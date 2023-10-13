GeorgePeters

Introduction

It's been more than a year since I wrote my most recent article covering the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Back then, my thesis was that a Fed pivot would be the most powerful tailwind for gold miners. That article was written almost at the lows, which resulted in a 55% rally that ended in May of this year. Now, gold miners are roughly 22% below the May highs.

The price decline this year makes sense, as the market has realized that a Fed pivot was not imminent.

Here's a part of my takeaway last year (emphasis added):

The problem is that the Fed needs to tame inflation at a time when growth expectations are plummeting. In addition to structural supply issues, this is making it impossible to achieve a "soft landing". Hence, financial stability is at risk, which could now trigger the Fed to prioritize financial stability over fighting inflation. That's not the consensus yet, which is why GDX is trading almost 50% below its peak. At this point, I believe that momentum is shifting. Gold and miners have started to outperform the market. I expect this to continue.

Last year, I laid the groundwork for my thesis. Now, we're getting to the next stage, as a forced Fed pivot is getting closer.

In this article, I'll explain why I believe that GDX has a strong long-term risk/reward based on an increasingly toxic mix of headwinds for the Fed.

So, let's get to it!

The Bigger Picture

Last year was one of the biggest fake rallies in gold in a very long time.

Essentially, gold rallied because the market expected the Fed to cut rates.

That didn't happen.

The chart below shows the implied probability that the Fed's interest rate is above 4.00% in September 2024.

In the first half of this year, that number dropped to zero, causing a steep rally in gold prices. Now, it's at 100%, indicating that the market does not expect the Fed to become dovish on a prolonged basis.

CME Group

Having said that, why do rates matter so much?

I believe that interest rate expectations are the biggest driver of gold prices.

After all, gold is essentially a currency with a 0% yield. When interest rates are expected to rise, investors prefer higher-yielding investments. When interest rates are expected to fall, gold becomes more attractive.

The (not updated) chart below shows that gold is highly related to forward Fed Funds Futures. If future rates are expected to fall, gold tends to rally.

CME Group (Not Updated)

Looking at the chart below, we see a comparison between the GDX ETF and the three-month SOFR (the replacement of the LIBOR contract) future for September 2025 (2-year forward-looking interest rates).

Gold miners are unable to rally without a shift in longer-term interest rate expectations.

TradingView (GDX, 3M SOFR SEP 2025 Futures)

So, the question is: when are interest rates going to fall? Or, even more important, when are investors starting to price in lower rates?

While it's still a long shot, some analysts are starting to make the case that gold prices could recover next year as the Federal Reserve plans to reduce interest rates.

Despite a recent decline exceeding 10% in the past six months, primarily due to rising interest rates, experts at the FT Mining Summit remain optimistic about gold's medium-term prospects, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Wall Street Journal

During the summit, John Reade, Chief Market Strategist at the World Gold Council, stated that the current dip in gold prices represents a favorable opportunity to re-engage with the precious metal.

He emphasized that while the Federal Reserve might execute one or two more rate hikes, the subsequent move after a period of pausing is anticipated to be rate cuts, which would provide substantial support for gold.

I believe that this is a common consensus. After potentially two more hikes, the Fed will be forced to cut. I even believe that the Fed can keep rates at current levels and would be able to do so much damage to the economy that inflation comes down.

The problem is that the Fed will have to do a lot of damage to fight inflation.

Also, it needs to do it quickly!

Interest rate costs are skyrocketing, putting tremendous pressure on the Fed to quickly fight inflation in order to lower borrowing costs. This is not a sustainable situation.

Wall Street Journal

Hence, it doesn't help that inflation is turning out to be sticky. As most readers might know, my thesis has been for a very long time that inflation will be stickier than the market expects.

In September, the Consumer Price Index surpassed expectations, showing a 0.4% increase, slightly higher than the projected 0.3% rise. Excluding food and energy, prices rose in line with expectations at 0.3%.

Wall Street Journal

Core goods prices continued to fall, primarily due to a drop in used vehicle prices, while core services inflation strengthened, driven by a significant increase in owners' equivalent rent and the lodging away from home category.

To make things worse, sticky inflation is meeting slowing economic growth.

The Animal Spirits Index ("ASI") experienced a significant drop in September, falling to 0.1 from 0.69 in August. A value above zero signifies optimism, while below zero reflects pessimism. This substantial shift, the largest since March 2020, paints a poor economic picture for the coming months.

Wells Fargo

The ASI comprises five key indicators: the S&P 500 Index, the Consumer Confidence Index by the Conference Board, the yield curve, the VIX Index, and the Economic Policy Uncertainty Index.

According to Wells Fargo, policy uncertainty and VIX indices exert inverse effects on the ASI.

Financial markets saw a dip, triggered by concerns of a government shutdown and ongoing Federal Reserve policy debates.

The S&P 500 Index declined by around 220 points, while the VIX Index increased by nearly four points.

The bond market's yield spread narrowed, further weighing on the ASI.

Furthermore, consumer confidence took a hit in September, plummeting by 5% to 103, a stark contrast to July's high of 114.

Concurrently, the Economic Policy Uncertainty Index surged by more than 20 points, highlighting the policy-related stress brought on by the looming government shutdown.

What Makes GDX A Good Trade

Based on everything said in this article so far, I'm bullish on gold. I don't trade gold, and I don't expect it to go up in a straight line, but I do expect it to do very well over the next 1-2 years (and likely beyond).

Over the past few months and quarters, I have discussed a number of gold miners that I really like. However, the gold mining industry is a tough nut to crack for the average investor. Miners differ from each other when it comes to mining reserves, production costs, geopolitical risks, balance sheet health, and so much more.

The easiest way to play this thesis is by just buying GDX.

Incepted in 2006, GDX has a horrible track record. It has returned negative 15% since inception, lagging the S&P 500 by roughly 385 points...

Data by YCharts

However, this is due to the poor gold price performance and the fact that some miners weren't profitable, leading to dilution. Also, the fund has a 0.51% gross expense ratio, which is rather elevated.

The good thing is that GDX is a perfect tool to play miners for a trade. With $11 billion in assets, it's the largest gold mining ETF in the world.

It's also highly diversified, as it owns the biggest miners in Canada, Australia, the U.S., and other nations.

VanEck

Its 58 holdings include players like Newmont (NEM), Barrick (GOLD), and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), to name three that I have on my watchlist.

VanEck

I believe that most of these miners have the potential to double or even triple, as I wrote in articles like this one.

Given my fundamental view on gold prices and the high likelihood that the Fed may soon have to pick either protecting financial stability or fighting inflation, I believe that GDX is poised to double as well.

Note that GDX has doubled a few times in the past. Unfortunately, none of it turned out to be sustainable.

Data by YCharts

On a prolonged basis, if central banks fail to contain inflation, I expect GDX to remain in a long-term uptrend with potentially much higher prices down the road.

While investors need to be careful due to the elevated volatility of GDX and the chances of more downside before we reach a bottom, I really like the risk/reward of GDX at current levels.

Takeaway

The gold market's dynamics have shifted, and the previously anticipated Fed pivot hasn't materialized.

This has affected gold miners, now trading well below their highs.

The key factor influencing their trajectory is interest rate expectations. As rates are predicted to rise, gold faces challenges, but a potential future Fed rate cut could boost gold and miners.

GDX, despite past performance, remains a strategic tool to access the gold mining industry.

With diversified holdings and significant potential, GDX could offer substantial gains once the Fed is forced to cut rates.

While caution is necessary due to volatility, the risk/reward profile of GDX at current levels appears to be very promising.