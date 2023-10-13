Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Buy Gold In October 2023: The Planets Are Aligning For Its Resurgence

Oct. 13, 2023 4:37 PM ETABX:CA, GDX, GLD, GOLD, IAU, NEM, NGT:CA, PHYS, PHYS:CA, WPM, WPM:CA6 Comments
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Gold has had a rough run in recent months, however, it has made a pretty strong comeback in recent weeks.
  • We share four reasons why we believe gold has a shiny outlook for the foreseeable future.
  • We also share some of our favorite ways to invest in the yellow metal.
stack of shiny gold bars on financial gold price graph 3d illustration

monsitj

ActivTrades senior analyst Ricardo Evangelista said yesterday that:

Lower yields, a softer dollar, and uncertainty about the conflict in Israel are all positive for gold. I think the planets are starting to align for a bit of gold’s resurgence.

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
24.28K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel leads the investing group High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLD, PHYS, GOLD, NEM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 5:29 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.63K)
Surely a shiny stellar selection if the stars are actually aligning.
jkane56 profile picture
jkane56
Today, 5:26 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (300)
I think your correct and I added a GLD position a few days ago. Do you have a risk management plan for gold? I'm never sure how far to let it run against me or where to take profits because it's a commodity not an earnings play. I would go with a miner but one of their big costs is diesel fuel so a lot more complex than just price of gold. Not to mention labor relations, foreign politics for some, etc. That leaves me using technical analysis on GLD rather and it's hard to guess what time frame of chart to base that on. Lack of where to place a stop is the main reason I'm not very comfortable with commodity related investments.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 5:32 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (15K)
@jkane56 I would use gold as insurance against adverse outcomes elsewhere, not as an investment in a vacuum of its own, but that's just my approach.
Agbug profile picture
Agbug
Today, 5:12 PM
Investing Group
Comments (5.53K)
Fear trade kicked in this week. For those interested in gold, either should have been buying below $1,900 or now on Armageddon trade, or wait a bit for yields to turn it lower again before the real debt crisis kicks into gear. However one wants to look at it, everyone should own at least some in some way.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 5:33 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (15K)
@Agbug thanks for sharing
