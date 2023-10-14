Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

"The daily blips of the market are, in fact, noise -- noise that is very difficult for most investors to tune out." - Seth Klarman

It is no secret that many of the traditional indicators have been flashing warning signals for some time now, but the economy continues to defy expectations. Nearly 18 months into the tightening cycle, growth has remained surprisingly resilient-supported by record-low unemployment and a consumer that keeps on spending. The unusual nature of this economic cycle and the policy interventions that poured money into the economy have made it a challenging scene for investors to figure out.

Speaking of a challenge, the Fed has been left with a near-impossible task. They are trying to come up with a solution that measures the right amount of restraint needed to bring inflation back down to target while keeping the economy and consumers from getting destroyed in the interim. While considerable progress has been made, the last mile is fraught with uncertainties. The problem - calculating the effects of record stimulus and ongoing spending has never been done before.

INFLATION was once believed to be a "temporary" issue beginning in 2021, but the inflation rate defied those forecasts and climbed until reaching a peak in March 2022. The Fed says it is determined to get it back to the 2.0% mark but it does not envision getting there until 2025 - some four years after inflation began to move higher. We've already seen the effects. Higher prices across the entire spectrum of goods and services - gasoline, food, shelter, cars, hotel room rates, and restaurants.

These price increases aren't going away anytime soon. It would be foolish to believe we won't see this issue having an impact well into next year, and perhaps well beyond that. The Fed's goal is 2%, but getting inflation back down to the 2.0% mark is not good enough. Inflation needs to decline and stay in decline for a while to counter some of the cumulative buildup from the long-lasting run-up in inflation. The Fed will surely stay on course (higher for longer) but they are once again "stuck". I doubt the Fed can loosen the reins even after inflation hits its target as they will have to wait until this run-up in inflation is reversed.

Inflation spares no one. It erodes the consumer's purchasing power. Unfortunately, the ones hurt the most are those at the lower end of the income scale and those relying on a fixed income. They cannot easily avoid rising food and energy prices and higher rent which consume a very large portion of their take-home pay. The warnings were there. Excessive, and as it turned out all of the added unnecessary spending to "right" an economy that was already "right", may remain a problem that can haunt the MACRO scene for a while.

I do not agree with some market pundits' assessments that the economy is less interest rate-sensitive than it has been in the past. Their claim is relatively speaking interest rates are not high when compared to history. They have a point but that argument stops there. We've seen how equities have reacted to any movement in the 10-year treasury note. It's been the speed of these increases that kills their argument. If that isn't enough, after years of zero interest rates, the market will adjust, but this adjustment period will take time. There is also another unknown that not many are talking about. We have a large contingent of money managers and investors who have never been invested in a stock market where interest rates are moving higher. How they are reacting and how they will act when rates don't come down tomorrow is yet to be determined.

So, as a result, I think it is premature to predict a soft, non-recessionary landing, and all systems go for a rousing BULL market. With multiple headwinds building on the horizon, a recession is more likely. How "mild" it is remains unanswered. However, if the Fed loses its patience or overstays its welcome (some believe they already have), the downturn could be more protracted than some of the forecasters expect. I'll note that the "forecasters" referred to in the last statement have dwindled to a scant few.

THE CONSUMER

What drives the U.S. economy is Consumer spending, which makes up nearly 70% of the GDP. With the strong labor market, good wage improvements, and all the pandemic stimulus they could ever want, consumers have danced their way through the Fed's aggressive rate hikes and higher borrowing costs. However, there are a few reasons why we can expect things to change. For starters, the labor market is softening. Second, excess savings from the pandemic are swindling so consumers no longer have a cushion to support their spending. Third, with student loan payments set to resume on October 1 (likely to subtract 0.4% from consumer spending in '24) and gas prices rising as oil prices move higher (from ~$68/bbl to ~$90/bbl), consumers should have less discretionary income to spend going forward. There is a positive, they do have a job, and as long as that remains the case, it will continue to be a tug-of-war. One that will resolve the recession/no recession argument.

We have seen some weakness creep in and spill over into slightly weaker travel demand. Perhaps we have seen a near-term peak in travel after what has been a robust travel season. And with the headwinds building, a recent Gartner survey flagged that the upcoming holiday shopping season could be weaker than previous years, with only 9% of consumers expected to spend more this season.

While economic growth, in aggregate, has not materially slowed, the Fed's 525 basis points of rate hikes are impacting the economy. With mortgage, auto, and credit card rates at multi-year highs, demand for loans from households has fallen dramatically. Banks are not only less willing to lend; the cost of borrowing has become prohibitive. For example, the average monthly payment on mortgages and auto loans is up over 70% since 2019. With mortgage rates now well above 7.0% and house prices still elevated due to inventory shortages, affordability is becoming a serious dilemma.

