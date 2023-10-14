Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
A Risk/Reward Optimized Dividend Portfolio: Analysis Of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio Allocation

Oct. 14, 2023
Summary

  • The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio is well-positioned to pursue multiple objectives such as dividend income, dividend growth, and Total Return while reducing risk.
  • The portfolio is extensively diversified across sectors and industries, with no individual position or industry accounting for more than 7% of the overall portfolio.
  • The largest positions in the portfolio are Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Apple, and Mastercard, which offer a relatively low risk level and the potential for attractive returns.

Investment Thesis

Do you agree with me that it would be great to implement an investment portfolio that can help increase your wealth with great confidence, to generate extra income via dividends to cover your monthly expenses, and at the

I specialize in constructing investment portfolios aimed at generating additional income through dividends. My focus lies on identifying companies with significant competitive advantages and strong financials that can provide you with an attractive Dividend Yield and Dividend Growth, thus enabling you to augment your dividend income annually. By combining high Dividend Yield and Dividend Growth companies, you can gradually reduce your dependence on the broader stock market fluctuations.I also assist you in achieving a well-diversified portfolio across various sectors and industries. This diversification strategy aims to minimize portfolio volatility and mitigate risk. I also suggest incorporating companies with a low Beta Factor, which further contributes to reducing the overall risk level of your investment portfolio. My suggested investment portfolios commonly consist of a blend of ETFs and individual companies, emphasizing broad diversification and risk reduction.The selection process for high dividend yield and dividend growth companies within the investment portfolio is meticulously curated. I prioritize the pursuit of total return, encompassing both capital gains and dividends, rather than solely focusing on dividends in isolation. This approach ensures that your portfolio is designed to maximize returns while considering the full spectrum of potential income sources. By leveraging my expertise, you can benefit from a well-crafted investment portfolio that aims to generate extra income through dividends, while reducing risk through diversification, and prioritizing total return.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD, AAPL, MA, O, PM, T, RY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Today, 2:09 PM
Premium
Great article. I already own most of those you shared, except Apple. Personally, I don’t see any reason to own APPL, be it income or growth. I admit I’m in the minority, and I am very much an Apple product and services supporter, BUT I don’t, YET, see the long-term, sustainable growth of the growth, UNTIL Apple brings on another wildly successful product line. Anyway, I appreciate your excellent article.
