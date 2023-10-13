Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Transocean: Drill Baby Drill

Oct. 13, 2023 4:19 PM ETTransocean Ltd. (RIG)PXD, DO, SDRL, BORR, FLR, VAL2 Comments
Summary

  • The company has experienced significant improvements in its economic outlook, with day rates for its ultra-deepwater fleet and harsh environment floaters increasing.
  • Transocean's biggest challenge is its high debt levels, but the company is well-positioned to take advantage of improving day rates and increasing demand in the energy industry.
  • Transocean is setting up for future seabed mining operations, which can be a $72.81 billion market by 2030.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) has a strong outlook through the duration of the decade but must prove themselves before shares reflect their true potential. Their biggest challenge is the same challenge much of the energy industry faced after the 2014 oil

Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst. Expertise resides in traditional value and event-driven investing.My research involves a macroeconomic backdrop with a bottoms-up approach to building an investment thesis. Time horizons may vary; however, the research presented typically does not materialize for at least 6-months to a year. Each company report merges firm value and global economics for a full-scope thesis.Each equity report presented on SeekingAlpha comes with a deeper economic research note that can be found on my Substack, ThePeachPit.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

I
Invest5life
Today, 4:29 PM
The more this stock is pumped, the more I will short. Oil almost up 6%, this dog barely green.

We see $2 before $8
f
fypg699
Today, 5:08 PM
@Invest5life Two years ago I bought it at $2 so I am not complaining