While housing appeared to be stabilizing over the last few months, the recent plunge in housing starts (to a three-year low), drop in home builder sentiment (to a five-month low), and sharp decline in prospective buyer traffic (to its lowest level since February) point to further weakness ahead. And with buyers more likely to postpone their home purchases and existing homeowners frozen in their homes, the multiplier effect from housing-related spending is likely to dry up.

Mortgage, auto, and credit card rates have gone up dramatically since the Fed kicked off its tightening campaign nearly two years ago. As a result, affordability is becoming a major issue.

Loan rates (www.business.bofa.com/en-us/content/global-research-about.html)

At some point, all of this is going to matter and it will result in a slowing economy.

Much of the improvement in the equity market this year has come through an expansion in the price-earnings multiple. The good news reflected in the multiple expansions ran its course during the first few months of the year. That along with more investors joining the soft landing army has kept stocks from following through on last year's BEAR market.

Analyst are still optimistic, as their earnings outlook for 2024 remains strong. Consensus is at $248 and Goldman Sachs comes in at $237. That of course is assuming a no-recession outlook. My view is that a more challenging macro environment over the next few quarters suggests that earnings are more likely to tread water in 2024.

As a result, companies are likely to have difficulty maintaining their top-line sales growth and delivering improving margins in a recessionary environment. The good news: earnings are not likely to fall precipitously from here, and they will need to move higher from here for equities to deliver the next big uptrend in the market. Once again, investors are left with a glass half-empty, glass half-full situation to try and figure out.

Bottom line; It is a difficult market backdrop to navigate. If an investor can't separate the MACRO view from the short-term nuances of the equity market they will find themselves confused, lost, and most likely losing money in the market.

The Week On Wall Street

Good news to start the Monday session. The equity market wasn't influenced by the interest rate scene because the bond market was closed for Columbus Day. The Bad news is the terrorist attack over the weekend in Israel that has sparked a war and dampened global sentiment. The S&P turned a morning loss into a gain for the day closing at 4335 up 0.63%.

Treasury rates dipped and the U S dollar retreated and the rally continued, The S&P 500 and NASDAQ ran their winning streaks to three while the Small caps as measured by the Russell 2000 (IWM) made it five straight days of gains.

It was more of a choppy session on Wednesday but the resiliency of the market came through as another late-day rally pushed the S&P and NASDAQ to five straight winning days. Both of those streaks were broken as overhead resistance tuned back the S&P 500 to a minor loss for the day on Thursday. All of the indices closed in the red and only two sectors (XLE) and XLK) showed modest gains on the day.

The selling continued keeping the major indices in retreat. In a BULL/BEAR tug of war, the S&P managed to squeak out its second week in a row with a gain. The DJIA was also fractionally higher this week. No so for the NASDAQ, and Russell 2000 as they both lost ground. For the Russell that made it two weeks in a row and five out of the last six with a loss. The Russell is 30% off its November 2021 high. That is hardly a BULL market setup and highlights the fact that to be successful an investor has to be very selective.

THE ECONOMY

INFLATION

U.S. PPI final demand popped 0.5% in September and the core rate was up 0.3%. Those are a little hotter than expected. These follow respective gains of 0.7% and 0.2% in August. On a y/y basis, the headline pace accelerated to 2.2% from 2.0% in August, with the core rate rising to a 2.7% clip from 2.5%. The former is the highest since April, and for the latter, it's the highest since May.

When we view Inflation in the context of a 2% Fed target- Inflation is far from dead. While I agree that it was trending in the right direction, this trip to the target is going to be a long and winding road. During that time I do expect the Fed to be active and that means rate increases are still in the equation. Based on today's reaction the "market" is finally coming to grips with that fact.

Sentiment can change on a dime - but for now, the market is accepting "higher for longer" when it comes to both interest rates and inflation.

Headline CPI increased 0.4% in September and the core rose 0.3%, with the former hotter than projected. These follow respective gains of 0.6% and 0.3% in August. The 12-month pace was unchanged at 3.7% y/y for a second month. The core slowed to 4.1% y/y from 4.3% y/y and is the lowest since September 2021. For the monthly details, there were only modest gains in the components outside of energy, and to some extent services and housing.

HOUSING

The Mortgage Bankers Association reported weekly loan application volumes for home purchase. While applications were up very slightly week-over-week, they are only just off last week's three-decade lows. With interest rates extremely high, demand for borrowing is curtailed even as inventories remain extremely tight.

