In this report I'm going to break down a change in philosophy that I've had with regard to stock selection. I'm going to highlight why I've been buying so much Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) recently. And, I'll break down why I believe that CNI shares have the potential to generate a 20% total return CAGR from here over the next several years, ultimately making this stock one of the best opportunities in the market today for dividend growth investors.

The Next Evolution of My Dividend Growth Portfolio: Quality Over Value (Always)

Anyone who follows my portfolio closely knows that I've become borderline obsessed with what I call compounders - companies that grow their cash flows in a very rapid and reliable fashion.

But, it wasn't always that way.

When I began my dividend growth journey I gravitated towards a strategy centered around traditional value investing.

My goal was to seek out wide margins of safety, relying on the combination of fundamental growth, dividend yield, and mostly, multiple expansion via mean reversion, to generate my returns over time.

I knew that when buying cheaper stocks, not only was I increasing my upside potential (via mean reversion), but also locking in a higher yield on cost (lower share prices equal higher dividend yields).

This is a win-win scenario for someone like me who is looking to produce reliably increasing passive income alongside market beating returns.

And without a doubt, this value oriented dividend-centric strategy worked.

I've done well over the years and I thank the old guard of dividend growth investors who essentially founded the community here on Seeking Alpha more than a decade ago for their guidance.

Early on in my investing career, I stumped upon authors like David Van Knapp, David Fish, Chowder, and Chuck Carnevale all these years ago and bought into the strategies they were presenting wholeheartedly.

I never really been interested in speculating in the markets (I hate losing more than I love winning).

From the start, I knew that get-rich-quick schemes were a waste of time.

I also recognized that as a young man, time was my greatest resource in terms of generating wealth.

It was easy to understand the benefits of benevolent compound interest (as opposed to the negative type associated with high yield debt and credit cards that so many individuals hate) and I loved the idea of the dividend snowball effect.

I knew this strategy would require patience and discipline; however, it was easy to buy into the long-term ownership of stocks when I knew that I was accumulating shares of the highest quality companies on Earth (simply put, reliable dividend growth doesn't happen by accident; companies with decades long dividend increase streaks have proven themselves to be market leaders by producing strong fundamental growth over the long-term).

Now, more than a decade into my dividend growth journey, with the trend-line curve of my passive income turning parabolic, I couldn't be more grateful for the early guidance that these men provided.

Nick's Dividends (Nick's Data)

When I started to get serious about investing I also gravitated towards the writing of Warren Buffett.

Learning from the world's greatest investor seemed like a reasonable enough place to start.

His annual letters to shareholders are freely available on Berkshire Hathaway's website dating all the way back to 1977. They're chock full of all of the information that an investor would ever need to know about becoming a value investor. And best of all, they're totally free.

Buffett began his career talking about deep value opportunities and still, to this day, preaches the importance of margin of safety.

I'll always hold traditional value investing principles near and dear to my heart; however, over the years I've realized that I prefer to rely on reliably growing fundamentals, and the compounding process that they facilitate, as opposed to the change in market sentiment that results in multiple expansion when it comes to lower growth (or even no-growth) deep value stocks.

Despite my success, I have to admit that value investing isn't without its faults.

It's possible to become obsessed with value…with deep discounts…with that wide, juicy, attractive, margin of safety.

The problem is…sometimes stocks are cheap for a good reason.

Sometimes the allure of the bargain barrel can play tricks on the mind, causing investors to overlook red flags that get them into trouble.

Sure, there are moments when extraordinarily high quality companies are trading at irrational discounts.

Anyone who has the intestinal fortitude to take advantage of those rare moments is going to generate immense wealth.

But it can be very difficult to tell the difference between an isolated incidence of irrational weakness in the market and a systemic problem that a company is facing.

And if you choose the wrong side here when buying a beaten down stock you may end up accumulating shares of broken companies that are doomed to underperform.

