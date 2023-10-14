Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Danaos Corporation: Tough To Beat

Oct. 14, 2023 1:56 AM ETDanaos Corporation (DAC)
Soroya Investments
Summary

  • Danaos Corporation offers a strong balance sheet with ample liquidity, supporting opportunistic capital allocation.
  • Its dividend yield may not be the highest, but is supported by great coverage and excellent free cash flow.
  • No significant maturities until 2028 and about 2.5 years' worth of revenue in contract backlog makes Danaos well prepared to continue paying dividends.

Investment Thesis

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) is under-appreciated given its strong balance sheet, large liquidity base, low leverage, and great dividend coverage. Priced at half its book value, DAC offers a somewhat low but relatively safe dividend yield, given its fundamentals and the market

Soroya Investments
Income-oriented individual investor focusing on building a solid dividend portfolio within oil and gas, shipping, energy, and minerals. I am investing my own money and do not work on behalf of others or a company, such as an investment firm. My formal qualification is an MSc in Business, where I majored in Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPZZF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