The result is a complete dearth of mortgage borrowing…and a dearth of new supply for the market. The good news is that new homes are still hitting the market; they're not impacted by the desire to stay in a low-rate mortgage which has hit existing home supplies. But with 30-year fixed-rate mortgages hitting 7.89% this week per the MBA data, even the new home market is struggling mightily amidst major concerns for affordability. With yields pulling back now, we may not hit 8% mortgage rates, but we sure got close.

Mortgage Apps (www.bespokepremium.com)

SENTIMENT

NFIB Small Business Optimism Index decreased by half of a point in September to 90.8. September's reading marks the 21st consecutive month below the 49-year average of 98. Twenty-three percent of owners reported that inflation was their single most important problem in operating their business, unchanged from last month and tied with labor quality as the top concern.

Bill Dunkelberg, NFIB Chief Economist;

"Owners remain pessimistic about future business conditions, which has contributed to the low optimism they have regarding the economy. Sales growth among small businesses have slowed and the bottom line is being squeezed, leaving owners few options beyond raising selling prices for financial relief."

NFIB (Small Business Economics Trends | NFIB)

Michigan Sentiment plunged 5.1 points to 63.0 in the October preliminary print. That's much weaker than expected, a third straight drop, and the largest decline since last June. However, the direction is not surprising given the various headwinds of inflation and the dysfunction in Washington. Much of the weakness was in the expectations component which dropped to 60.7 from 66.0 previously. The current conditions index slumped to 66.7 from 71.4. The 1-year inflation index surged to a 3.8% rate, the highest since the 4.2% clip from May.

THE FOMC Minutes

The latest minutes from the September 19th -20th policy meeting at the Fed showed unanimity across all members that rates should "stay restrictive for some time". The fact that rates are now in restrictive territory means that the Fed can "proceed carefully" given the general agreement that risks to goals are "more two-sided". Consistent with recent commentary from among others Chicago Fed President Goolsbee, "several" members attempted to shift the debate over rate policy from "how high" to "how long".

None of this is a surprise to anyone who carefully watches FOMC's public statements. As a point of fact, there was no notable new information in the minutes that had not already been highlighted by the Fed for months on end. Only those who still believe in the Easter Bunny were surprised and caught off guard.

The GEOPOLITICAL SCENE

Market Implications of Middle East Instability and Growing Geopolitical Risk

The spike in Middle East tensions following attacks on Israel may help resolve domestic U.S. uncertainty related to the ongoing House Speaker battle and clarify the path forward for new defense funding. This could ease pressures on "defense-related" equities and general market concerns over DC dysfunction if the events over the weekend materially raise pressure on the House to return to regular order. We've already seen a bounce in "defense sector" stocks which have been sold off hard since September 1.

The market will be watching to see whether a consensus Speaker candidate emerges within the GOP and if clarity around the appropriate level of aid for Ukraine becomes more of a focal point, although the path forward on both issues remains highly uncertain. A tightening of oil export sanctions by the U.S. on Iran can also impact the global supply balance, which can support the "higher for longer" oil price outlook.

While the U.S. markets will tend to overlook these events (we saw that with Ukraine), this conflict does have a genuine (if relatively low probability) possibility of large spillover. This terrorist attack is the equivalent of our "9-11" where civilians were targeted. A severe Israeli response can't be ruled out. That would include expanding this conflict to Iran, the poster child for state-sponsored terrorism where rumblings of an upcoming attack were made known in September. Rest assured, Israel will continue to question Iran's involvement

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer;

"Initially, we didn't think" that Iran knew about the Gaza attacks beforehand. "Now there's some evidence that they might have known about it".

Without that broadening, the risk premium reflected by stocks, bonds, the dollar, and most of all oil will quickly retreat as is usually the case in periods of geopolitical instability. That should be an investor's baseline view.

For others who may be worried about the situation spiraling into something greater (a possibility if Israel decides Iran funded the attack), from a market perspective, you can perhaps look to something like VIX, Gold, Oil, or products related to these. That could provide some protection in the case of a more severe move,

I shy away from going overboard with reacting to news and "what if" scenarios because when it comes to investing, they never go away.

