Federal Reserve Watch: Inflation Stays

John Blottman

Well, the latest statistics on inflation indicate that inflation is not quickly going away.

The latest data on the consumer price index show that year-over-year, inflation remains at 3.7 percent.

The core rate of inflation, year-over-year, dropped to 4.1 percent from 4.3 percent.

Conclusion: the Federal Reserve will have to keep pushing a policy of tightness for longer.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose.

The value of the U.S. dollar rose.

And, the stock market dropped.

The market is saying...look for the Fed to keep interest rates higher for a longer period of time.

The Federal Reserve is not letting go for the time being.

Looking at the Federal Reserve balance sheet over the past "banking" week, we see the Fed still overseeing a decline in its securities portfolio.

Last week, however, the decline was only $1.9 billion. But, combined with the first banking week in October, the securities portfolio has declined by just under $30.0 billion.

Since the middle of March 2022, the securities portfolio has dropped by $1,079.9 billion or just under $1.1 trillion. If one includes the accounting adjustments made to the balance sheet as a result of the securities leaving the portfolio, the total balance sheet effect of the reduction in the securities portfolio has amounted to $1,145.8 trillion.

The feeling is that Federal Reserve officials would like to continue its policy of quantitative tightening, at least, into the middle of 2024.

Thus, the quantitative tightening, when it is completed, could result in a reduction in a reduction of the portfolio by at least $2.0 trillion or more.

This could bring the Fed's portfolio size back down to a level much closer to the pre-Covid-19 size.

As I have been arguing over the past six months or so, this would get rid of some of the "excess" liquidity currently afloat in the financial markets that are still distorting the behavior of the economy.

I hope that the Fed can keep it up well into 2024.

Another Balance Sheet Item

The one other balance sheet item we need to talk about is the line item, Reverse Repurchase Agreements.

This account was very heavily used in the early months of the Fed's efforts at quantitative tightening.

On March 16, 2022, at the beginning of the current exercise, the account Reverse Repurchase Agreements totaled $1,864.6 billion.

The Federal Reserve used this account to allow commercial banks to more closely manage their short-term liquidity needs as the Fed combatted the problems connected with the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and following economic recession.

Reverse Repurchase Agreements (Federal Reserve)

As the Fed moved into its efforts of quantitative tightening, it relied more and more on this window to provide banks with the liquidity they needed to adjust to the evolving monetary conditions.

It can be seen that the use of this facility rose to almost $2.8 trillion as the reduction in the securities portfolio continued.

But, the usage peaked in March 2023 and has dropped off ever since.

At the close of the current banking week, Reverse Repurchase Agreements had dropped to $1,529.8 billion, down $334.8 from its peak level.

This seems to indicate that the commercial banks have adjusted to the quantitative tightening going on and are now managing their balance sheets to more easily adjust to the efforts of the Fed to reduce its balance sheet.

This also seems to indicate that the commercial banks have accepted the fact that this quantitative tightening will continue on for an extended period of time. That is, the commercial banks are now expecting that the Fed's efforts will continue on into 2024.

One can therefore expect that the commercial bank use of reverse repurchase agreements will continue to drop off as we move in and through 2024.

U.S. Dollar

On Friday morning, October 13, 2023, the value of the U.S. dollar is remaining strong.

For example, it costs just about $1.05 to purchase one Euro.

The fact that the value of the U.S. dollar is staying this low indicates, to me, that the monetary policy being conducted by the Federal Reserve is seen by market participants as "tighter" than the monetary policy being conducted by other central banks.

And, furthermore, the Fed policy will remain relatively tighter.

In other words, I think that the U.S. dollar should remain at current levels or just a little bit lower.

Can you live with it taking only $1.05 or a little bit less to purchase one Euro?

U.S. Dollar to Euro (Federal Reserve)

This tendency has been in the marketplace since July of this year.

Another way of looking at this movement is that the U.S. dollar seems to be getting stronger in the marketplace as many toward the political side say they want to see a "weaker" U.S. dollar.

Personally, I am in favor of a stronger dollar.

Personally, I believe that we will see a stronger U.S. dollar.

The Federal Reserve, I believe, is going to continue to conduct its quantitative tightening into next year, and I believe, that the Federal Reserve is going to raise its policy rate of interest at least two more times during this period.