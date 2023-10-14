Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Europe Must Succeed In Restoring Price Stability

Oct. 14, 2023
Summary

  • Tighter monetary policy is starting to work. Alternatives would be more costly.
  • So far, so good. These words are probably a fair assessment of Europe’s progress thus far in its struggle against inflation.
  • Policy interest rates have been raised resolutely, central banks have signaled commitment to keeping them high for as long as necessary, and inflation is down sharply from the double-digit highs of last year.

By Alfred Kammer, Director, European Department, IMF

iMFdirect is the policy blog of the International Monetary Fund. Leading economists and officials of the Fund discuss the IMF’s work and advice on economics and finance at a global and a national level.

