Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Asia Continues To Fuel Global Growth, But Economic Momentum Is Slowing

Oct. 14, 2023 3:00 AM ETEPP, GMF, AIA, FPA, AAXJ, ASEA, DVYA, EEMA, FLAX, BBAX, HAUZ, ADIV, VPL, IPAC, EWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV, IDX, EIDO
iMFdirect profile picture
iMFdirect
856 Followers

Summary

  • The region is likely to see faster disinflation, but prospects for growth in coming years are dimming.
  • Strong consumer spending has supported growth in Asia’s three largest economies this year, but there are already signs that the region’s recovery may be running out of steam.
  • We expect growth in Asia and the Pacific to accelerate from 3.9 percent in 2022 to 4.6 percent this year, unchanged from the projection from last April.

Realistic 3D Extruded Map of Asian Continent (including Indian sub-continent,East Asia,Russia and Middle-East)

Loic Seigland

ByYan Carrière-Swallow, Deputy Division Chief, IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, and Krishna Srinivasan, Director of Asia and Pacific Department (APD)

The region is likely to see faster disinflation, but prospects for growth in coming years are dimming.

This article was written by

iMFdirect profile picture
iMFdirect
856 Followers
iMFdirect is the policy blog of the International Monetary Fund. Leading economists and officials of the Fund discuss the IMF’s work and advice on economics and finance at a global and a national level.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPP39.36-0.68%
iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETFPost. 39.360.00%
GMF97.60-0.47%
SPDR® S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETFPost. 97.600.00%
AIA56.10-0.53%
iShares Asia 50 ETFPost. 56.100.00%
FPA24.940.00%
First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX® Fund ETFPost. 24.75-0.76%
AAXJ63.78-0.39%
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETFPost. 63.780.00%
Compare

Related Analysis

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.