POLITICAL SCENE

A breakthrough in the House Speaker's race this week as Jim Jordan (R-OH) offered a nomination speech for Steve Scalise (RLA) in a floor vote. Scalise got 113 of 221 House Republican votes. 217 are necessary to be elected Speaker. While Jordan's willingness to back Scalise is progress, we could be headed for the same kind of iterated floor vote drama that took 15 rounds to elect Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) last January; it will all depend on fringe members like Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

That breakthrough turned into a breakdown. Initially, there were roughly a dozen (and counting) House Republicans who were adamantly opposed to electing Steve Scalise (R-LA) Speaker. With only a four-vote margin in the House, that means little prospect for a resolution to the Speaker's race in the foreseeable future.

So, Republican Speaker of the House candidate Steve Scalise (R-LA) withdrew his name from consideration. Following a series of meetings Scalise reached the conclusion that the GOP caucus would never reach the near-unanimity required to elect him (or anyone else) Speaker. The alternative candidate is Jim Jordan (R-OH) who only lost the internal caucus vote on Speaker candidacy to Scalise by one vote. But his aggressive conservative leanings (among other issues) could make him a tough pill for moderates to swallow.

Of course, if Democrats could be pulled into the voting process almost any GOP candidate would have the votes to win. But the opposition is almost certain to require a very, very high price for that kind of support, and it's not clear anyone in the GOP caucus would be willing to go down that road.

In short: turmoil continues. There is no other way to characterize the Republican party other than to say selfish and childish.

One possibility that is being discussed is that Acting Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry (R-NC) simply continues in the role indefinitely, moving legislation that is critically important without ever being formally elected Speaker. This would certainly solve some problems, though it's not clear how McHenry would be empowered to deal with issues like keeping the government open when the temporary extension expires in November.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

ENERGY - The MACRO backdrop for Crude oil remains BULLISH.

The geopolitical backdrop for energy can contribute to higher oil prices over the medium term with tools available to control prices and keep them higher.

Factors for price support around the current range (or higher) include;

Minimal/no signals of a course adjustment from OPEC+. The base case for OPEC's strategy through the end of the year and into 2024 is to stay the course without any further surprises to the market.

Limited opportunities to unlock additional supply via diplomatic engagements (U.S.-Saudi security deal or Iran nuclear agreement). However, a formal and durable agreement would require a sign-off from Congress, but with the recent terrorist attack, only a fool would engage in diplomatic relations with Iran now.

Any oil/energy component would also likely face significant criticism from lawmakers on the U.S. turning to foreign producers to help manage oil prices rather than increasing domestic production. Similarly, forget about any nuclear pact with Iran. that is a DEAD issue. Iran's growing cooperation with Russia in its war is another diplomatic obstacle.

Potential attempts to weaponize oil/refined products by Russia.

However, expectations are that OPEC/Saudi Arabia would put supply back on the market if concerns around demand destruction were to escalate. Here is the WILD CARD. China's sustained oil import demand - it is the world's largest importer - in the face of slowing economic activity will be a factor to watch over the coming months. There is a wide range of scenarios for why China would continue to sustain high import levels, including a desire to take advantage of lower market prices vis-à-vis building up of reserves (China has never been a member of the International Energy Agency and thus needs to have its stockpiling effort). Another, more concerning, possibility is that China is building stocks in anticipation of geopolitical disruption to supply. They are the largest buyer of Iranian oil. It has been noted that China purchased significant quantities of LNG in the lead-up to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Finally, further use of strategic stockpiles is another option for the U.S., especially heading into the 2024 election cycle. However, at some point, that option runs out and we are very close to that being a reality. It may be symbolic but like the first SPR drawdown, it will prove meaningless.

All of that leads me to believe escalated energy prices are here to stay. However this story just added another chapter,

IRANIAN SANCTIONS-- WHERE?

After the terrorist attack last weekend we now have another geopolitical event that bolsters the energy trade. I'm puzzled when I hear that sanctions haven't been relaxed when it comes to Iran, an identified state sponsor of terror since 1984.

Janet Yellen - yesterday;

"We have not in any way relaxed our sanctions on Iranian oil, adding the US constantly reviews new information that could justify a tightening of sanctions. "We will continue to do that."

The chart of Iranian oil exports shows a three-fold increase in 2023. They stand at an astounding 5-year high, and China is the principal buyer. "Despite sanctions, the People's Republic of China has purchased roughly $47 billion in Iranian oil since this administration took over. Regardless of who is buying (a story for another day) the fact that this oil is hitting the open market.

So if the sanctions haven't been relaxed (we'll never get a straight answer) they certainly aren't being enforced. That isn't my opinion - the facts indicate that to be true. Despite the deep discounts Iran has placed on their oil exports it is safe to assume they are reveling in this windfall. Without oil, Iran has no money. Without money, terrorism loses its biggest benefactor.

