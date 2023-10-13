Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: A Good Buy Ahead Of Phase 3 Data For Vutrisiran

Bhavneesh Sharma profile picture
Bhavneesh Sharma
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We rate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s common stock a Buy on the dip after the complete response letter, CRL for Patisiran.
  • The investment thesis is based on the high probability of success for Vutrisiran, the company's next-generation inverse RNA or RNAi candidate, in treating cardiac amyloidosis in the upcoming Phase 3.
  • My price target for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. common stock is $300, representing a 76% upside based on the discounted cash flow valuation method.
Cardiac amyloidosis

OGphoto

We rate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) a Buy on the dip after the complete response letter, CRL for Patisiran. The investment thesis is based on the high probability of success for Vutrisiran, the company's next-generation inverse

This article was written by

Bhavneesh Sharma profile picture
Bhavneesh Sharma
6.89K Followers

Bhavneesh Sharma is a former physician with a MBA in finance from NYU-Stern. He is a registered investment advisor and a professional money manager, and he has been writing about Healthcare investing for nearly a decade.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALNY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Also long BBIO. This post represents my own opinion and is not professional advice. Please conduct your own due diligence or consult a professional investment advisor before making any investment decisions. Investing in developmental stage biotech/pharma stocks is risky, and it is possible to lose your entire capital.

Comments (1)

B
Bigbiotechbull
Today, 6:19 PM
Investing Group
Comments (251)
In discussing the ATTR competitive landscape, you omitted any mention of eplontersen, currently in Phase 3 development by AstraZeneca and Ionis for ATTR-PN and ATTR-CM.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

