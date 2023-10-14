Torsten Asmus

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) looks to be a decent value at $1.75 per share now, which I believe prices in high-$60s WTI oil in the longer term. At my long-term oil price of $75 WTI, I am keeping my estimate of Ring's value at $2.85 per share.

Ring does have hedges covering around 40% of its oil production in 2024 and the first half of 2025, and its hedges have around negative $19 million in estimated value over that period. I still expect Ring to be able to generate around $80 million in free cash flow in 2024 at current strip (just above $80 oil) despite its hedges, which works out to slightly over $0.40 per share in free cash flow. This would be around a 23% free cash flow yield at Ring's current share price.

Notes On Ownership

Ring issued 63.9 million shares to Stronghold Energy's owners in 2022 as part of the consideration for that acquisition. Stronghold was mostly owned by Warburg Pincus.

There were 4.3 million shares distributed to other Stronghold owners, leaving Warburg Pincus in control of 59.6 million Ring shares. Of these shares, 13.5 million were recently sold, leaving Warburg Pincus with around 46.1 million shares.

Further sales of Ring's stock by Warburg Pincus may weigh on its share price at times, but overall I think Ring's assets are worth more than its current share price indicates.

Notes On Hedges

Ring's 2024 hedges have an estimated value of negative $16 million at current strip prices. It has oil hedges covering approximately 43% of its 2024 oil production if its oil production remains at Q4 2023 levels (based on guidance midpoint).Ring's 2025 hedges have around negative $3 million in estimated value, and it may have around 39% of its 1H 2025 oil production (also based on Q4 2023 production levels) hedged.

Ring's Hedges (ringenergy.com)

Thus Ring still appears to have a decent amount of exposure to oil price upside although it is roughly 40% hedged on oil in 2024 and the first half of 2025.

Ring is required to hedge 50% of its projected production from PDP wells on a rolling 24 month basis until it gets its borrowing base utilization below 50% and its leverage to 1.25x or below.

Ring's Hedging Requirements (ringenergy.com)

Ring had $395 million in net debt at the end of Q2 2023. At current strip prices it may be able to reduce this to around $360 million by the end of 2023 assuming there are no changes to other working capital items. With a $600 million borrowing base, Ring would need to reduce its borrowings by at least $60 million more to reach the 50% requirement. At high-$70s oil, Ring's leverage should be 1.25x or less with $300 million in net debt as well.

Potential 2024 Outlook

Ring's Q4 2023 production is expected to be around 19,200 BOEPD (69% oil). I am modeling its 2024 production at a similar level for now.

The current strip for 2024 is slightly above $80 WTI oil. This results in a projection that Ring can generate $388 million in revenues after hedges in 2024.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 4,835,520 $79.00 $382 NGLs 1,051,200 $13.00 $14 Natural Gas 6,727,680 $1.25 $8 Hedge Value -$16 Total Revenue $388 Click to enlarge

I've assumed that Ring can maintain production at 19,200 BOEPD in 2024 with a $155 million capital expenditure budget.

Ring's credit facility debt has an interest rate based on SOFR plus 3% to 4%, so with SOFR around 5.3%, Ring's interest rate would be 8.3% to 9.3% depending on its level of borrowings. Thus its cash interest expense may be around $30 million in 2024.

$ Million Production Expenses $75 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $28 Cash G&A $20 Capital Expenditures $155 Cash Interest Expense $30 Total Cash Expenditures $308 Click to enlarge

Ring is projected to generate $80 million in free cash flow in 2024 at current strip while maintaining production. This is around $0.40 per share in free cash flow.

Notes On Valuation

I am keeping my estimate of Ring's value at $2.85 per share at long-term $75 WTI oil. At its current share price it seems to be fairly valued for a high-$60s long-term oil scenario.

At $2.85 per share, Ring should be able to generate a 13% to 14% unhedged free cash flow yield at $75 WTI oil and with $30 million per year in cash interest costs. This also assumes no cash income taxes. Ring has a substantial amount of NOL carryforwards that should cover its net income for several years.

Conclusion

Ring Energy appears capable of generating around $80 million in free cash flow in 2024 at current strip prices. If it puts that towards debt reduction and doesn't do any more acquisitions, it could reduce its borrowing base utilization rate below 50% and see lowered hedging requirements as a result.

I believe that Ring's current share price is pricing in high-$60s WTI oil and that it at long-term $75 WTI oil instead it could be worth $2.85 per share. To get to that price, Ring may need to show that it can achieve substantial debt reduction though. It appears capable of reducing its net debt to around $280 million by the end of 2024 at current strip.