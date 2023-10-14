Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Taiwan's Exports Turn Positive In September 2023

Oct. 14, 2023 2:25 AM ETFLTW, EWT
Summary

  • After twelve successive months of declining year-on-year exports, Taiwan's September exports showed a small positive increase year-on-year.
  • A key factor driving the downturn in exports during late 2022 and through much of 2023 has been weak demand for Taiwan's electronics exports in key global markets.
  • Recent export data has shown signs of a significant turnaround, with September trade data showing strong positive export growth to the US, EU and ASEAN measured on a year-on-year basis.

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Related Analysis

