Stocks To Watch: Tesla, Netflix, And AT&T Headline Big Week Of Earnings

Oct. 14, 2023 10:30 AM ETNCR Corporation (NCR), ACXP, ESALF, UCAR, NVAX, DTCK, BIRK, CART, KVYO
Investors will aim to look through the fog of war headlines next week to recalibrate as economic and earnings releases pour in. The U.S. retail sales for September are forecast to show a small increase in the core rate from August, while reports on industrial production and housing starts also anticipated to incremental show month-over-month gains. Those reports will be followed by a key speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on October 19 as the blackout period for Fed speakers ahead of the next FOMC meeting rapidly approaches. The Q3 earnings season also kicks into high gear next week, with Tesla (TSLA) leading the charge. Other earnings reporters with the potential to shake up their respective sectors include Procter & Gamble (PG) (preview), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) (preview), AT&T (T) (preview), Netflix (NFLX) (preview), Bank of America (BAC) (preview), and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) (preview).

Earnings spotlight: Monday, October 16 - Charles Schwab (SCHW) and Equity LifeStyle Props (ELS).

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, October 17 - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Bank of America (BAC), Lockheed Martin (LMT), and Goldman Sachs (GS).

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, October 18 - Tesla (TSLA), Procter & Gamble (PG), Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Netflix (NFLX), and Morgan Stanely (MS).

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, October 19 - Philip Morris International (PM), Union Pacific (UNP), AT&T (T), CSX (CSX), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), and American Airlines Group (AAL).

Earnings spotlight: Friday, October 20

Our news team's weekend preview of upcoming IPOs, earnings reports, conference presentations, investor days, IPO lockup expirations, FDA decisions, Barron's mentions, and other key events that could impact stocks.

