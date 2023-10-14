Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Visa: A Winner No Matter The Rising Delinquencies And Charge-Offs

Oct. 14, 2023 9:00 AM ETVisa Inc. (V)AXP, C, JPM, MA1 Comment
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.3K Followers

Summary

  • V still dominates the payment processor market, accounting for 39% of all payment card purchase transactions globally in 2022.
  • However, delinquencies and bad debts in the credit card market have been normalizing, with multiple retailers' write-downs expanding beyond pre-pandemic levels.
  • The macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain, with the US federal student loan repayment already restarting from October 2023, likely to trigger tightened discretionary spending.
  • These headwinds may impact V's total payment volume growth in the near term, with the management likely to provide more color during the upcoming FQ4'23 earnings call.
  • As a result, investors may want to monitor its progress for a little longer, before adding according to their risk appetite and dollar cost average.

Close up of stack of credit cards

Adam Gault

The V Investment Thesis Remains Robust As The Leading Market Player

Visa (NYSE:V) is a stock that requires no introduction, along with Mastercard (MA), attributed to their near duopoly in the global payment processing business.

Based on the

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.3K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:39 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.63K)
Very thorough coverage. I don't disagree with you, but recently decided to reduce my extremely over-weighted position in the Financial Sector compared to the S&P sector weighting, so recently sold V at $245 and sold BX at $113 because it was easier to justify maintaining my financial sector bets on JPM, C, PNC, TFC, FSK, CB and BLK based upon such financial metrics as p/e and Price/Cash Flow ratios, dividend yields and appreciation potential. I don't have seller's remorse, at least not yet. I'm still over-weighted the Financial Sector by more than 2x the S&P weighting.

I was very satisfied with earnings reports out of JPM, C, BLK and even PNC yesterday morning. I am a tad nervous to see what TFC reports next Thursday, because if the report from PNC was not well-received yesterday then it is reasonable to worry about my other Super Regional Bank stock.

Meanwhile, I have been very patient with C, and disappointed with the relative lack of investor enthusiasm as Jane Fraser's transformation plan produces earnings beats on a quarterly basis. C deserves to trade at more than 42% of its book value, and more than 50% of its tangible book value of $86. I'm happy to collect the 5% dividend and watch C add to its tangible book value quarterly, if not daily!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About V

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on V

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.