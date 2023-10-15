Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Earn A Massive 9.7% Tax-Free Passive Income: Greystone Housing

Rida Morwa
Summary

  • Tired of taxes? Get paid and don't share it with Uncle Sam.
  • The revenue of mortgage bonds provides tax-free income.
  • Over 10% and no taxes? Let's dig deeper.
Tax Free Wording & Calculator on Chalkboard

Co-authored by Treading Softly.

These days, the mindset of "a dollar saved is a dollar earned" rings exceptionally true. Everything from gasoline to eggs and coffee to clothes has seen a sharp rise in cost.

I've long been

Rida Morwa
Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the investing group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts. The service focuses on sustainable income through a variety of high yield investments with a targeted safe +9% yield. Features include: model portfolio with buy/sell alerts, preferred and baby bond portfolios for more conservative investors, vibrant and active chat with access to the service’s leaders, dividend and portfolio trackers, and regular market updates. The service philosophy focuses on community, education, and the belief that nobody should invest alone. Lean More.

Comments (12)

pw188
Today, 12:13 PM
GHI is down 14.5% for the year. Why do you think this is and do you think the unit price has stabilized?
Rida Morwa
Today, 12:30 PM
@pw188
GHI's core business segments - MRB (Mortgage Revenue Bond) and GIL (Government Issuer Loan), which experience mild headwinds from rising rates, will greatly benefit from a Fed Pivot. And this is a lot closer at this time.
elliot_mllr
Today, 11:53 AM
If the supplemental distributions from the JV are included, what % of the distribution is tax exempt?
Elliot Miller
petergo007
Today, 11:51 AM
g'day Rida,

thanks for the article!

1.. where did you find all the information please? I went to their web site and there is no share holder information I can find eg financials, tax information etc

2.. for your non resident alien investors, who enjoy tax free income where possible, are the distributions interest or dividends please?

3.. good thing I do not believe in charts, gave up on them over 50 years ago, but fair dinkum m8, GHI chart looks gross

thanks

cheers
Rida Morwa
Today, 12:24 PM
@petergo007 Thank you for reading and commenting

1. Investor relations page should have all the details you seek - www.ghiinvestors.com/...

2. Breakdown of the distribution is provided here
www.ghiinvestors.com/...
We recommend consulting a tax professional to determine individual impact.

3. Numbers speak the truth. We see a business out-earning its distribution and even issuing special payments. Mr. Market seems to be shunning anything real estate right now, we see it as a buying opportunity.
RPapirner
Today, 11:50 AM
Rida, why not put the information in your article that "GHI issues a Schedule K-1 tax form" close to the beginning of your article rather than at the end, so those of us not at all interested in K-1 situations don't have to read through the entire article to find that out?
Rida Morwa
Today, 12:20 PM
@RPapirner Thank you for the suggestion.
Coffee_&_Dividends
Today, 11:47 AM
Thanks Rida, worth looking at in my taxable income fund portfolio. I never knew such an opportunity existed. I'm assuming if I own in Fidelity taxable, at the end of the year, the distributions will not be included in my end of year paperwork?
Golfer1130
Today, 11:41 AM
If the income from GHI is “tax free”, should I be concerned about a K1 form in a IRA or a taxable account?
OnTheFly56
Today, 11:52 AM
@Golfer1130 Might have UBTI which IRA's don't like: "Tax-Exempt Organizations and Other Investors
Ownership of Units by employee benefit plans and other tax-exempt organizations as well as by non-resident alien individuals, non-U.S. corporations and other non-U.S. persons (collectively, “Non-U.S. Unitholders”) raises issues unique to those investors and may have substantially adverse tax consequences to them. Prospective Unitholders that are tax-exempt entities or Non-U.S. Unitholders should consult their tax advisors before investing in our Units. Employee benefit plans and most other tax-exempt organizations, including IRAs and other retirement plans, are subject to U.S. federal income tax on unrelated business taxable income (“UBTI”). A portion of our income allocated to the Unitholders may be UBTI and, accordingly, will be taxable to a tax-exempt Unitholder."
www.streetinsider.com/...
bengraved
Today, 12:49 PM
@OnTheFly56 Not necessary to file a tax form in a IRA for a K1 if UBTI does not exceed a thousand dollars.
Hidden Opportunities
Today, 12:54 PM
@Golfer1130 Something to be concerned about if UBTI exceeds $1,000. Best ton consult a tax professional to see more applicable advice.
Here is the language from GHI - "Prospective Unitholders that are tax-exempt entities or Non-U.S. Unitholders should consult their tax advisors before investing in our Units. Employee benefit plans and most other tax-exempt organizations, including IRAs and other retirement plans, are subject to U.S. federal income tax on unrelated business taxable income (“UBTI”). A portion of our income allocated to the Unitholders may be UBTI and, accordingly, will be taxable to a tax-exempt Unitholder."

With that said, I see GHI Chairman, and its CEO holding a substantial position in their retirement accounts.
About GHI

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
