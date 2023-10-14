Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Federal Reserve Watch: Inflation Stays

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
17.06K Followers

Summary

  • Inflation remains at 3.7% year-over-year, indicating it is still a problem.
  • The Federal Reserve will likely continue its policy of quantitative tightness for a longer period of time.
  • The Fed has overseen its portfolio decline by almost $1.1 trillion.

Clamp squeezing roll of U.S. 100 dollar bills

John Blottman

Well, the latest statistics on inflation indicate that inflation is not quickly going away.

The latest data on the consumer price index show that year-over-year, inflation remains at 3.7 percent.

The core rate of inflation, year-over-year, dropped to 4.1

This article was written by

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
17.06K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Kenmare profile picture
Kenmare
Today, 2:28 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.77K)
John, thanks so much for keeping us informed about the quantitative tightening the Fed is engaged in. That's just as important for investors as its interest rate actions but is seldom discussed in the financial press. A trillion dollars of bond sales from the Fed's portfolio. Who knew?
B
Bigbear79
Today, 2:27 AM
Premium
Comments (24)
Will the stronger dollar not help to reduce inflation too. Are these effects not lagged which could mean at some point in next 12 months the inflation read improves rapidly? Which in turn could help ease monetary policy?Thanks
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV28.66-0.82%
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETFPost. 28.66-0.00%
AFMC23.31-0.98%
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETFPost. 23.310.00%
AFSM23.30-1.24%
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETFPost. 23.30-0.00%
ARKK37.77-1.85%
ARK Innovation ETFPost. 37.770.00%
AVUV75.80-0.72%
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETFPost. 75.800.00%
Compare

Related Analysis

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.