The reason I bring this up is twofold. One has to wonder why a state sponsor of terror that has supported a known terrorist organization like HAMAS since 1990 and is a prime suspect in funding this terrorist attack is still participating in the global economy. Quite frankly it makes no difference if they were directly involved in this recent barbarism or not - as an identified state sponsor of terrorism by the United States, they should be isolated and cut off from global trade. The Facts support that and "many" global leaders are once again burning their heads in the sand and denying what is right in front of them.

I'll now offer an opinion. History suggests only a naive child would believe Iran all of a sudden decided to stop supporting the terrorists. While everyone is looking for evidence that they were involved, there is NO evidence that they were not. If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck - the probability that it is a duck is VERY HIGH. Be that as it may, the next set of circumstances could very well change the dynamics in the oil market.

Secondly, if Israel or a coalition of nations comes together and takes Iran off the world economic map with enforced sanctions, (and/or destroys their oil output facilities) then all Iranian oil comes off the market. China will go scrambling to fill that void. None of this is political, it's a fight against terrorists. Similar to when the US decided to destroy ISIS.

It's simply another reason to remain with the energy trade, as "pressure" from geopolitical events will likely remain high for quite some time.

The Daily chart of the S&P 500 (SPY)

The S&P followed through on the prior week's gains and then hit a resistance level that for the time being has turned the index back.

S&P 500 (www.tc2000.som)

If we are going to see a Q4 rally the index has to hold at or near these levels. If this week's failure proves to be another resistance level that can't be overcome, the S&P is in danger of posting another LOWER high from the "TOP" that I noted on July 31.

At best a questionable technical scene for the S&P 500.

INVESTMENT BACKDROP

Even though perfection is not necessary for a bottom to form or to make money off of it, the stock market continues to play out in a mostly typical bottoming fashion. Post-Labor Day through the first week of October is the weakest time of the year seasonally for equities, and that has passed. Performance is now more likely to be influenced by 3Q earnings season. I am seeing plenty of caution in earnings outlooks ahead of this earnings season and going into this week the bar seems to be set quite low. That increases the probability that we could see more upside surprises.

The market by its price action after the terrorist event in Israel, today tells us this new geopolitical situation will be similar to what we saw with Ukraine and unless we see serious escalation, won't be that impactful on stocks. The market will get back to inflation. On both the PPI and CPI front, it sure is another "Higher for Longer " scene, and that keeps the Fed's "higher for longer" rate outlook intact. The market will now have to swallow that as the handwriting that has been on the wall for months has to be reckoned with.

EARNINGS

Friday marked the unofficial kickoff to earnings season with the major banks and financial companies reporting, and so far, the results have been promising. Between the reports of BlackRock (BLK), Citigroup (C), JPMorgan (JPM), PNC, and Wells Fargo (WFC), they've all topped EPS forecasts, and only BLK reported weaker-than-expected sales. A lot can change between then and now, but the immediate first impression is positive.

For every near-term positive, I can conjure up a near-term negative. This backdrop isn't for amateurs.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Despite all of the near-term woes, money managers and analysts are hopeful their wish comes true; A year-end rally. When I reviewed the status of the "BULL"(?) market recently I found an interesting picture. One that suggests it is a bifurcated market scene loaded with uncertainty.

While the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are still holding onto their uptrends, the DJIA dipped under its longer-term trendline recently for a few days. The Russell 2000 has broken its uptrend and it's been more than just a few days, as this index has screamed a slowing US economy for over a year now. As mentioned earlier the small caps are 30% below their all-time highs. In an unsettled and questionable stock market, it's not uncommon for trendlines to break over a short period just to shake out some of the weak hands, but unless those levels are quickly reclaimed, it often signals a shifting trend in the market. The key thing to watch is how each index reacts in its first attempt to rebound.

I saw a few more pieces of the puzzle hit the board last week, but there is still a long way before this Q4 picture is complete. I do expect to see the stronger groups remain in demand as it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy as money managers "want" to have these stocks overweighted in their portfolios. For a meaningful rally to materialize, sectors like the semiconductors will have to step back up and become leaders again. If we are to see any continuation of a rebound off the lows we will need interest rates and the USD to slow down their parabolic rallies. That is easier said than done.

Nothing has changed - selectivity is the name of this game. On Monday I released a list of ten stocks that should be accumulated for a late-year rally. The opening quote has been Rule Number One for any strategy that I put forth. "Avoid the noise".

My thoughts and prayers go out to Israel and all of the families, friends, and Seeking Alpha employees who have been affected during this horrific and traumatic terrorist attack.

THANKS to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to Everyone!