Thankfully, strict fundamental analysis has allowed me to sell out of positions in the past before terrible crashes occurred (stocks like General Electric (GE), Kinder Morgan (KMI), and Walgreens (WBA) immediately come to mind).

The numbers within financial statements don't lie and so long as you have the discipline to listen to what they're telling you it's possible to avoid disaster (and more importantly, dividend cuts) in the markets.

But, I'll be the first to say that oftentimes, you don't know if you're right in situations like these without the benefit of hindsight.

But, no one is perfect. Even the best investors will make mistakes. And sometimes management teams make unexpected decisions which end up hurting shareholders who rely on dividends…I'm looking at you, W. P. Carey (WPC).

As I've gotten older I've come to the conclusion that the very best way to reduce risk is to focus on wide competitive moats as opposed to wide margins of safety.

These days, I'm not willing to sacrifice quality for value.

I love a bargain as much as the next guy, but harkening back to Buffett, I've drifted towards a quote that he made later in his investing career as opposed to his early deep value focus; I'd much rather buy shares of a wonderful company for a fair price than shares of a fair company for a wonderful price.

Typically speaking, the best of the best wide-moat compounders trade with elevated premiums attached to them.

And they should.

But, I believe that paying high premiums (relative to the market and lower quality peers) is going to be worth it over the long-term.

So what I've been doing lately is reading up on portfolio strategies by well-known investors who've adopted this quality-first, monopolistic, wide moat, predictable cash flow, high margin focus. I've been tracking their holdings closely. And I'm making moves within my personal portfolio to better align myself with this quality-first strategy.

When I compare the portfolios managed by my favorite 10 or so investors, trends start to pop up.

These men and women are often making concentrated investments that often overlap with one another.

And with that realization in mind, I wanted to start a series, highlighting specific areas of the market that these super investors are piling into.

I've been following suit in my personal portfolio and I suspect that other long-term investors are going to want to track these trends too.

Competitive Moats Don't Get Much Wider Than Class-1 Railroads

I'm going to start this series by focusing on the railroads.

The argument here, regarding wide moats, is a fairly simple one…

Consolidation in the railroad industry has resulted in just a few (6 to be exact) big-time players dominating the space.

Things like environmental regulation and imminent domain issues make it extremely difficult for new competition to build new tracks and compete. Therefore, the existing class-1 railroads hold very strong market positions in an industry with incredibly high barriers to entry. This strength points to predictable growth over time.

Railroads continue to be the most efficient way to move bulk goods over land and it's highly unlikely that technological disruption is going to change that anytime soon.

Yes, railroads are somewhat economically sensitive; however, the blue chip players in this space have proven that they can reliably increase sales and earnings in a fairly predictable manner over the long term.

Railroad Annual Earnings Growth (20-year data)

Lastly, not only do these companies benefit from barriers to entry which are essentially insurmountable by would-be competition, they also benefit from a mega-trend that is playing out across the world right now: the onshoring/nearshoring of manufacturing in response to the terrible supply chain mishaps that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID pandemic showed the world how fragile the global supply chain was.

This, combined with the fact that the US and China haven't been on the greatest terms since Trump's trade wars began, has inspired massive investment in manufacturing across North America.

Mexico recently became America's largest trading partner (surpassing China), proving that the onshoring/nearshoring trend is real.

I suspect that this trend will be long-lasting with nationalistic/anti-globalist sentiment rising in the post-pandemic world.

The North American trading block is very strong.

Canada, Mexico, and the US all have vast natural resources.

Mexico has one of the world's most efficient workforces due to low labor costs and relatively high productivity scores.

And looking at climate change predictions, countries that span northern latitudes like Canada are likely to become the biggest beneficiaries (in terms of economic growth) of rising temperatures in the decades and centuries to come.

What's more, the population demographics across North America are fairly attractive (which is something that can no longer be said of China), largely due to strong birth rates in Mexico and ongoing immigration into both the US and Canada.

