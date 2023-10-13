Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Buy GDX Before It's Too Late

Oct. 13, 2023 2:52 PM ETVanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)5 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Gold miners have faced headwinds due to shifting interest rate expectations, impacting their performance and market dynamics.
  • It looks like GDX could see strong tailwinds, as the Fed may be forced to choose between fighting inflation and protecting economic stability. Historically speaking, this is very bullish.
  • GDX offers a convenient way to gain exposure to the gold mining industry, with the potential for significant capital gains down the road.
Gold Coins on Background

GeorgePeters

Introduction

It's been more than a year since I wrote my most recent article covering the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Back then, my thesis was that a Fed pivot would be the most powerful tailwind for gold miners. That

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
27.75K Followers
Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT on Alpha, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities.

Comments (5)

GreenH2O profile picture
GreenH2O
Today, 3:58 PM
Premium
Comments (182)
Right call for the right fundamental reasons. This is the time in the cycle where demand will outpace supply. Hard to have perfect timing, but it’s over the next two months. For those cautious, scaling in would make good sense.
marriottmare profile picture
marriottmare
Today, 3:30 PM
Comments (3.94K)
Agree, strong buy
Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
Today, 3:29 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.73K)
I think this is going to turn out to be a good call. I bought some GDX and we will see what happens over the next 6 months to a year.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 3:25 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.63K)
While recent geopolitical events support your call on gold, wouldn't you get a higher yield and similar risk/reward just buying the two largest holdings in GDX, namely GOLD and NEM, instead of GDX itself?

You know I abhor almost all ETFs, with the possible exception of QQQ.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 3:29 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (10.17K)
@ndardick The answer is a clear “yes”. GDX is great for people who are uncomfortable picking mining stocks. People like you are better off buying single stocks in my opinion.

Thanks for stopping by!
About GDX

Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GDX

