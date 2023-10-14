Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ring Energy: Capable Of Generating $80 Million In Free Cash Flow In 2024

Oct. 14, 2023 12:07 AM ETRing Energy, Inc. (REI)1 Comment
Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Ring appears capable of generating $80 million in free cash flow in 2024 at current strip prices.
  • This is despite hedges that have around negative $16 million in estimated value for 2024.
  • Reducing its credit facility utilization below 50% will lower its hedging requirements.
  • Ring appears to be fairly priced for long-term high-$60s WTI oil currently, and may be worth $2.85 per share at long-term $75 WTI oil.
Oil pumps at the horizon.

Torsten Asmus

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) looks to be a decent value at $1.75 per share now, which I believe prices in high-$60s WTI oil in the longer term. At my long-term oil price of $75 WTI, I am keeping

Comments (1)

J
Joseph V
Today, 12:53 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1K)
I was disappointed that Warburg Pincus took losses on more than 20% of their shares (with a cost basis of $3.60) after only a year. Still hoping that WP remains significantly invested (they currently own 23.6%) until they can either engineer a future sale with a decent rate of return on their investment or advise on additional accretive acquisitions for REI.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Market Cap

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
