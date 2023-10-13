pcess609

Units of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) were obliterated since mid-September after the partnership said that it was gutting its growth outlook in order to respond to high interest rates. The company's units lost more than half of their value after the partnership guided for weaker distribution per-unit growth recently… which came as a massive surprise to unitholders. At the same time, NEP's parent, utility company NextEra Energy (NEE) also saw its valuation crater. I believe investors are likely overreacting to the curtailed outlook and NextEra Energy Partners looks to present investors with a compelling buying opportunity that also has a favorable risk profile on the drop!

Data by YCharts

Previous rating

I have not worked on NextEra Energy Partners before, but I did cover the parent company NextEra Energy. I rated the utility firm also a speculative strong buy -- NextEra Energy: Why This Is An Opportunity To Be Greedy -- but I believe that the investment opportunity is even more compelling with the subsidiary NEP. This is because the partnership expects to pay a $3.52 per-unit distribution (implying a forward distribution yield of 15.3%), despite lowering its growth outlook.

What is behind NextEra Energy Partners' valuation collapse?

NextEra Energy Partners is a limited partnership that owns, acquires and manages clean-energy projects in the U.S. Projects include renewable energy assets in sectors like wind, solar, natural gas pipelines and battery storage. These assets generate long-term cash flows for the energy company which are then utilized to pay unitholders an attractive distribution yield. NextEra Energy Partners' natural gas assets are chiefly concentrated in Texas and Pennsylvania.

Investments in the renewable sector are attractive for both corporations as well as their investors because the U.S. energy industry is expected to transition to a cleaner energy system in the next few decades that will include lower-carbon energy sources… at the expense of fossil fuels. As an example, the renewables and storage sector is expected to increase their capacity by a factor of 33X until FY 2050, resulting in a total market size and revenue opportunity of approximately $4T that NextEra Energy Partners can tap into.

Source: NextEra Energy Partners

While NextEra Energy Partners owns new-energy assets that generate long-term cash flows and has grown its distribution rapidly in the past, the energy firm shocked the market two weeks ago when it said that it will curtail its growth outlook, chiefly due to financing headwinds in a rising interest rate world.

While the new-energy market is rapidly growing and therefore represents an attractive long-term investment opportunity for dividend investors, the partnership has said that it expects to grow its distribution at a slower rate in the future: the firm said at the end of September that it expects to generate just 5-8% growth annually as opposed to a previous forecast of 12-15% annual growth. The reduction in the distribution growth rate is due to the changing interest rate landscape which has made financial debt more expensive.

Source: NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners' generates a significant amount of EBITDA and cash flow for the benefit of dividend investors. The energy firm reported $200M in cash available for distribution in the second quarter which was about flat year over year…

Source: NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners has guided for $1,930-$2,130 in adjusted EBITDA for FY 2023 which should translate to approximately $730-820M in cash available for distribution. The firm had 93.4M units outstanding at the end of the June quarter, implying that the current distribution will cost about $320M annually.

Source: NextEra Energy Partners

NEP is still a distribution play

NextEra Energy Partners declared a Q2'23 distribution of $0.8540 per unit which, on an annualized basis, translates to a distribution yield of 14.80% which is significantly above comparable yields of large midstream firms such as Energy Transfer (ET), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) or Kinder Morgan (KMI).

Data by YCharts

The dividend has a safety rating of A+ from Seeking Alpha's dividend scorecard as well.

Source: NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners' valuation

NextEra Energy Partners is attractively valued on the drop, based on forward EV/EBITDA. Energy companies are often valued based off of EBITDA as this financial measure does not include depreciation expenses… which capital-intensive energy companies tend to have a lot of. NEP trades at just about 10X forward EV-to-EBITDA now which is not an unreasonable multiplier factor for energy companies. NextEra Energy Partners is also only slightly more expensive than other midstream companies with considerable investments in energy infrastructure.

Data by YCharts

Midstream companies currently trade at yields in the 7-9% range. NextEra Energy yielded about the same as peers just before the sell-off and since the company is not cutting its yield, just the distribution growth rate, I believe the market is overreacting and the firm's yield should normalize.

Data by YCharts

I believe NextEra Energy Partners could reasonably trade at a 10-11% distribution yield once the market realizes the underlying value of NEP and understands that the company is only adjusting its growth rate lower. A 10-11% distribution yield would imply a fair value range of $31-34. With units currently selling for just about $23, NextEra Energy Partners has between 35% and 48% revaluation potential, in my opinion. However, I don't believe that NEP will trade anywhere near $50, like it did in September, for a long time.

Based on the Relative Strength Index, NEP is now also oversold, with an RSI value of 22.68 (below a value of 30, shares/units are considered to be oversold, technically speaking, indicating recovery potential).

Data by YCharts

Risks with NextEra Energy Partners

Negative distribution announcements (either full eliminations, temporary suspensions, or distribution cuts) are often cataclysmic events for unitholders. Since units of NextEra Energy Partners have already dropped more than 50% since mid-September, I believe investors have had more than enough time to price in a changed distribution trajectory. As a result, I believe the risk profile has improved following the announcement of the new distribution growth outlook, not deteriorated.

Final thoughts

There is a strong speculative (and contrarian) buy opportunity with NextEra Energy Partners as the unit price has collapsed from $50 in the middle of September to $23 today, showing a decline of 54%. I am now the proud owner of 575 units.

The market is likely overreacting to the slowdown in distribution growth and recovery gains could materialize once investors understand that the firm's distribution growth is going to slow but NEP remains an attractive high-yield play in the new energy market. I believe investors have a unique opportunity to add a 14.9% yield to their portfolios while potentially pocketing considerable recovery gains as investor sentiment towards the partnership normalizes!