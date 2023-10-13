Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Harmony Stock Tanks On Study Miss For Narcolepsy Drug: Problems May Be Escalating

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Harmony Biosciences' only product, WAKIX - pitolisant - has generated over $1 billion in net revenue since its launch.
  • The company's Q2 2023 earnings showed a 39.6% growth in net product revenues compared to the same period in 2022. Management believes the drug has ~$2bn peak sales potential.
  • HRMY share price has plummeted over 30% today, however, after the failure of a Phase 3 study for its drug in patients with Idiopathic Hypersomnia.
  • Harmony is also the subject of a citizen's petition filed by Scorpion Capital claiming pitolisant has a poor safety profile.
  • After the departure of its CEO in April, the problems have been mounting for Harmony - things may get worse before they get better, although bears have reasons to keep the faith.

Danger Slippery Slope warning sign on Quayside

lenscap67

Harmony Biosciences Overview

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) is a Pennsylvania-based, commercial stage pharmaceutical company that joined the Nasdaq back in August 2020, its initial public offering raising ~$148m, via the issuance of ~6.1m shares priced at $24.

Gain access to all of the market research and financial analytics used in the preparation of this article plus exclusive content and pharma, healthcare and biotech investment recommendations and research / analytics by subscribing to my channel, Haggerston BioHealth.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
10.04K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HRMY

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HRMY

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.