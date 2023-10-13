Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Syndax: Biotech To Watch With Regulatory Filings Before End Of 2023

Oct. 13, 2023 2:52 PM ETSyndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX)
Summary

  • Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported positive results from its phase 1/2 trial using revumenib to treat relapsed/refractory leukemia patients.
  • The trial met its primary endpoint with a complete remission rate of 23%, significantly higher than the current standard of care.
  • It is expected that an NDA of revumenib for AML is expected before end of 2023; it is also being evaluated in other patient populations which could expand its potential.
  • A Biologics Licensing Application of axatilimab for the treatment of patients with cGvHD is expected to be filed before the end of 2023.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) has been making great progress in being able to advance its pipeline. That's because it was able to report positive results from its phase 1/2 AUGMENT-101 trial, which used its

