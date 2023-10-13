Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
82 Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds For October

Oct. 13, 2023 5:01 PM ETAGNC, ARR, BITO, BMA, DX, EARN, ECC, EFC, GLAD, GOOD, NVDY, ORC, PDI, PFLT, SCM, SGR.U:CA, SGR.UN:CA, SJT, SLVO, SRRTF, SVOL, TLTW, USOI
Summary

  • Imagine stocks or funds that pay out their dividends once a month! Unlike waiting for quarterly, semi-annual or (ugh) annual payouts, your angst waiting for money is reduced by 300%, or more!
  • These October U.S. exchange-traded monthly-paid (MoPay) dividends, upsides, and net-gains include: 1. Stocks by-yield (82); 2. Stocks by price-upside (30); 3. Closed-End-Investments, Exchange-Traded-Funds & Notes (CEICs/ETFs/ETNs) by-yield >9.5% (80).
  • Items: 1. Top MoPay stock gains; 2. Overall best MoPay gainers; 3. Funds vs.Equities; 4. Fund risks/rewards. All per prices as of 10/11/23.
  • 90 U.S. MoPay equities priced over $9.50 per share and yielding 9.5% to 23.5% are listed here. Canadian MoPay equities are omitted but many Canadian firms are U.S. listed OTC. 80 funds (CEICs/ETFs/ETNs) are combined US/Canadian, and all 80 funds show yields over 9.75%.
  • Analyst 1-year-targets revealed that investing $5k in the lowest priced five of ten top-yield MoPay US exchange equities could produce 22.39% more gain than $5k invested in all ten. Little (lower priced) MoPay dogs took a lead by near two and one quarter lengths in October.
Dog catches gold winged dollars

iridi

Foreword

All but four equities and all but one of the funds listed in this October batch of monthly-paying dividend dogs live up to the ideal of paying annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share price. Here, in

Fredrik Arnold is a retired quality service analyst sharing investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same. Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts.com; www.dividend.com; Yahoo Finance - Stock Market Live, Quotes, Business & Finance News; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Open source dog art from Dividend Dog Catcher.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

