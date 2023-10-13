Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Crescent Point Energy: Refocus Almost Complete

Oct. 13, 2023 3:01 PM ETCrescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG), CPG:CA6 Comments
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Crescent Point Energy Corp. has announced the disposition of its U.S. operations, focusing solely on Canadian operations.
  • The company's reduced debt allows it to wait for a cyclical recovery in the industry before resuming drilling and completion activities.
  • The company's strong balance sheet and optimization efforts are expected to increase profitability and lower the breakeven point over time.
  • This management can likely drill and complete wells profitably during industry conditions when others are idle.  That gives management a cost advantage.
  • Comparisons with previous years are hard due to all the acquisitions and dispositions.
Oil pump, oil industry equipment

bjdlzx

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) recently announced a disposition of the United States operations for about US$500 million. In the future, the company will have only Canadian operations and will report in Canadian dollars. This

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
19.93K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CPG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (6)

V
Vaalue
Today, 3:42 PM
Premium
Comments (748)
Great management that has turned around this company---now my 2nd biggest position in my portfolio...( Civitas is my biggest)..... Long CPG, CVE, CIVI, BTE, VET, EPD, and MPC (in the oil and gas sector)...
V
Vejrup
Today, 3:33 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (334)
Screaming buy
J
Joel2162
Today, 3:27 PM
Premium
Comments (118)
Thanks for the article. Look forward to more as this company develops out.
