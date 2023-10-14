Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Will The Fed Trigger Another Crisis Event?

Lance Roberts
Lance Roberts
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The risk of a crisis event in the economy is increasing, as the Fed’s "higher for longer" narrative is compromised by lagging economic data.
  • The yield curve inversions occur roughly 10-24 months before a recession or crisis event. This is because it takes time for the “lag effect” of higher borrowing costs to negatively impact the economy.
  • The collision of debt-financed activity with restrictive financial conditions will lead to weaker growth.

Symbol of the US Federal Reserve System on the US 5 dollar bill. Fed emblem close-up on american currency.

Antonistock

As the “soft landing” narrative grows, the risk of a “crisis” event in the economy increases. Will the Fed trigger another crisis event? While unknown, the risk seems likely as the Fed’s “higher for longer” narrative is

Lance Roberts
Lance Roberts
After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Comments

