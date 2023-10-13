Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Relmada And REL-1017: Intriguing Underlying Efficacy In MDD Ahead Of Eventful 2024

Oct. 13, 2023 7:50 PM ETRelmada Therapeutics, Inc. (RLMD)
Anders Research profile picture
Anders Research
266 Followers

Summary

  • Phase 3 trial failures were due to abnormally high placebo responses driven by poor trial design, enrollment, and oversight.
  • REL-1017's underlying efficacy appears robust, consistently reporting treatment responses comparable to approved antidepressants.
  • Ongoing Phase 3 trials, RELIANCE-II and RELIGHT, have amended protocols to control placebo, which should allow REL-1017 to demonstrate efficacy, with readouts in mid-2024 and year-end 2024.

3D Abstract HUD brain and nervous system wireframe hologram simulation node with lighting on blue background. Nanotechnology and futuristics science concept. Medical and Healthcare. Intelligence and knowledge brain structure

Shutter2U/iStock via Getty Images

Intro

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) is advancing its NMDA antagonist, REL-1017 (esmethadone), as a novel antidepressant for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). After reporting strongly positive Phase 2 results in late 2019, the company announced the failure of two

This article was written by

Anders Research profile picture
Anders Research
266 Followers
Equity research primarily focused on micro/small/mid-cap biotechnology. We follow companies with mechanistically differentiated approaches to large market opportunities, primarily in neuroscience. Opinions are our own.Substack:https://andersresearch.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RLMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RLMD

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RLMD

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.