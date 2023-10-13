Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Inogen: Gasping After Strategic Choices Drive Steep Sales And Margin Declines (Rating Downgrade)

Oct. 13, 2023 11:58 PM ETInogen, Inc. (INGN)
Stephen Simpson
Summary

  • Inogen has struggled to recover from post-pandemic disruptions and successfully implement a mixed purchase and rental business model.
  • The DTC business has been hit hard by salesforce departures, and management is once again looking to rebuild the sales ranks.
  • Inogen's rental business is growing, but the company's decision to prioritize higher-value channels has led to significant share loss and price pressure in the B2B channel from lower-cost rivals.
  • The recent acquisition of Physio-Assist offers an interesting potential market opportunity in at-home bronchiectasis care, but won't contribute meaningfully for a while.
  • Inogen trades below adjusted net cash, highlighting just how little the Street thinks of the company's future prospects.

It’s not that often that you see a company trading at a negative enterprise value or below net cash per share, and when it happens it’s almost always a sign of serious distress and investor skepticism. And

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

