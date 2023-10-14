Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Geopolitics And The Indifference Of Markets

MV Financial profile picture
MV Financial
818 Followers

Summary

  • US stock and bond markets have remained focused on their usual themes this week, with interest rates and Fedspeak at their customary top of the list.
  • Even oil markets, which could be expected to be much more reactive to events in the Middle East, have not gone crazy.
  • Why are markets so blasé about geopolitics? There are two main reasons, one of which is perfectly rational and the other of which is potentially past its expiration date.

Fractured World

kentoh/iStock via Getty Images

The financial world is full of timeless bits of advice veterans of the system give to those just coming on board. One such hoary old saw is to pay no attention to geopolitics.

While wars, terrorist

This article was written by

MV Financial profile picture
MV Financial
818 Followers
MV Financial is a Washington DC-area asset manager offering investment advisory services through MV Capital Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. We specialize in deep research across a wide range of asset classes and investment vehicles, with the goal of transforming knowledge into actionable investment solutions for our individual, family and institutional clientele.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV28.66-0.82%
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETFPost. 28.66-0.00%
AFMC23.31-0.98%
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETFPost. 23.310.00%
AFSM23.30-1.24%
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETFPost. 23.30-0.00%
ARKK37.77-1.85%
ARK Innovation ETFPost. 37.770.00%
AVUV75.80-0.72%
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETFPost. 75.800.00%
Compare

Related Analysis

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.