedded in Microsoft’s ecosystem.
  • We recommend investors stay on the sidelines for the near term.
Tokyo Japan High Speed Train Tunnel Motion Blur Abstract

Mlenny/E+ via Getty Images

We're upgrading Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) to a hold. The stock is down 5% YTD, underperforming the S&P 500 (SP500) by 9% - Zoom's been giving back pandemic gains since 2H22, and we

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
7.91K Followers

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

