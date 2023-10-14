Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Generac Holdings: Still Pricey For What You Are Getting

Oct. 14, 2023 2:19 AM ETGenerac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)
Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
641 Followers

Summary

  • GNRC stock price has decreased by over 20% since July, but the author still considers it interesting and not a sell.
  • GNRC operates in power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and energy management devices, with a focus on residential and commercial sectors.
  • The author believes GNRC has a large market opportunity and potential for growth, but the recent earnings report and decline in sales raise concerns.

Amount of energy storage systems or battery container units with solar and turbine farm

PhonlamaiPhoto

Investment Rundown

Back in early July, I covered Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNRC) for the first time and the stock price has decreased by a little over 20% since then. I still think the business is somewhat interesting, enough to

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
641 Followers
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GNRC

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GNRC

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.