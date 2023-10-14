Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Buy REITs Before Everyone Else Does

Oct. 14, 2023 8:15 AM ETADC, ARE, CCI, EXR, MAA, O, REXR, VGSIX, VGSLX, VGSNX, VICI, VNQ, WPC4 Comments
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The best buying opportunities often require going against the crowd or the prevailing wisdom, which inherently feels unnatural for most people.
  • Interest rates are likely to come down in 2024, which could be a catalyst for REITs to shift from underperformance to outperformance.
  • High-quality REITs that typically trade at high valuation premiums are currently priced at huge discounts.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Yield Landlord get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Market graph on residential building background. Real estate index. Rising prices for purchase, sale and rental of flat. Housing. Investment trusts REITs. Construction industry. Japanese candles.

NVS

A fundamental truism of investing is stocks is that capturing maximal gains from an investment requires buying it before the crowd does.

Ideally, an investor would buy a full position in a stock when it's down, then other investors will

If you want access to our entire Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Landlord.

We are the largest real estate investment community on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 400+ reviews:

For a Limited Time - You can join us at a deeply reduced rate!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
15.94K Followers

Austin Rogers is a REIT specialist with a professional background in commercial real estate. He writes about high-quality dividend growth stocks with the goal of generating the safest growing passive income stream possible. Since his ideal holding period is "lifelong," his focus is on portfolio income growth rather than total returns.

Austin is a contributing author for the investing group High Yield Landlord, one of the largest real estate investment communities on Seeking Alpha, with thousands of members. It offers exclusive research on the global REIT sector, multiple real money portfolios, an active chat room, and direct access to the analysts. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADC, ARE, CCI, EXR, MAA, REXR, VICI, WPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:54 AM
Premium
Comments (11.21K)
Nicely done
Long Adc and still adding a bit... also long Vici

Looking to potentially go back into WPC at spin off if it continues to drop.
I sold because I felt the spin off will decline immediately as most bail once they receive the shares ... WPC share price should adjust downward accordingly I believe
StevenK1 profile picture
StevenK1
Today, 8:49 AM
Premium
Comments (2.41K)
What's your take on $GOOD? They pulled a WPC move earlier this year and seem to be doing quiet well now. I also see they just completed a major industrial lease buyback with a smokin' cap rate.
AtalantaPonos profile picture
AtalantaPonos
Today, 8:44 AM
Premium
Comments (351)
@Austin Rogers totally agree, however it may take a few years for the REIT stock prices to truely base and return to an uptrend. Buy now and be patient. These are long term buys meant to be held for ....... a long time.
J
Jcastino
Today, 8:40 AM
Premium
Comments (210)
Austin, I agree with much of your thinking. But comparing to the last 5 year average multiples seems too aggressive (interest rates were historically low).
But I do agreeREITS are trading at attractive prices today. But be selective.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ADC54.901.84%
Agree Realty CorporationPost. 55.410.93%
ARE98.880.62%
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.Post. 98.880.00%
CCI94.540.24%
Crown Castle Inc.Post. 94.25-0.31%
EXR118.07-1.70%
Extra Space Storage Inc.Post. 118.070.00%
MAA131.42-0.23%
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.Post. 131.03-0.30%
Compare

Related Analysis

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.