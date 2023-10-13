Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CBIZ: High-Performing Consulting Company With Further Room To Grow

Oct. 13, 2023 9:34 PM ETCBIZ, Inc. (CBZ)
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.49K Followers

Summary

  • CBIZ’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 10%, with EBITDA outperforming this at 12%. Expansion is a reflection of a high-quality service, brand building, and an aggressive go-to-market strategy.
  • The company’s business model is highly attractive, with a good balance between recurring revenue from stable services and project-based services with higher margins.
  • M&A is an important part of CBIZ’s growth story, allowing it to develop new expertise and also deepen its existing capabilities.
  • CBIZ’s quarterly results continue to be strong, with recent acquisitions already positioning the company for MSD growth in FY24. We see this as a highly resilient business.
  • CBIZ’s valuation has expanded consistently throughout the decade but at a NTM FCF yield of 6%, we still see further value and a continuation of its current trajectory.

Communication, consulting and planning, business women meeting in the work lobby. A woman in leadership, ceo, team leader or coaching mentor, collaboration and motivation for office employee success

Charday Penn

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • CBIZ currently has a strong foundation from which to achieve MSD/HSD growth into the end of the decade. With a vast range of services across different segments and a diversification in

This article was written by

Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

