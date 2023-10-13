Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NextEra Energy Partners: Recovery Potential For This Oversold 15% Yielding Energy Stock

Oct. 13, 2023 5:07 PM ETNextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP)NEE4 Comments
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
21.16K Followers

Summary

  • NextEra Energy Partners' units lost more than 50% of their value since mid-September, in part because the partnership said it will reduce its distribution growth rate.
  • Despite the lowered distribution growth outlook, NextEra Energy Partners still offers a compelling buying opportunity with an attractive risk profile for long term investors.
  • I believe the market overreacted to the slowdown in distribution growth and the distribution is set to keep growing. The yield has not been cut.
  • I see NEP as a recovery investment with material revaluation potential as investor sentiment normalizes over time.

Renewable Energy.Environmental protection, renewable, sustainable energy sources. The green world map is on a light bulb that represents green energy Renewable energy that is important to the world

pcess609

Units of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) were obliterated since mid-September after the partnership said that it was gutting its growth outlook in order to respond to high interest rates. The company's units lost more than half of their value

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
21.16K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEP, NEE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

Carson7 profile picture
Carson7
Today, 5:30 PM
Investing Group
Comments (3.68K)
That yield should be a HUGE warning. There is more downside. I have followed and invested in this name since it’s inception. There is more pain ahead as rates continue to march higher
sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 5:29 PM
Premium
Comments (1.14K)
always nice write up t y @The Asian Investor
s
sjebens
Today, 5:25 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (106)
So, take under scenario more likely or less likely given parent co and subsidiary both crashed? Not worth talking about?
P
Pipepimp353
Today, 5:23 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (6)
Thanks Asian Investor. I now own more than you do!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NEP

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NEP

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.