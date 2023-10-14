Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
September CPI Report: A Few Lurking Concerns

Principal Financial Group
  • The September Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed that inflation continues to edge towards the Federal Reserve’s (Fed’s) 2% target.
  • Annual headline inflation remained unchanged at 3.7%, but core inflation eased from 4.3% to 4.1%, marking its lowest level since September 2021.
  • Headline inflation rose by 0.4% month-on-month in September. While that was lower than the 0.6% gain last month, it was slightly higher than consensus expectations.

By Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist

The September Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed that inflation continues to edge towards the Federal Reserve’s (Fed’s) 2% target. Annual headline inflation remained unchanged at 3.7%, but core inflation eased from 4.3% to 4.1%, marking its lowest level since September 2021.

Principal Financial Group
The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management.