There aren't many things that exist today that will likely be around in 100 years.

The pace of technological innovation is mind-blowingly fast.

It's impossible to imagine what the world will look like in a decade, more or less a century. But, even if human society looks like something out of Star Wars or the Jetsons at the turn of the next century, I believe that railroad tracks will still serve as highly efficient veins keeping the broader economy alive.

Follow The Smart Money: Some of the Best Investors on Earth are Overweight Railroads

Several of my favorite investors own very concentrated positions from within this industry.

For instance, Christopher Hohn, who runs the $33b TCI Fund and has posted some of the best results that I've seen in the market over the last couple of decades, obviously feels comfortable with these companies.

Hohn's results were negative last year…but his -18% returns in 2022 broke a 13-year winning streak.

This result was driven by poor performance from big-tech holdings at the time (Alphabet, primarily); however, Hohn's long-term performance is nearly unmatched and looking at his holdings it's clear that he's a big fan of the railroads.

Looking at the fund's website, you'll see their mission statement which acknowledges:

"TCI is a value orientated, fundamental investor which invests globally in strong businesses with sustainable competitive advantages."

It goes on to say:

"The TCI Master Fund is highly concentrated to maximize alpha."

Hohn has said, "We invest in high quality companies with predictable free cash flow."

And when it comes to the companies that provide the widest moats and the most predictable cash flows, Hohn puts his faith (and investment dollars) in the railroads.

His largest position, making up 14.71% of TCI's holdings at the end of the most recent reporting period was Canadian National Railway.

Hohn added 4.19 million shares to his CNI position last quarter, bolstering that stake by 11.41%.

And his third largest position, with a 13.40% weighting, was Canadian Pacific.

With more than 28% of his funds dedicated towards class-1 railroads, it's clear that he feels comfortable with this industry.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation portfolio is chock full of very high quality companies.

This is a very concentrated fund. Gates' top seven positions are Microsoft (MSFT), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), Canadian National Railway (CNI), Waste Management (WM), Caterpillar (CAT), Deere and Co. (DE), and Ecolab (ECL). And when it comes to generating relatively conservative growth and reliable passive income (outside of Berkshire), I can't argue with a single one of these.

And with regard to this article specifically, you'll notice that one of the world's smartest and richest men is putting his confidence in railroads as a way to grow and preserve wealth.

Once again, we see that two of this manager's top three positions…making up more than 36% of his fund's holdings… involve class-1 railroads.

And this is a perfect segue to one of Gates' close personal friends, someone who I think most (if not all) dividend growth investors look up to: Warren Buffett.

Back in 2009, in what was his biggest deal at the time, Buffett acquired Burlington Northern Santa Fe Corp for $26 billion.

BNSF Railway is one of the 6 class-1 railroads.

Last quarter, BNSF railroad generated $2.369 billion in operating earnings, representing approximately 23.5% of Berkshire's total bottom line.

Therefore, like Gates, it's clear that Buffett believes that class-1 railroads are attractive business models that provide investors with wide competitive moats.

My Favorite Pick Right Now: Canadian National Railway

Right now, my favorite stock in the railroad industry is Canadian National Railway (CNI).

This company's assets span West Coast, East Coast, and Gulf of Mexico ports. These tracks which span both coasts and the length of the north/south corridor along the Mississippi mean that CNI's tracks are responsible for moving major inputs and outputs of the North American economy to and from the entire world. That's very unique (and not something that any of the domestic, more regionally based railroad companies can say)

CNI Investor Presentation

The last couple of years has been tough for this company (and the industry overall) due to the post-pandemic economic slowdown, supply chain normalization, and the broader economic implications of rising rates (which are meant to slow down economic growth).

But, CNI has recently reaffirmed its medium-term guidance, calling for a 10-15% EPS CAGR from 2024-2026 (that's the wonderful compounding that I'm talking about).

Therefore, I've been willing to ignore the poor growth that the company has produced during 2022 and 2023 (remember, CNI's EPS more than doubled from 2019-2021, making recent year-over-year comparisons very high hurdles to clear).

During the past couple of months I built up a significant position in this stock as its shares sold off.

I began buying CNI in July of this year and now it's a top-15 holding for me.

I've been buying throughout the stock's recent sell-off; I initiated my position at $115.92 and since then I've added shares at 119.59, $112.31, $113.09, $110.98, $107.06, and most recently at $106.34.

As you can see on the chart below, CNI's sell-off has pushed its price-to-earnings multiple down to 20x (represented by the pink line on the graph).

FAST Graphs

The 20x area served as strong support during the October of 2022 lows. And prior to COVID-19, it has also served as a notable support level since 2016 with shares only breaking down below that level during a couple of market tantrums.

CNI's long-term (20-year) average P/E ratio is 18.09x. This is represented by the blue line on the chart above. And you'll notice that during the past decade, every time that the stock has broken down below the 20x threshold it found solid footing at that 18x area.

20x consensus forward earnings expectations is currently $19.46.

CNI has a long history of beating Wall Street's estimates (this company has surpassed quarterly EPS estimates during 15 out of the last 20 quarters) and therefore, my expectations for 2023 EPS are above consensus.

I think $6.00/share is more than possible and with that in mind, I believe that CNI is worth $120/share right now (20x seems like a fair enough multiple for me here).

Looking at that very strong 18x support level, 18x the 2023 $5.97 consensus is $108.05.

To me, that points towards an attractive risk/reward proposition from today's $107 level.

After selling off by more than 10% during 2023 thus far to this $107 area, we're looking at a 10%+ discount to my fair value estimate.

10% isn't an extraordinarily wide margin of safety. But for a company with the quality metrics that CNI possesses, it's more than enough to inspire me to buy shares.

Assuming CNI hits that 10-15% EPS guidance over the next several years, I believe shares could rise to the $180 level by the end of 2026…and including dividends, that represents a total return CAGR of approximately 20% over the next 3 years or so.

Reliable Passive Income While I Wait…

Not only is Canadian National Railway a blue chip with unique assets, strong market share, very high barriers to entry, and strong fundamental growth prospects…it's a dividend aristocrat with 28 years of consecutive annual dividend growth.

CNI's sell-off has raised its dividend yield up above the 2% threshold to 2.13%.

That might not sound like much to investors these days when short duration US treasuries carry 5%+ yields; however, unlike those treasury notes, the dividend that CNI pays is compounding over time (protecting investors purchasing power from being eroded away by rising inflation).

CNI's most recent dividend increase came in at 7.8%. That came after a year that was tough, operationally. In 2022 CNI raised its dividend by nearly 20% and the stock's 5-year dividend growth rate is currently 10.76%.

Looking at management's double digit EPS growth guidance moving forward, I believe that CNI has what it takes to continue to compound its dividend at a double digit rate (while also buying back shares).

Looking at long-term data from Macrotrends, you'll see that CNI has retired shares during each of the last 53 quarters.

Macrotrends

Since 2010, CNI has reduced its outstanding share count by more than 30%.

I love seeing the double edged sword of a buyback that consistently retires shares over time combined with a reliably increasing dividend.

From a shareholder return perspective, CNI is an easy stock to hold over the long term and that's exactly why I've taken advantage of its recent sell-off to quickly build a long-term core position within my portfolio.

Long-term investors here will have to be able to stomach sell-offs related to macroeconomic weakness; however, the wide moats associated with railroads should result in growing cash flows for years (and decades) to come.

This company carries an A- rated balance sheet, benefits from some of the highest barriers to entry that I'm aware of, has double digit bottom-line growth potential, is a dividend aristocrat with a very long history of generous shareholder returns, and trades with a historically cheap valuation.

Simply put, what's not to like?